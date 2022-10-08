Dortmund produce stunning comeback in Der Klassiker draw vs. Bayern

The latest edition of Der Klassiker produced some classic late drama.

Borussia Dortmund — with Gio Reyna not in uniform, and trailing 2-0 in the 73rd minute — came back to snatch a point, with Anthony Modeste nodding home an equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Bayern had taken the lead in the 33rd minute, with Leon Goretzka’s 24-yard shot sneaking through traffic before getting under Alexander Meyer’s dive. Early in the second half, Leroy Sané doubled the lead, overpowering Meyer with another long-range rocket.

Dortmund, in truth, didn’t look likely to get back into the game, with Bayern coasting to what looked like an eighth straight win in Der Klassiker across all competitions.

However, the home side caught Bayern flat-footed in the 74th minute, with Modeste slashing in behind the defense before squaring to 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko, who finished the chance to give Dortmund some hope. In scoring, Moukoko become the youngest-ever player to score a Der Klassiker goal.

Dortmund were pushing to get level, but even Kingsley Coman being sent off in the 90th minute for picking up a second yellow card seemed irrelevant. Modeste had a glorious 83rd minute chance , but somehow contrived to never make clean contact with the ball from six yards out, turning a sitter into arguably nothing more than Manuel Neuer calmly picking up a cross.

With just eight seconds left in the four minutes of stoppage time given, Karim Adeyimi — the Dortmund player furthest from the Bayern goal, as Meyer had come forward for a set piece moments earlier — lobbed a desperate ball into the area, but it ran long. Bayern were surely walking out with a win.

However, Nico Schlotterbeck didn’t accept that outcome, and just barely managed to keep the ball in bounds, falling over in the process. With no one able to close him, Schlotterbeck scrambled to his feet and tried to clip the ball to the back post. Josip Stanišić arrived to attempt a block, but the ball appeared to glance off of his thigh and into a perfect spot for the charging Modeste, who headed the ball down to set off wild celebrations at Signal Iduna Park.

The comeback, per ESPN, was the first time Dortmund had gotten even a point against Bayern after trailing 2-0 since 1989. It also came with additional bad news for Die Roten , who saw Alphonso Davies leave the match at halftime after taking a high boot to the face.

Watch all the goals from Dortmund vs. Bayern

