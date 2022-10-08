Read full article on original website
Related
Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In Officer Involved Shooting in Calaveras County
Jenny Lind, CA – The name of the shooter and new details have been released surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 54-year-old David Arnold of Valley Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene after a standoff with law enforcement where he exited a garage armed with a high-powered assault rifle and fired at deputies, according to Calaveras Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark. He added, “The suspect was struck by at least one round.”
mymotherlode.com
Twain Harte Christmas Market Road Closures Announced
Twain Harte, CA– The mid-October Twain Harte Christmas Market will require road closures. On October 14th at 2:00 pm through October 16th at 10:00 pm, the following roads will be closed for the seasonal event. Joaquin Gulley Road will be closed from Meadow Lane to Fuller Road. Cedar Drive road will be closed from Joaquin Gulley to the Twain Harte fire jouse.
CBS News
Fire breaks out at Rancho Cordova RV park
RANCHO CORDOVA - Firefighters responded to an RV fire in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night. The fire, which has since been extinguished, broke out at the RV park at 3501 Bradshaw Road, according to Sac Metro Fire. No injuries were reported. Firefighters are working with sheriff's deputies to determine the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymotherlode.com
New Cannabis Task Force Was Investigating In Tuolumne County
Columbia, CA — Clarke Broadcasting received multiple reports of a heavily armed law enforcement presence in the Columbia area last week, specifically near the unincorporated community of Jupiter. It was reportedly in relation to illegal marijuana grows. We reached out to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed they...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
Crash closes Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions at Power Inn road after four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday. At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are at the scene investigating what led up to the crash. Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions from Bicentennial Circle to Notre Dame Drive, the Sacramento Police Department says. They urge drivers to use alternate routes.This is a developing story.
KCRA.com
Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento reopens after 4-vehicle crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento has reopened hours after a multi-vehicle crash involving a mini dump truck. The Sacramento Police Department said the four-vehicle crash was reported at 3:40 p.m. in the 8200 block of Folsom Boulevard east of Power Inn Road. The road was shut down in both directions between Bicentennial Circle and Notre Dame Drive and did not reopen until around 8 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymotherlode.com
Financial Boost For Tuolumne County Broadband
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County was awarded over $400 thousand in state funding that is being called a “game changer.”. On Monday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) awarded more than $4.82 million through its Local Agency Technical Assistance Grant Program to help close the state’s digital divide. With these funds, as advised by the CPUC, local governments will launch complex broadband infrastructure planning to improve broadband speeds and access in their communities. Tuolumne County received $417,033, which commission officials say will be used for the completion of a broadband strategic plan and a programmatic environmental impact report to design and install broadband infrastructure in the county.
1 dead in south Sacramento shooting near 65th Street and Sky Parkway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning. The scene is near 65th Street and Sky Parkway. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it appears an argument between two men led up to the shooting.One of the men has died, deputies say. No suspect information has been released. Deputies are now canvassing the area for witnesses and any possible surveillance video. People heading through the area should expect to see an active law enforcement presence for the time being.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lodi (CA)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Lodi, CA?. Lodi is a city situated in San Joaquin county, California. The population of people in Lodi in 2019 was estimated to be 67,568. Lodi is popular for wine production in the state. In 2015, it was...
KCRA.com
Police come down on Elk Grove drivers after flood of complaints in school zones
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police have begun a zero-tolerance enforcement after a flood of complaints about traffic violations, specifically in school zones. The enforcement began Monday morning as the Elk Grove Unified School District started its day. Traffic violations, including parking or stopping where prohibited, will result...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Calaveras Enterprise
Deceased suspect ID'd in Jenny Lind shootout; video footage shows suspect firing at deputies
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased suspect in the Oct. 9 officer-involved shooting as David Christopher Arnold, 54, of Valley Springs. Arnold was prohibited from owning firearms, according to the sheriff's office.
KCRA.com
Man killed in Turlock hit-and-run crash, police say
TURLOCK, Calif. — A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle hit them and drove off, the Turlock Police Department said. The hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Fulkerth Road was reported at 3:31 p.m., police said. It is unknown if the pedestrian, a man, was walking along the roadway or was on a sidewalk or crossing the road.
KCRA.com
Sacramento sheriff seeks help locating at-risk 17-year-old
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old who was last seen walking away from his home and who is believed to be at risk due to having autism. Tristan Hanson, who identifies as Enrique Condress,...
West Sacramento man found with stolen IDs and credit cards in Placer County
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy recovered several driver’s licenses, credit cards and debit cards during a traffic stop of a West Sacramento man in rural Lincoln on Sep. 28, according to the sheriff’s office. At 9:15 a.m., Daniel Hunt, 37, was found with bank and identification cards along with bags containing […]
Police begin zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around Elk Grove schools
ELK GROVE – The Elk Grove Police Department will begin a zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around schools on Monday.The department says traffic safety issues surrounding schools are one of the concerns they hear about the most, so they've increased their presence in the last few weeks and have been focused on giving out warnings.Officers be will enforcing all laws around schools, including parking and stopping where it's prohibited.Police say, as of Monday, they will no longer be giving out warnings.
CBS News
1 person shot in Natomas residential area
SACRAMENTO - One person has been shot in the Natomas area of Sacramento. The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in the gated residential community of Larkspur Woods, which is the 2900 block of Weald Way, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. The victim, a man, was transported to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound. He was alert and talking with officers.
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County-area Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during robbery
ESCALON, Calif. — A Family Dollar employee in San Joaquin County is in critical condition after they were shot multiple times Monday evening during an armed robbery at the store, officials said. The shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue...
mymotherlode.com
Over $100,000 Raised For Hospice Of Amador And Calaveras
Plymouth, CA — The non-profit Hospice of Amador and Calaveras reports that just over $100,000 was raised at the 23rd annual “Celebrate Life” art auction. The event was held at the Karmere Winery and Vineyards in Plymouth. It is the signature fundraiser for the organization that provides end-of-life care services in Calaveras and Amador counties.
Comments / 0