captimes.com

Report: Increased state funding for special education would help all

A new report highlights how Wisconsin’s state funding for special education shortchanges school districts. According to the Education Law Center’s report, released Tuesday, districts around the state cover a total of $1.25 billion in special education costs beyond the 30% of costs the state reimburses. That money most often comes from the general fund.
captimes.com

Wisconsin officials say Flex Lanes improve Beltline travel time, warn against speeding

Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation has noticed a major improvement to travel times on Madison’s Beltline since opening Flex Lanes in July — by 30%, to be exact. Madison's Beltline is one of the most widely used highways in the city. The new Flex Lanes allow drivers to use the inside median shoulders as an additional travel lane during peak travel periods.
