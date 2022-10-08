Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Affordable Housing Action Strategy Provides 2022 Update
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma provided an update on the Affordable Housing Action Strategy (AHAS) during the City Council Study Session on October 11. During the presentation, 2025 Strategic Manager, Jacques Colon, and the AHAS Teams gave a presentation that included an overview of the Affordable Housing Action Strategy, project status updates for 2022, and a discussion about the increasing importance and need for anti-displacement strategies and emphasis on home-ownership.
thejoltnews.com
The trend in dealing with homelessness is improving
So much in life is determined by the trend, and the direction we are heading in, and paying attention over time illuminates how we are doing. Climate change is like that; it happens very slowly, unlike the weather, and we need to track it for a while to see the change and direction it’s headed.
q13fox.com
Abandoned hotel on Hosmer St. center of crime in Tacoma
An abandoned hotel on Hosmer Street seems to be the center of crime in Tacoma. Officials are trying to vacate the hotel and eventually reopen it as an option for affordable housing.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Our COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates continue to show us in CDC’s low community level. But COVID-19 continues to spread in our community. Vaccination helps lower that threat. Unvaccinated people in Pierce County are hit harder by COVID-19. If infected, they are 6 times...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia's Site Plan Committee recommends approval of Martin Way affordable housing, Intercity Transit improvements
Olympia's Site Plan Review Committee has recommended the approval of the land use of two projects - Martin Way affordable housing project at 111 Pattison Street NE and Intercity Transit - South Improvements at 526 Pattison Street SE on October 5. Martin Way housing project. According to engineering planning examiner...
New 'micro fulfillment center' to begin operating at Rainier Avenue Safeway
SEATTLE — Safeway will operate a new "micro fulfillment center" at a Rainier Avenue store on October 12, hoping to process orders more quickly and allow them to open more delivery slots for customers, including those purchasing through use of SNAP benefits. "One of the primary causes of food...
The Suburban Times
TPD, Titus-Will partner on CATCON ID project
Tacoma Police Department announcement. In an effort to combat the high numbers of catalytic converter thefts, TPD is partnering with Titus-Will in project CATCON ID. The goal of this initiative is to etch each car’s catalytic converter for free w/ an ID number. To learn more visit https://bit.ly/TPDcatcon.
Bad air quality continues to hang over Puget Sound region
Air over the Puget Sound remains smoky and problematic because of area wildfires, several weather sources reported Monday. KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard said the air ranges from unhealthy for sensitive groups to just plain unhealthy. “A weak cold front is moving into British Columbia, but we’ll get the southern portion of the front,” Allard writes. “I don’t expect much moisture besides a few random sprinkles or some light showers in the Cascades.
MyNorthwest.com
Pierce County Exec. denies decision to remove E-Verify
After the Pierce County Council voted to remove E-Verify as a requirement for hiring contractors, the decision was vetoed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, prompting a debate within the community on whether the program discriminates against legal immigrants or people of color. E-Verify is a free online program that verifies...
nbcrightnow.com
Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000
TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
King County election fraud report short on details, big on claims
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Along the stretch of Interstate 90 through Bellevue, the Trailer Inns RV Park almost looks out of place. Unlike rows of RVs in campgrounds that are far afield, this facility is a 15-minute drive from the heart of downtown Seattle. Canvassers who have been prowling...
rentonreporter.com
Construction projects start this October at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park
Construction will start in October on two major renovation projects at Renton’s Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. The first project starts on Monday, Oct. 17, and will make critical repairs and upgrades to the north water walk, including:. Replacing the existing concrete deck panels with 60% light penetrating fiberglass...
q13fox.com
King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted
KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
KOMO News
Tacoma to clear downtown homeless camp on Friday after months of outreach
TACOMA, Wash — People who live and work near a homeless camp in downtown Tacoma claim it attracts crime and drugs, including people using drugs in front of a nearby daycare. The city said after about a month of outreach, there are 10 remaining tents and about seven people living at the camp at S 5th St and S J Street. Neighbors have been complaining for some time and now the city of Tacoma posted a notice it will clear the rest of the camp later this week.
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Seattle on Monday. The crash happened near Ravenna Northeast 65th Street, north of the University of Washington campus. According to the officials, an unknown vehicle struck a person following the collision. The victim suffered major injuries and was pronounced...
The Suburban Times
Student Government Day Applications Due October 24
TACOMA, Wash. — Students enrolled in Tacoma Public Schools – in the ninth through 12th grades – are encouraged to apply to participate in Student Government Day which takes place this year on November 8, 2022. The application deadline is October 24, 2022. Student Government Day participants...
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council Oct. 11 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting/Budget Workshop on Oct. 11 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
DuPont October 7 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council October 7 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
KOMO News
Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington
(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
q13fox.com
Hosmer Street in Tacoma home for growing crime and violence
One abandoned hotel in particular has become the spot for drug use, gun violence and sex trafficking. The hotel's new owners are working to flip the property and turn it into affordable housing.
