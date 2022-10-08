Read full article on original website
Who are the top boys soccer sophomores in N.J.? Our picks, your votes
While many sophomores often spend their time at the junior varsity level, there have been a number of second-year boys soccer players making an impact on their respective varsity teams. Players in this year’s sophomore class have excelled as go-to scorers, tenacious defenders and shutdown goalkeepers. Starting this week, it’s time to shine a light on the sophomore class.
HS football: Stat leaders in every conference through Week 6
The regular season is winding down for the 2022 New Jersey High School Football season. Only a couple of weeks remain for both public and non-public schools. With seven weeks, including Week 0 in the books, there have been some big risers and fallers since the start of the year across every conference.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the Big Central through Week 6
Entering action last weekend, Brady Cavallaro of Old Bridge and Jayden Young of St. Thomas Aquinas were the only two quarterbacks in the Big Central Conference who’d surpassed 1,000 passing yards this season. They have since welcomed some company. Three others reached that milestone in Week 6, and two...
Cardinals sign ex-Jets kicker to active roster
It appears that the Arizona Cardinals are ready to let bygones be bygones. They are signing Matt Ammendola to the active roster from the practice squad. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The kicker’s debut with the Cardinals on Sunday ended in heartbreak as he missed a 43-yard...
NFL・
Phillies Game 2 NLDS lineup vs. Braves: Lefties back in after Game 1 win
The Phillies will go for a 2-0 lead in a best-of-three National League Division series against the world champion Atlanta Braves on Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta. Game-time is set for 4:35 p.m. The Phillies took Game 1, 7-6, after nearly giving away every bit of a six-run lead. With a...
MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time
It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
Jets receiver is candidate to be moved before NFL trade deadline
There are decisions to be made. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 and the New York Jets might make a deal before then. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to NFL.com, the franchise may look to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims:. (He has) been a...
NFL・
N.J. marching band of the week: Wayne Valley Marching Indians
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Stock rising: These N.J. football players are money in the bank as clutch performers
The stock market is up, then it’s down. Lately, it seems to move day-to-day more like an erratic heartbeat than anything we could depend upon or predict. Just the opposite of how the players listed below have been performing.
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
‘Immersive’ Haunt O’Ween experience invading N.J. is underwhelming | Review
Haunt O’ween, a Halloween experience that usually takes place in Los Angeles, has invaded New Jersey, setting up shop for the first time in the Bell Works parking lot in Holmdel. The event runs from now until Halloween night, with tickets priced at $40 for adults and children ($36 each for groups of 10 or more); children 2 and under get in free.
N.J. reports 1,275 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Transmission rate remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey on Wednesday reported another confirmed 1,275 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths as transmission levels remain steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.92 on Wednesday, the same as a day earlier, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off...
N.J. weather: Thunderstorms, heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding in forecast for Thursday
A dry and quiet Wednesday with increasing clouds will be the precursor to a cold front expected to sweep through New Jersey on Thursday accompanied by strong thunderstorms, gusty winds and up to 2 inches of rain, forecasters say. We’ll likely make it to dawn on Thursday without any rain...
Dirt bike rider killed by tractor trailer that left scene, cops say
A Vineland man was killed Sunday night after he fell from his dirt bike and was then struck and killed by a tractor trailer that left the scene. Wilbur Alexia Cea Alvarado, 24, was riding the bike east on the shoulder of Route 56/Delsea Drive in Pittsgrove Township shortly after 10 p.m. when he struck the rear wheel of another dirt bike rider, who was identified as a 19-year-old Vineland man, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Man, 42, fatally struck by SUV while crossing N.J. road, police say
A man died Saturday night after he was struck by an SUV while he was crossing a road in Lower Township, investigators said. Eric Sloan, 42, of Lower Township, was crossing Bayshore Road in the area of a CVS pharmacy shortly before 8:30 p.m. when he was hit by a 2016 Ford Escape that was driving south, according to a statement from the Lower Township Police Department.
This endorsement was easy | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. Some newspapers uphold the hoary tradition of writing endorsements during campaign season, but you probably...
Food Notes: Autumn means apples
Autumn means apples and there is no better month than October for crisp, juicy fruit. That’s when the parade of apples at local farms is ever-changing with new varieties each week. Local growers choose to grow apples that ripen at different times in order to extend the season from...
N.J. residents charged after drunken disturbance disrupts Kevin Hart show, police say
Two New Jersey residents and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Sunday night after a drunken disturbance at a Kevin Hart standup show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Police were called to the Casey Plaza venue after Hart’s staff members reported three people were disrupting the show,...
Huge health insurance hikes could prompt higher N.J. property taxes, layoffs, local leaders warn
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is under fire from local government leaders and some state lawmakers as municipalities and counties in New Jersey grapple with an unprecedented double-digit rate increase on premiums for state health benefit plans. New Jersey’s State Health Benefits Commission in September voted 3-2 to approve rate hikes...
Barriers to good nursing care keep on growing | Letters
As I read Amy Jastrzebski’s recent guest column about specialty nursing shortages (“NJ oncology nurse: ‘We’re gambling with people’s lives’ ”),I felt empathy as well as outrage. Being an oncology nurse for over 30 years, the last 20 years as an advanced practice...
