Girls Soccer: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Mercer County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Pennington is the top seed in the bracket. The first round kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the semifinals will be played on Monday, Oct. 17. The final is set for Thursday, Oct. 20, at Hopewell Valley. 1-Pennington. 2-Steinert. 3-Allentown.
Oshash’s winner keeps Dunellen undefeated - Boys soccer recap
Ahmed Oshash’s second half goal turned out to be the winner, as undefeated Dunellen took its 13th victory in as many tries with a 3-2 victory over Piscataway Magnet in Piscataway. After Piscataway Magnet (10-3) took an early lead on Kelvin Gonzalez’s goal, the Destroyers would equalize when Mohammad...
Field Hockey: Hammonton, Egg Harbor play to a 2-2 tie
If only there could be a second overtime. A total of 70 minutes of play weren’t enough to determine a winner in Wednesday’s Cape-Atlantic League matchup between Hammonton, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, and Egg Harbor. Hammonton had the lead twice but Egg Harbor matched them...
Connors’ hat trick powers Metuchen - Girls soccer recap
Cassidy Connors scored a first half hat trick - all off feeds from teammate Charlotte Breen - to help Metuchen take a 6-0 victory over New Brunswick in Metuchen. Now 13-3 on the year, the Bulldogs had their opening goal scored by Leah Wentnick. Following Connors’ outburst, Julia Chinchar got on the board before half. Alexandra Lipshutz added a goal for Metuchen.
Somerset Tech over South Amboy - Boys soccer recap
Gianmarco Perez-Gomez assisted on all three goals for Somerset Tech in its 3-0 win over South Amboy in Bridgewater. Brenden Barker, Dan Cerdas and Shrey Mehta scored one goal each in the victory. Angel Barillas notched the goal for South Amboy. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
HWS boys soccer roundup for second round games, Oct. 12
Ryan Luke had both of his goals assisted by James Anderson for third-seeded Hackettstown in its 2-0 win over 15th-seeded North Warren in Hackettstown. Hackettstown scored both of its goals in the second half. 7-Vernon 3, 10-Lenape Valley 0. Zack Martin led the way for seventh-seeded Vernon with one goal...
Essex County Tournament field hockey roundup for semifinal round games, Oct. 12
Adelaide Minnella netted four goals to propel top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over fourth-seeded Millburn in the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament in North Caldwell. Gianna Macrino dished out three assists for West Essex (11-2), which won its third in...
Montgomery cruises into Somerset County quarters with win over Rutgers Prep
For every step forward the Montgomery boys soccer team took in the first month of the season, there was a step or two backwards. But lately, at just the right time of the season, the Cougars have started to get locked in, especially in the goal-scoring department. Wednesday, in the...
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
‘Underrated’ Rutgers senior Paul Mulcahy looks to earn some respect in Big Ten
MINNEAPOLIS — Paul Mulcahy led the Big Ten in assists during conference play last season, had one of the most dominant stretches of any player in the league and is a returning starter on a program looking to make a program-record-breaking third consecutive NCAA Tournament. But look for the...
NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room
A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd
Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
Eagles injury report: Did Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott take part in Wednesday’s walkthrough?
The Eagles are about to play their biggest game of the season when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night. After being banged up for the last two weeks, they may have some reinforcements on the way to take on their NFC East rivals. The...
Are You A Winner? Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K In South Jersey
A lucky Mega Millions lottery player won $10,000 in the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven #33336, 3163 Marne Highway in Mount Laurel, Burlington County. The winning numbers for the...
Why Eagles’ Cameron Dicker was happy to receive a text from his mom after receiving an award
PHILADELPHIA – Rachel Dicker opened up her phone Wednesday morning to scroll through the notifications on her phone and see how her son, Eagles kicker Cameron Dicker, is doing. As Rachel was making the rounds through her morning routine, she spotted an announcement made by the league. BUY EAGLES...
New Jersey native wins again on Jeopardy!; heads into tonight on seven-day win streak
A New Jersey native won again on Jeopardy!
Phillies Game 2 NLDS lineup vs. Braves: Lefties back in after Game 1 win
The Phillies will go for a 2-0 lead in a best-of-three National League Division series against the world champion Atlanta Braves on Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta. Game-time is set for 4:35 p.m. The Phillies took Game 1, 7-6, after nearly giving away every bit of a six-run lead. With a...
insidernj.com
HPAE to Gov. Murphy: ‘Why are You Standing on the Sidelines?’
NEW BRUNSWICK – At a rally this afternoon, HPAE members and labor allies railed against union busting by Rutgers for turning public union jobs over to a private corporation. “We are also calling on Rutgers to cease outsourcing union work, stop replacing union workers with nonunion workers, stop illegal subcontracting and privatizing public work,” HPAE President Debbie White, RN, told the crowd gathered CINJ at 195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick today. “Rutgers, stop union busting!”
MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time
It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
