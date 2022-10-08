ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

NJ.com

Oshash’s winner keeps Dunellen undefeated - Boys soccer recap

Ahmed Oshash’s second half goal turned out to be the winner, as undefeated Dunellen took its 13th victory in as many tries with a 3-2 victory over Piscataway Magnet in Piscataway. After Piscataway Magnet (10-3) took an early lead on Kelvin Gonzalez’s goal, the Destroyers would equalize when Mohammad...
DUNELLEN, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey: Hammonton, Egg Harbor play to a 2-2 tie

If only there could be a second overtime. A total of 70 minutes of play weren’t enough to determine a winner in Wednesday’s Cape-Atlantic League matchup between Hammonton, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, and Egg Harbor. Hammonton had the lead twice but Egg Harbor matched them...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Connors’ hat trick powers Metuchen - Girls soccer recap

Cassidy Connors scored a first half hat trick - all off feeds from teammate Charlotte Breen - to help Metuchen take a 6-0 victory over New Brunswick in Metuchen. Now 13-3 on the year, the Bulldogs had their opening goal scored by Leah Wentnick. Following Connors’ outburst, Julia Chinchar got on the board before half. Alexandra Lipshutz added a goal for Metuchen.
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Somerset Tech over South Amboy - Boys soccer recap

Gianmarco Perez-Gomez assisted on all three goals for Somerset Tech in its 3-0 win over South Amboy in Bridgewater. Brenden Barker, Dan Cerdas and Shrey Mehta scored one goal each in the victory. Angel Barillas notched the goal for South Amboy. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

HWS boys soccer roundup for second round games, Oct. 12

Ryan Luke had both of his goals assisted by James Anderson for third-seeded Hackettstown in its 2-0 win over 15th-seeded North Warren in Hackettstown. Hackettstown scored both of its goals in the second half. 7-Vernon 3, 10-Lenape Valley 0. Zack Martin led the way for seventh-seeded Vernon with one goal...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room

A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
YORK, PA
NJ.com

Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd

Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
LINCOLN, NE
insidernj.com

HPAE to Gov. Murphy: ‘Why are You Standing on the Sidelines?’

NEW BRUNSWICK – At a rally this afternoon, HPAE members and labor allies railed against union busting by Rutgers for turning public union jobs over to a private corporation. “We are also calling on Rutgers to cease outsourcing union work, stop replacing union workers with nonunion workers, stop illegal subcontracting and privatizing public work,” HPAE President Debbie White, RN, told the crowd gathered CINJ at 195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick today. “Rutgers, stop union busting!”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time

It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
