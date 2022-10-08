ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinville, NJ

Who are the top boys soccer sophomores in N.J.? Our picks, your votes

While many sophomores often spend their time at the junior varsity level, there have been a number of second-year boys soccer players making an impact on their respective varsity teams. Players in this year’s sophomore class have excelled as go-to scorers, tenacious defenders and shutdown goalkeepers. Starting this week, it’s time to shine a light on the sophomore class.
SOCCER
NJ.com

HS football: Stat leaders in every conference through Week 6

The regular season is winding down for the 2022 New Jersey High School Football season. Only a couple of weeks remain for both public and non-public schools. With seven weeks, including Week 0 in the books, there have been some big risers and fallers since the start of the year across every conference.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Jets kicker to active roster

It appears that the Arizona Cardinals are ready to let bygones be bygones. They are signing Matt Ammendola to the active roster from the practice squad. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The kicker’s debut with the Cardinals on Sunday ended in heartbreak as he missed a 43-yard...
NFL
NJ.com

MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time

It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Jets receiver is candidate to be moved before NFL trade deadline

There are decisions to be made. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 and the New York Jets might make a deal before then. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to NFL.com, the franchise may look to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims:. (He has) been a...
NFL
NJ.com

N.J. marching band of the week: Wayne Valley Marching Indians

Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Dirt bike rider killed by tractor trailer that left scene, cops say

A Vineland man was killed Sunday night after he fell from his dirt bike and was then struck and killed by a tractor trailer that left the scene. Wilbur Alexia Cea Alvarado, 24, was riding the bike east on the shoulder of Route 56/Delsea Drive in Pittsgrove Township shortly after 10 p.m. when he struck the rear wheel of another dirt bike rider, who was identified as a 19-year-old Vineland man, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 42, fatally struck by SUV while crossing N.J. road, police say

A man died Saturday night after he was struck by an SUV while he was crossing a road in Lower Township, investigators said. Eric Sloan, 42, of Lower Township, was crossing Bayshore Road in the area of a CVS pharmacy shortly before 8:30 p.m. when he was hit by a 2016 Ford Escape that was driving south, according to a statement from the Lower Township Police Department.
LOWER TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

This endorsement was easy | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. Some newspapers uphold the hoary tradition of writing endorsements during campaign season, but you probably...
ELECTIONS
NJ.com

Food Notes: Autumn means apples

Autumn means apples and there is no better month than October for crisp, juicy fruit. That’s when the parade of apples at local farms is ever-changing with new varieties each week. Local growers choose to grow apples that ripen at different times in order to extend the season from...
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
NJ.com

Barriers to good nursing care keep on growing | Letters

As I read Amy Jastrzebski’s recent guest column about specialty nursing shortages (“NJ oncology nurse: ‘We’re gambling with people’s lives’ ”),I felt empathy as well as outrage. Being an oncology nurse for over 30 years, the last 20 years as an advanced practice...
HEALTH SERVICES
