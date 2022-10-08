ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

NJ.com

Boys soccer: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Mercer County Tournament was split into two brackets, and Notre Dame was awarded the No. 1 seed in the upper bracket. Last season, nationally-ranked Pennington defeated Notre Dame 4-2 in a shootout to win its sixth-straight county title. This season, the Hun School is the No. 2 seed and Pennington is No. 3.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard ready for raucous reception at Rutgers when he returns with Maryland

MINNEAPOLIS — A new job has given former Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard a new perspective on Rutgers. Less than a year after he publicly declared that he hated the Pirates’ rivalry game with the Scarlet Knights and called it a “no-win situation,” the first-year Maryland coach told NJ Advance Media that he had “no disdain over it,” that he “loved coaching in it” and “thought it was a blast.”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
theobserver.com

LOSS OF A LEGEND

It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd

Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
LINCOLN, NE
NJ.com

N.J. marching band of the week: Wayne Valley Marching Indians

Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
WAYNE, NJ
Sports
Daily Voice

NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting

A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
TRENTON, NJ
