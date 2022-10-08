The Ferrari nameplate has been affixed to some of the greatest sports cars in automotive history. This particular 1981 Ferrari 400i for sale on eBay Motors is certainly not an example of that long-standing brand excellence, but it still might just be one of the most intriguing Ferraris available today. That’s because this V-12-powered 2+2 has been given the limousine treatment by G&K Automotive Conversion and Pininfarina, and can now hold you and six of your corner-loving friends.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO