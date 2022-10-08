A former employee of the Willoughby Hills Sheetz stole $2,500 worth of Green Dot gift cards from the Sheetz in the city Oct. 3 by posing as a current employee. A manager said the University Heights boy, 17, hid in a cooler until the registers were unattended. He then went behind the registers while wearing his former employee uniform and had a friend hand him five gift cards, which he then activated for $500 each.

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO