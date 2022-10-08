ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
The Suburban Times

Affordable Housing Action Strategy Provides 2022 Update

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma provided an update on the Affordable Housing Action Strategy (AHAS) during the City Council Study Session on October 11. During the presentation, 2025 Strategic Manager, Jacques Colon, and the AHAS Teams gave a presentation that included an overview of the Affordable Housing Action Strategy, project status updates for 2022, and a discussion about the increasing importance and need for anti-displacement strategies and emphasis on home-ownership.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

The trend in dealing with homelessness is improving

So much in life is determined by the trend, and the direction we are heading in, and paying attention over time illuminates how we are doing. Climate change is like that; it happens very slowly, unlike the weather, and we need to track it for a while to see the change and direction it’s headed.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Our COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates continue to show us in CDC’s low community level. But COVID-19 continues to spread in our community. Vaccination helps lower that threat. Unvaccinated people in Pierce County are hit harder by COVID-19. If infected, they are 6 times...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
Pierce County, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government
The Suburban Times

TPD, Titus-Will partner on CATCON ID project

Tacoma Police Department announcement. In an effort to combat the high numbers of catalytic converter thefts, TPD is partnering with Titus-Will in project CATCON ID. The goal of this initiative is to etch each car’s catalytic converter for free w/ an ID number. To learn more visit https://bit.ly/TPDcatcon.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Bad air quality continues to hang over Puget Sound region

Air over the Puget Sound remains smoky and problematic because of area wildfires, several weather sources reported Monday. KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard said the air ranges from unhealthy for sensitive groups to just plain unhealthy. “A weak cold front is moving into British Columbia, but we’ll get the southern portion of the front,” Allard writes. “I don’t expect much moisture besides a few random sprinkles or some light showers in the Cascades.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghg Emissions#Greenhouse Gas#Co2 Emissions#Natural Gas#Ghg
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County Exec. denies decision to remove E-Verify

After the Pierce County Council voted to remove E-Verify as a requirement for hiring contractors, the decision was vetoed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, prompting a debate within the community on whether the program discriminates against legal immigrants or people of color. E-Verify is a free online program that verifies...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000

TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
TACOMA, WA
rentonreporter.com

Construction projects start this October at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park

Construction will start in October on two major renovation projects at Renton’s Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. The first project starts on Monday, Oct. 17, and will make critical repairs and upgrades to the north water walk, including:. Replacing the existing concrete deck panels with 60% light penetrating fiberglass...
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
q13fox.com

King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted

KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma to clear downtown homeless camp on Friday after months of outreach

TACOMA, Wash — People who live and work near a homeless camp in downtown Tacoma claim it attracts crime and drugs, including people using drugs in front of a nearby daycare. The city said after about a month of outreach, there are 10 remaining tents and about seven people living at the camp at S 5th St and S J Street. Neighbors have been complaining for some time and now the city of Tacoma posted a notice it will clear the rest of the camp later this week.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Student Government Day Applications Due October 24

TACOMA, Wash. — Students enrolled in Tacoma Public Schools – in the ninth through 12th grades – are encouraged to apply to participate in Student Government Day which takes place this year on November 8, 2022. The application deadline is October 24, 2022. Student Government Day participants...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

The Puyallup City Council Oct. 11 Meeting Agenda

The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting/Budget Workshop on Oct. 11 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

DuPont October 7 Report from Mayor, Council

Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council October 7 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
DUPONT, WA
KOMO News

Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington

(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy