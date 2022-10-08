ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Westlake, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Westlake, OH
Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Neighbors relieved after Cleveland police arrest alleged serial thief

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday Cleveland police arrested a man that neighbors are calling a serial thief. Jeffrey Burgess, 53, is in custody and charged with breaking and entering. Neighbors told 19 News he had been targeting homes and yards in the Edgewater Cudell neighborhood since June, stealing from...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home

KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
KENT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fraud
cleveland19.com

Kent police charge 2 men with shooting into a home

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 19-year-old men are now facing criminal charges for shooting into a home last month. Kent police said Josiah Mercury, of Kent, and Jonathon Butcher, of Ravenna, fired the shots into the home in the 300 block of Dodge St. around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 29.
KENT, OH
cleveland19.com

Two arrested in Summit County, car filled with possibly stolen items

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested by Summit County deputies Sunday, with possibly stolen tools, coins and car converters recovered from their vehicle. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Lombardo, 30, and Mysteria Pugh, 35, both of Akron, were pulled over for a license plate violation.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Cleveland.com

Former Sheetz employee commits theft while posing as current worker: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

A former employee of the Willoughby Hills Sheetz stole $2,500 worth of Green Dot gift cards from the Sheetz in the city Oct. 3 by posing as a current employee. A manager said the University Heights boy, 17, hid in a cooler until the registers were unattended. He then went behind the registers while wearing his former employee uniform and had a friend hand him five gift cards, which he then activated for $500 each.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Gun fired into front window of Mentor home

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Westlake police: Detective uses 2005 burglary to bust 70-year-old man in similar case

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man is behind bars after Westlake detectives connected a burglary from Friday night to a burglary in 2005. The burglary happened at around 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 7 at a home on Walden Drive, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. Officers saw a rear sliding glass door smashed out after arriving at the home.
WESTLAKE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy