ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banner Elk, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heraldadvocate.com

Marlboro County falls to Crestwood on last-minute touchdowns

The Marlboro County High football team received a gut punch as a homecoming present last Friday night. This came in the way of two last-minute touchdowns by Crestwood that sent the Bulldogs to a 33-26 defeat in a critical Region 6-AAA matchup. After picking off a Marlboro County pass in...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

The South Florence vs. Wilson Game Ended Early Friday Night Due to an Incident

An incident occurred at Friday nights football game between South Florence and Wilson that caused officials to call the game. South Florence was working toward victory on their homecoming night leading the game 63-0. The game was paused in the third quarter when people in the stands started warning that someone had a gun while others started running. The incident began with an altercation between 2 students near the concession stand. Panic set in when students started running from the scene as others noticed and started clearing the home team’s bleachers. Both of the teams, including the cheerleaders, were sent to the Bruin Fieldhouse where they waited until both the stadium and parking lot were cleared.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies investigating after Johnsonville football player hurt in ‘altercation’ during team handshake after game against Scotts Branch

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A post-game “altercation” that resulted in an injury to a Johnsonville High School football player is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday night during the team handshake after Johnsonville’s game against Scotts Branch High School, according to Major Michael Nunn of the sheriff’s office. Authorities […]
JOHNSONVILLE, SC
columbuscountynews.com

THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver (Weekly Podcast)

This week Jefferson has no guest in the studio. This week Jefferson has commentary on various local topics including the Columbus County Sheriff’s Race. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a weekly public affairs program produced in, for, and about Columbus County. Each week Jefferson and his in-studio guests discuss topics of interest pertaining to Columbus and surrounding counties in North Carolina. The program is produced by Columbus County News in association with Jones Media Partners and can be heard every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on WTXY AM1540, KOOL 103.9FM, and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. It is also available as a podcast on Spotify, and on other podcast platforms as well.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Banner Elk, NC
Banner Elk, NC
Sports
City
Pembroke, NC
Pembroke, NC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
fsuthevoice.com

Opinion: FSU Homecoming Review

Fayetteville State University Homecoming has been off to the races and a lot of it has been fun while some of it, not so much. Having attended almost all the events overall, it has been enjoyable. However, there were some events that the school and student activities could have done a lot better on.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $700,000 from $10 scratch-off

LENOIR, N.C. (WGHP) — Jose Romero-Garcia, of Lenoir, bought a $10 scratch-off and collected a $700,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Romero-Garcia bought his winning Scorching Hot 7s ticket from Cheek’s Convenience & Grill on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After required federal […]
LENOIR, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

After unexpected triple bypass, Rockingham man emphasizes proactive heart health

In mid-May 2022, Jeff and Tammy Benson from Rockingham were walking near Tammy’s sister’s beach home when Jeff felt an unusual pressure in his chest. He didn’t think much about it but still reached out to his doctor for guidance. Good thing he did because staying quiet could have cost him his life. To help others understand the importance of being proactive about their heart health, Jeff told his story.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Pembroke#Senior Day#Volleyball#Braves#Women S Volleyball Falls#Uncp#Bobcat
cbs17

Fayetteville man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Teachers and Support Staff to Receive Bonus this Month

According to Dr. Jason Atkinson, Bladen County Superintendent, certified teachers and support staff will receive a bonus this month. Dr. Atkinson reported in the Bladen County Board of Education meeting held on Monday evening the estimated compensation will be paid out in October and will be about $3,087 per qualified employee.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Two Southeastern Community College students arrested on drug charges

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two students of Southeastern Community College were arrested on drug charges after a joint effort from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and SCC Campus Police led to finding marijuana in their cars. SCC Campus Police contacted the CCSO to utilize a K-9 to conduct free air-sniff...
WHITEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy