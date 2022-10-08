Firefighters respond to residential fire on Gordon Court in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a residential fire Saturday afternoon in Hampton.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Gordon Court.

No further information has been released. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about details regarding the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.