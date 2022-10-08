ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Land O' Lakes, FL
Florida Football
Florida Sports
Holiday, FL
Weeki Wachee, FL
Brooksville, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness tries new tack to build Wallace Brooks Park beach

The wheels of government turn slowly, especially when it involves Florida’s rivers and lakes. But eight months after Inverness officials notified state water regulators the city wanted to build a beach on land the city already owned, there’s not been much progress. Monday, Inverness City Manager Eric Williams...
INVERNESS, FL
theoldmotor.com

Goody-Goody Real Pit Bar-B-Q Dining Room and Drive-in

Ralph Stephens came from Oklahoma City to Tampa, FL, in 1925 and established the first Goody Goody barbecue sandwich shop at 5201 N. Florida Ave. Later in 1929, Stephens sold the shop to William B. Stayer from Pittsburgh, PA. In late March 1930, Stayer closed the original Goody-Goody sandwich shop...
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places that also provide and amazing atmosphere.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay

Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
TAMPA, FL
Media TV

Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient

A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

New tropical depression could form soon, NHC says

A tropical disturbance is becoming more organized as it moves over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression sometime in the next two days, the National Hurricane Center said.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

TAMPA'S IAN COLE RESPONDS TO THE ANONYMOUS GROOMING ALLEGATIONS

Earlier today, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman was accused of sexual abuse and grooming of a then underage girl. The identity of the accuser was withheld, and Cole has since been suspended by the club -- with pay. In light of these allegations, Cole released a statement through his agent, Kevin...
TAMPA, FL

