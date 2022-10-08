ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Catching up with SaulPaul

The musician with a message performs inspirational music the whole family can enjoy. He talks to FOX 7 Austin's Casey Claiborne.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Keeping Score: Costume contest at Austin Pets Alive Thrift Shop

In their latest Keeping Score competition, Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe get thrifty at Austin Pets Alive and attempt to put together the ultimate Halloween costume. Good Day Austin reporter Kelly Saberi even gets in on the fun as a guest judge.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin third-grade football player finds perfect prosthetic fit

AUSTIN, Texas - Like many eight-year-old boys, Jeremiah Canady loves playing flag football. But he’s gone through more than most kids his age in order to even be able to participate. Jeremiah was just three years old when he was injured in a lawn mowing accident. He had been...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dry streak continues but 2 fronts will be bring changes

AUSTIN, Texas - The warm and dry Fall continues to dominate the weather headlines. We haven't had rain in the last 33 days and the dry streak will roll on today. The rain in West Texas will bypass us to the north. There will be more of a Gulf breeze...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Temperatures close to record levels before cool front moves in

AUSTIN, Texas - The latest front will arrive this evening, but before it gets here it's going to be even hotter. The combination of the southwesterly wind and sinking air ahead of the front will cause the air to heat up even more and temperatures will close in on record levels with highs reaching Summer-like levels again.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Election 2022: Final day to register to vote in Texas is October 11

AUSTIN, Texas - Are you registered to vote for the upcoming November election? If not, October 11 is the last day to register to vote in Texas. Election Day is November 8 and if you're going to be 18 by that day than you can register. If you're unclear if you will be, you can check on the Texas Secretary of State's website.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Person dies in auto-pedestrian crash on Anderson Lane

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after an auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 500 West Anderson Lane just before 7 a.m. Medics arrived and found one unconscious adult patient. The patient was later pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspect arrested after assaulting UT Austin student, UTPD says

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) arrested a man for aggravated assault on a UT student. Police said on Oct. 10, around 8:51 a.m., officers responded to the western side of the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street for an assault. The incident happened off campus.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas flu season may be more severe than in previous years

AUSTIN, Texas - Doctors in Central Texas are predicting a more severe flu season than in years past, and they say now is the time to protect yourself. "Have I gotten the flu shot personally? No, I have not yet," said Lance Hyder of Austin. Ready or not, flu season...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas State Football players honored by Sun Belt Conference

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A couple of Texas State Bobcat players were honored by the Sun Belt Conference after coming off a 12-point upset win over Appalachian State. Junior safety Tory Spears, who had a 94-yeard pick six and added a career-high 12 tackles against the Mountaineers, was named the Sun Belt's Defensive Player of the Week.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

APD to ease requirements for next cadet class

AUSTIN, Texas - The 147th Austin Police Department cadet class began training Monday morning. The 55 cadets will help alleviate the department’s staffing shortage. Detective Joe Swann, treasurer of the Austin Police Association, said the department is authorized 1,812 positions. About 1,411 are currently filled, however, only 189 are considered vacant — the other openings are the result of leave.
AUSTIN, TX

