Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback

Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position. Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?. No. Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Tony Romo Had Warning For Rest Of NFL On Sunday

CBS' Tony Romo had a warning for the rest of the NFL after the Bills' dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Buffalo made quick work of Mike Tomlin, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. And with a high-powered offense and a defense to match, Romo believes this is a team to be reckoned with across the National Football League.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith's Reaction To Michael Irvin Goes Viral

Michael Irvin was letting Stephen A. Smith have it on Monday morning's edition of First Take. Irvin, who was a legendary wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, was screaming at SAS after the Cowboys got a massive win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, 22-10. It pushed their record to 4-1 as they've now won four straight games since quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury.
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Micah Parsons makes crucial play on defense to secure victory over LA Rams

Micah Parsons could not be stopped on Sunday. He was a big part of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the L.A. Rams. Parsons recorded a strip sack for the third turnover forced by the Cowboys’ defense. Matthew Stafford was unable to see Parsons coming off the edge as he was blindsided, which resulted in a fumble.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension

The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
