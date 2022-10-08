Clemson at Boston College: 5 Things to Watch For

Five storylines to follow as No. 5 Clemson hits the road for an ACC matchup with Boston College.

Coming off a high profile win at home over NC State, Clemson will now takes its unbeaten record on the road.

The No. 5 Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) are set to face Boston College (2-3, 1-2) in the annual red bandana game, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

5 Things to Watch For

1. Can Clemson Avoid a Letdown: This the utter definition of a trap game. It comes right on the heels of the Tigers' win in a Top 10 showdown with NC State, and just ahead of a big road trip to Tallahassee for another big ACC Atlantic matchup against a much-improved Florida State team. Dabo Swinney has an excellent track record when it comes for getting his teams up for the weaker opponents, but with this being the red bandana game and it being nationally televised in primetime, there's no doubt Boston College will be up for this one .

2. Clemson DL vs. Boston College OL: The Eagles have dealt with a number of injuries along the offensive line and Clemson's defensive front is coming off its best effort of the season , holding the Wolfpack to just 34 yards on the ground. Holding a Boston College running game that is averaging just 77 yards per game will be key. While veteran QB Phil Jurkovec has not been much of a factor in the running game through the first five games, he has shown in the past he is capable of making plays with his legs. The Tigers must keep him inside the pocket, and not let him get comfortable and settle into a rhythm.

3. Will Shipley, Phil Mafah and Kobe Pace : Boston College has not been very stout against the run through the first five games of the season. The Eagles are allowing team to rush for 154 yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry, meaning this is a defense the Tigers should be able to run against. Clemson averages a respectable 176 yards per game on the ground, with Shipley leading the way at 6.3 yards per carry. Controlling the line of scrimmage and getting the running game going early would help take the crowd out of it, on top of helping to open up the downfield passing game.

4. Keeping the TEs Involved In Passing Game: Over the past two weeks, there has been a concerted effort made to get both Davis Allen and Jake Bringinstool involved in the passing game. Against Wake Forest, the two combined for 10 catches and more than 100 yards and last week against the Wolfpack the two totaled eight catches for 75 yards. The two have also combined for four touchdown catches over those two games as well. This Clemson offense is at its best when it has dynamic tight ends involved in the downfield passing attack and we've been seeing that play out over the past two weeks.

5. Contain Zay Flowers: Boston College's dynamic receiver already has 34 catches on the season. He also averages right at 100 yards per game. The Eagles will line him up in different spots, so knowing where he is at all times will be imperative. He is one of the skill players on the offense that poses a potential problem for the backend of the defense.

Clemson is currently 20.5-point favorite, according to Fanduel.

