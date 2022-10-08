Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott BREAKING: Cowboys Make Cooper Rush Decision vs. Eagles
The Cowboys QB situation - even with the Eagles on the horizon - has never been about emotion or need or urgency or hype. This is about when Dak Prescott is 100-percent ready to play. So ... is he?
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback
Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position. Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?. No. Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys...
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush enters NFL lore not even Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers were able to reach
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush just achieved a feat in Week 5 that other QBs like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers weren’t even able to touch. Heck, even Dak Prescott wasn’t able to do it. As Stat Muse highlighted, Rush is just the 14th quarterback to in NFL...
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Buffalo Bills 'Done Deal,' Says Von Miller
Odell Beckham Jr. is working on a November deadline for his return from injury and being a free agent, and he seemingly has the pick of the NFL for his return.
Tony Romo Had Warning For Rest Of NFL On Sunday
CBS' Tony Romo had a warning for the rest of the NFL after the Bills' dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Buffalo made quick work of Mike Tomlin, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. And with a high-powered offense and a defense to match, Romo believes this is a team to be reckoned with across the National Football League.
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Look: Stephen A. Smith's Reaction To Michael Irvin Goes Viral
Michael Irvin was letting Stephen A. Smith have it on Monday morning's edition of First Take. Irvin, who was a legendary wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, was screaming at SAS after the Cowboys got a massive win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, 22-10. It pushed their record to 4-1 as they've now won four straight games since quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury.
Joe Mixon drops truth bomb after Ravens stunning win over Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals endured a heartbreaking 19-17 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. Running back Joe Mixon joined the Bengals Booth Podcast following the loss. Mixon revealed the Bengals’ mindset and dropped a truth bomb on playing in the NFL, per the Cincinnati Bengals on Twitter.
Historic Patrick Mahomes streak is over ahead of heavyweight Chiefs-Bills showdown
Ever since Patrick Mahomes took the reins of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, they’ve become one of the juggernauts of the NFL. But with the rise of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, competition has emerged among the AFC’s elite. For the first time ever, Mahomes’s Chiefs will...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
Eagles-Cowboys game dragged into John Fetterman-Dr. Oz. Senate race
This weekend will feature a showdown in Philadelphia when the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. And while the city prepares for what promises to be an exciting football game, the state is has been hosting a different sort of competition. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
NFL Odds: Commanders vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
The Washington Commanders (1-4) will take on the Chicago Bears (2-3) in this week’s Thursday Night Football showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Bears prediction and pick. The Commanders are 1-4 and have lost four consecutive games. After a...
‘Fight our balls off’: Bengals star Joe Burrow ready to do whatever it takes to beat Saints
The Cincinnati Bengals certainly didn’t envision a 2-3 start to the season after making the Super Bowl at the beginning of the year, but thankfully, it’s still early and this team is poised to bounce back this weekend against the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Joe Burrow.
ALDS Odds: Mariners vs. Astros Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
Game 2 of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros starts early on Thursday evening! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Astros prediction and pick. Game 1 of this series was as intense as a playoff game can get. The Astros stormed back...
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: TV, time, kickoff, line
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles battle for the NFC East lead on Sunday Night Football.
Ex-Eagles star STILL doesn’t think team is a Super Bowl contender
There’s no denying that the Eagles are doing well so far this season. After beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Philadelphia is 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when the Eagles advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The strong start has...
saturdaytradition.com
Micah Parsons makes crucial play on defense to secure victory over LA Rams
Micah Parsons could not be stopped on Sunday. He was a big part of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the L.A. Rams. Parsons recorded a strip sack for the third turnover forced by the Cowboys’ defense. Matthew Stafford was unable to see Parsons coming off the edge as he was blindsided, which resulted in a fumble.
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
