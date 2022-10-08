ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Biggest Storylines for the Week 5 Dolphins-Jets Matchup

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
 4 days ago

What we should be watching closely when the Miami Dolphins face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to rebound from their first loss of the season and improve to 4-1 when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

We break down the five biggest storylines for this Miami-Jets matchup:

1. Teddy Takes Over

The Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a fully guaranteed $6.5 million, one-year contract in the offseason with the anticipation they might need him to step up at some point and try to keep the offense moving. Well, that time has come, and Bridgewater now faces the difficult challenging of trying to help the offense continue its big-play ways of the first month of the season. It will help that Bridgewater had the benefit of a full week of practice as the starter after his two relief appearances against the Bills and Bengals.

2. Hill, Waddle and their Health

Of course, it would make Bridgewater's life much easier if he could count of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle being in the lineup and at full speed — or as close to it as possible. While it's reasonable to be optimistic that both will play against the Jets, it was unnerving nonetheless to see Hill pop up on the injury report Thursday with a quad injury, while Waddle continues to deal with a groin issue. Hill and Waddle as a combination make up perhaps the biggest reason the Dolphins offense has taken such major strides in 2022, and it'll be interesting to see if they can continue that success against the Jets.

3. X and the Corner Watch

The other major injury question mark heading into the Jets game was the status of Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, who's now dealing with two groin injuries and not just one as he did in the Thursday night game against the Bengals. If X does play, it's going to be interesting to see how well he can perform. If he doesn't, then the question becomes who can step up with a strong performance in his absence.

4. Can the Pass Rush Make a Difference?

With or without Howard, the biggest key for the defense against a Jets offense that features major young talent at wide receiver will be disrupting and harassing second-year quarterback Zach Wilson and even pressuring him into mistakes. And it could be that one game-changing play like we saw in the two home games — the forced fumbles by Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland against New England and Buffalo, respectively — could be enough to make the difference, but Wilson simply cannot be allowed to operate freely the way Joe Burrow did in the Thursday night game. The Dolphins pass rush hasn't been nearly as disruptive as it was last year or even 2020, and the continued absence of Byron Jones no doubt has played a role in that, but it does need to come alive if the Dolphins once again want to have a fearsome defense.

5. The McDaniel-Saleh Reunion

This is a very cool element of this matchup, the first head-coaching battle between former San Francisco 49ers assistants Mike McDaniel and Robert Saleh. But it's even more than those two because both the Dolphins and Jets coaching staffs feature several men who worked together at one time or another. As well as McDaniel and Saleh know each other, they're well aware of the other's tendencies, but that also can be used as a strategic tool — like going against tendency. It will be interesting to see if either or both end up pulling out a trick here or there to try to make a difference.

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

