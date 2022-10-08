ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
