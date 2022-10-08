ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man in Washington shot in face, abdomen over a crossbow

SEATTLE — A man is recovering after he was shot in the face and the abdomen over a crossbow on Friday near Seattle, Washington. According to KIRO, the Seattle Police Department said on Friday just before 9 p.m. a man called 911 to report an injured driver who flagged him down. When officers arrived, they located the injured driver.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally struck by boat while wakeboarding

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 42-year-old wakeboarder has died after being struck by a boat at Hunts Point near Bellevue on Tuesday. At 4:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to the 4300 block at Hunts Point Road for a report of a person who had been injured in the water about 100 yards from shore.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted

KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?

October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect in custody following shootout with Renton police

RENTON, Wash. — Police swarmed an apartment complex after an exchange of gunfire erupted in Renton. At 4:18 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard for reports of a car prowler who was breaking into a vehicle at the Bella Vista Apartments, across the street from Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park.
RENTON, WA
KTAR.com

Here’s a look at how mail-in ballots are made in Arizona

PHOENIX — On Wednesday, ballots will be mailed out in Arizona and voters will begin filling in those customary bubbles. For Phoenix-based Runbeck Election Services, creating those ballots is a long, complex process that starts more than a year before the election. “We started, at Runbeck, planning for the...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaplane#Canada#The Seattle Times#Otter#Fbo Partners#Kenmore Air
KTAR.com

Arizona woman gets 18 months in prison for smuggling migrants

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison last month for her role in smuggling migrants into the United States, authorities said. Dominque Trinidad Valdez-Velasquez of Tucson, 30, previously pleaded guilty to transporting migrants and placing the life of a person in jeopardy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Tuesday.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

ADOT seeks public input on statewide freight plan

PHOENIX — Drivers are invited to submit comments to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s latest statewide freight plan. Comments will be accepted online through Nov. 4 for the plan that works to identify future improvements to the state’s transportation system, ADOT said in a press release. The...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in case involving woman's remains found near UW campus charged

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The following story contains graphic content. A 32-year-old man was charged in connection to the murder of an Indigenous woman whose remains were found near the Burke-Gilman Trail near the University of Washington campus in June. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Seattle police arrested Charles W....
SEATTLE, WA
KYTV

Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam

Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
q13fox.com

Australian family flies to King County to search for missing uncle

According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening. He disappeared shortly after.
SEATAC, WA
KING-5

Dare not to stare at Seattle's 'Crash Corner'

SEATTLE — Life is rarely dull at the corner of crash and crunch. "The corner is fast and dangerous," said resident Joy Hollingsworth. 23rd Avenue East and East John Street is one of Seattle’s most-watched intersections, thanks to Hollingsworth. "I just care about the community," she said. Hollingsworth...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy