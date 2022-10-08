Read full article on original website
Bruce Canepa's Museum Is More Than Just Porsche 959s
You may recognize the name Bruce Canepa from his part in the history of Porsche 959s in America. He's also a former racing driver, truck builder, and world class car collector. He currently lends his name to the Canepa Motorsport Museum, an interdisciplinary collection of iconic cars from the worlds of sports car, open wheel, drag, stock car, dirt, and motorcycle racing.
Mario Andretti Will Drive a Modern McLaren F1 Car at Laguna Seca this Weekend
The promise made by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown to give Mario Andretti a run in a modern McLaren Formula 1 machine will be fulfilled this weekend in Monterey. For the 1969 Indianapolis 500 winner and 1978 F1 world champion, the second edition of the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will thrust the 82-year-old icon into action at a track that played home to many memorable drives and his farewell to IndyCar in 1994.
McLaren's Zak Brown Has Never Seen Formula 1 So Hot, Ever
Zak Brown became CEO of McLaren Racing in 2016, right at the storied race team’s lowest ebb [fig. 1]. He’d earlier made a name (and a fortune) for himself with his motorsport marketing firm, Just Marketing International. He is intimately acquainted with the business of motorsport. Road &...
Drag Racing Firm Will Sell You an Overhauled 2JZ Block That's Stronger Than the Original
Toyota's 2JZ straight-six is well-known for being strong enough to withstand ridiculous amounts of power. First made famous in the now-collectible Mk4 Supra, the engine has become one of the go-tos for drag racers across the planet for its ability to reliably hold boost, pass after pass. But even the legendary 2JZ has its limits. That's where the aftermarket comes in.
This Ferrari 400i Limo Is a Different Kind of One-Off
The Ferrari nameplate has been affixed to some of the greatest sports cars in automotive history. This particular 1981 Ferrari 400i for sale on eBay Motors is certainly not an example of that long-standing brand excellence, but it still might just be one of the most intriguing Ferraris available today. That’s because this V-12-powered 2+2 has been given the limousine treatment by G&K Automotive Conversion and Pininfarina, and can now hold you and six of your corner-loving friends.
