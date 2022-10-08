Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Mercer County Tournament was split into two brackets, and Notre Dame was awarded the No. 1 seed in the upper bracket. Last season, nationally-ranked Pennington defeated Notre Dame 4-2 in a shootout to win its sixth-straight county title. This season, the Hun School is the No. 2 seed and Pennington is No. 3.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
Ex-Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard ready for raucous reception at Rutgers when he returns with Maryland
MINNEAPOLIS — A new job has given former Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard a new perspective on Rutgers. Less than a year after he publicly declared that he hated the Pirates’ rivalry game with the Scarlet Knights and called it a “no-win situation,” the first-year Maryland coach told NJ Advance Media that he had “no disdain over it,” that he “loved coaching in it” and “thought it was a blast.”
Devils’ Dawson Mercer mentors young teammates before season opener: ‘Don’t change the way you play’
At just 20 years old, Devils forward Dawson Mercer already feels like a veteran. After an impressive training camp last year, Mercer immediately earned an NHL call up and played in all 82 games in the 2021-22 season. He has high expectations for his sophomore year, but also wants to mentor younger players.
Why Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell came back for 1 last season with Scarlet Knights
MINNEAPOLIS — Caleb McConnell tested the NBA draft waters this offseason, pursuing the path toward the professional career he’s always dreamed of while leaving the door open for a return to college. As the days winded down and the deadline for his decision approached, he ultimately had “an easy decision” to make.
Rutgers lands in familiar spot, Cliff Omoruyi earns historic selection in Big Ten men’s basketball preseason poll
There are two familiar things the Big Ten press corps expects to see from Rutgers this fall: A middle-of-the-pack finish in the standings and an elite individual season from its brightest star. For the second consecutive season, the Scarlet Knights were predicted to finish eighth in the conference in the...
Keyport High School football player hospitalized with severe spinal injury
A Keyport High School football player remains hospitalized for a severe neck and spinal injury sustained during last weekend’s game.
‘Underrated’ Rutgers senior Paul Mulcahy looks to earn some respect in Big Ten
MINNEAPOLIS — Paul Mulcahy led the Big Ten in assists during conference play last season, had one of the most dominant stretches of any player in the league and is a returning starter on a program looking to make a program-record-breaking third consecutive NCAA Tournament. But look for the...
theobserver.com
LOSS OF A LEGEND
It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd
Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
N.J. marching band of the week: Wayne Valley Marching Indians
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano explains why he fired Sean Gleeson as offensive coordinator
Big Ten football: Nebraska defeats Rutgers, 14-13 Three weeks prior tofiring offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Sunday, following a dismal offensive performance against Temple, Schiano said Rutgers had “the right guy to be our offensive coordinator” and that his confidence in Gleeson was “as high as it could be.”
Bronx Zoo: Bleacher Creatures impress Guardians | Yankees faithful loud and proud at ALDS Game 1
Yankee Stadium was no Bronx Zoo on Tuesday, but the New York Yankees faithful still announced their presence with authority. The Bleacher Creatures were out in force for Game 1 of the best-of-five American League Division Series as the Yankees rolled to a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. BUY...
Yankees’ key plan for ALDS could get messed up by rain | Latest forecast
NEW YORK — Mother Nature doesn’t appear willing to cooperate with the Yankees. Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday afternoon and into the night, according to the National Weather Service. The inclement weather could push Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
David Cone praises Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s bullpen management in ALDS Game 1
That’s one down for the Yankees. New York hosted the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday for Game 1 of their best-of-5 American League Division Series and took home the 4-1 win. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Manager Aaron Boone led his club to victory with smooth bullpen management....
Giants injury report: Updates on Saquon Barkley, Adoree’ Jackson, Kenny Golladay — plus Jamie Gillan
The Giants are back at it Wednesday in East Rutherford, coming off Sunday’s massive win over the Packers in London. And before Wednesday’s practice — as his 4-1 team prepares to host the 3-2 Ravens this Sunday — coach Brian Daboll offered an injury update. BUY...
NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting
A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
