Fall glamping ideas from Austin Travels
With triple digit temperatures behind us, a camping getaway may sound even more appealing. Kristen Finan has some ideas.
Catching up with SaulPaul
The musician with a message performs inspirational music the whole family can enjoy. He talks to FOX 7 Austin's Casey Claiborne.
Keeping Score: Costume contest at Austin Pets Alive Thrift Shop
In their latest Keeping Score competition, Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe get thrifty at Austin Pets Alive and attempt to put together the ultimate Halloween costume. Good Day Austin reporter Kelly Saberi even gets in on the fun as a guest judge.
Austin third-grade football player finds perfect prosthetic fit
AUSTIN, Texas - Like many eight-year-old boys, Jeremiah Canady loves playing flag football. But he’s gone through more than most kids his age in order to even be able to participate. Jeremiah was just three years old when he was injured in a lawn mowing accident. He had been...
Dry streak continues but 2 fronts will be bring changes
AUSTIN, Texas - The warm and dry Fall continues to dominate the weather headlines. We haven't had rain in the last 33 days and the dry streak will roll on today. The rain in West Texas will bypass us to the north. There will be more of a Gulf breeze...
Austin neurologist speaks on how actor Michael J. Fox has helped Parkinson's community
AUSTIN, Texas - Michael J. Fox made an appearance at Comic-Con in New York last weekend, bringing renewed attention to Parkinson's Disease. Fox has lived with Parkinson's for three decades now. "You have to understand, Michael J. Fox has had Parkinson's since age 29, which is a bit atypical. You...
Temperatures close to record levels before cool front moves in
AUSTIN, Texas - The latest front will arrive this evening, but before it gets here it's going to be even hotter. The combination of the southwesterly wind and sinking air ahead of the front will cause the air to heat up even more and temperatures will close in on record levels with highs reaching Summer-like levels again.
Dallas serial wallet thief back in jail, facing a series of new charges
DALLAS - A Dallas woman who stole people's wallets from salons, offices, shops and more is back in the Dallas County Jail on new charges out of Austin and Oklahoma City. Royse Session, 27, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Oct. 7 for violating parole. She wasn’t allowed to leave the state.
University of Texas video shows what it is like to be on the field for the Red River Showdown
DALLAS - Texas-OU is one of the most exciting rivalries in all of college football, and new video from the UT football team shows what it is like to actually be on the field for the big game. The university's football team shared a video of the players running out...
Austin City Limits sees 234 incidents reported during Weekend One, ATCEMS says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to a total of 234 incidents at Austin City Limits 2022 (ACL) Weekend One. ACL Weekend One kicked off with an impressive amount of festival goers this year with around 70,000 people in attendance each day. Along with those festival goers...
FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week: Hays running back Zach Obara
Despite a heartbreaking 44-10 loss to New Braunfels Canyon, which was Hays' first loss of the season, Obara had a great night for the Hawks. He rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns. Obara and company will look to bounce back at home Friday, Oct. 14 against Seguin.
Election 2022: Final day to register to vote in Texas is October 11
AUSTIN, Texas - Are you registered to vote for the upcoming November election? If not, October 11 is the last day to register to vote in Texas. Election Day is November 8 and if you're going to be 18 by that day than you can register. If you're unclear if you will be, you can check on the Texas Secretary of State's website.
Last day to register to vote in Texas for upcoming election
Local organizations are working to get people registered for Election Day on November 8 and October 11 is the last day for those who want to participate can register to do so. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details.
Person dies in auto-pedestrian crash on Anderson Lane
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after an auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 500 West Anderson Lane just before 7 a.m. Medics arrived and found one unconscious adult patient. The patient was later pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say to...
Suspect arrested after assaulting UT Austin student, UTPD says
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) arrested a man for aggravated assault on a UT student. Police said on Oct. 10, around 8:51 a.m., officers responded to the western side of the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street for an assault. The incident happened off campus.
Texas flu season may be more severe than in previous years
AUSTIN, Texas - Doctors in Central Texas are predicting a more severe flu season than in years past, and they say now is the time to protect yourself. "Have I gotten the flu shot personally? No, I have not yet," said Lance Hyder of Austin. Ready or not, flu season...
Texas State Football players honored by Sun Belt Conference
SAN MARCOS, Texas - A couple of Texas State Bobcat players were honored by the Sun Belt Conference after coming off a 12-point upset win over Appalachian State. Junior safety Tory Spears, who had a 94-yeard pick six and added a career-high 12 tackles against the Mountaineers, was named the Sun Belt's Defensive Player of the Week.
California Gov. Newsom puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin
The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
Austin ISD electric bus fleet could help electric grid, advocates say
The Austin ISD school board voted unanimously to transition their school bus fleet to all electric buses by 2035. This makes them the first district in Texas to make such commitment.
APD to ease requirements for next cadet class
AUSTIN, Texas - The 147th Austin Police Department cadet class began training Monday morning. The 55 cadets will help alleviate the department’s staffing shortage. Detective Joe Swann, treasurer of the Austin Police Association, said the department is authorized 1,812 positions. About 1,411 are currently filled, however, only 189 are considered vacant — the other openings are the result of leave.
