Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
4 suspects steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed four theft suspects are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the group consisted of one man and three women. The group walked into the store on Sept. 30,...
‘Explosion of Thefts’: Euclid police investigate dozens of stolen Kia reports
Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says his department has received dozens of reports of stolen Kias in the past few weeks.
Shoplifters steal lobster, batteries from Sam’s Club: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Sept. 20, a Sam’s Club employee called police after discovering that a customer had stolen lobster not once, but twice, from the Brookpark Road store. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who identified the seafood shoplifter. The Cleveland man was cited for theft. Theft: Brookpark Road. On...
cleveland19.com
Public Square drug arrest: Crack cocaine, vial of ‘wet’ seized in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Vice unit officers from the Cleveland Division of Police made an arrest downtown on Tuesday that resulted in the confiscation of crack cocaine and other contraband. The Third District 32 grams of crack cocaine, a vial of “wet,” and more than $1,260 were seized during the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man driving 100 mph on Aurora Road found with loaded gun, marijuana: Solon Police Blotter
At 3:05 a.m. Oct. 9, an officer witnessed a Buick sedan traveling about 100 mph in a 35 mph zone on eastbound Aurora Road. The officer followed as the car turned onto Liberty Road. On Liberty, the car became stuck in roadside grass. The driver surrendered himself and gave his...
cleveland19.com
Neighbors relieved after Cleveland police arrest alleged serial thief
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday Cleveland police arrested a man that neighbors are calling a serial thief. Jeffrey Burgess, 53, is in custody and charged with breaking and entering. Neighbors told 19 News he had been targeting homes and yards in the Edgewater Cudell neighborhood since June, stealing from...
2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home
KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
Mom, grandma assault worker at nursing home: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 9:15 a.m. Oct. 2, a Cleveland woman, 32, who was working at The Woodlands of Shaker Heights nursing facility, 16333 Chagrin Blvd., reported that the 42-year-old mother and 63-year-old grandmother of a co-worker had punched her and pulled her hair after learning that she had been involved in an argument with the co-worker, 17.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Kent police charge 2 men with shooting into a home
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 19-year-old men are now facing criminal charges for shooting into a home last month. Kent police said Josiah Mercury, of Kent, and Jonathon Butcher, of Ravenna, fired the shots into the home in the 300 block of Dodge St. around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 29.
Business owner reports altered $7,000 check: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 19, police were dispatched to a Town Center Drive business regarding a theft. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said her business accountant is her father. A month earlier, he had mailed checks at the Royalton Road post office. Due to recent issues involving checks being...
cleveland19.com
Two arrested in Summit County, car filled with possibly stolen items
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested by Summit County deputies Sunday, with possibly stolen tools, coins and car converters recovered from their vehicle. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Lombardo, 30, and Mysteria Pugh, 35, both of Akron, were pulled over for a license plate violation.
Police chase man with stolen car, suspended license, warrants through 2 cities
Police video shows what happens when man slows car and gets out. Surprises even most veteran officers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Sheetz employee commits theft while posing as current worker: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A former employee of the Willoughby Hills Sheetz stole $2,500 worth of Green Dot gift cards from the Sheetz in the city Oct. 3 by posing as a current employee. A manager said the University Heights boy, 17, hid in a cooler until the registers were unattended. He then went behind the registers while wearing his former employee uniform and had a friend hand him five gift cards, which he then activated for $500 each.
The hidden spot a Ohio K-9 sniffed out drugs
The Massillon Police Department is warning drug users "You can hide it, but they will find it!"
cleveland19.com
Gun fired into front window of Mentor home
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
Teen driver experiences nightmare of car stuck on train tracks: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Sept. 27, police were dispatched to Prospect Road, where a teenage driver’s car was stuck on the train tracks. An arriving officer immediately contacted CSX, which was advised about the situation and quickly stopped an incoming train. After the vehicle was towed away from the scene, the officer...
cleveland19.com
Westlake police: Detective uses 2005 burglary to bust 70-year-old man in similar case
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man is behind bars after Westlake detectives connected a burglary from Friday night to a burglary in 2005. The burglary happened at around 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 7 at a home on Walden Drive, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. Officers saw a rear sliding glass door smashed out after arriving at the home.
SOAR School student found with loaded gun
A student at SOAR School in Summit County has been charged after a security guard found a loaded handgun in her backpack Monday morning.
cleveland19.com
2 fishermen indicted for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men who allegedly used lead weights to win the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament were indicted on several charges by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury Wednesday. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, were each indicted on:. One count of cheating. One count of attempted...
Comments / 0