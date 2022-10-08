Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
U.N. denounces Russian 'annexation' while West backs Ukraine with more air defences
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly condemned Russia's attempted annexation of four Ukrainian areas while Kyiv's allies committed more military aid after intense Russian missile strikes.
Yellen warns of 'geopolitical coercion' by Russia, China
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said the global economy was facing "significant headwinds" and the United States was working to shore up its supply chains and guard against "geopolitical coercion" by Russia, China and others.
