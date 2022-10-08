A Vineland man was killed Sunday night after he fell from his dirt bike and was then struck and killed by a tractor trailer that left the scene. Wilbur Alexia Cea Alvarado, 24, was riding the bike east on the shoulder of Route 56/Delsea Drive in Pittsgrove Township shortly after 10 p.m. when he struck the rear wheel of another dirt bike rider, who was identified as a 19-year-old Vineland man, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO