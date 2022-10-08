Read full article on original website
Man in Washington shot in face, abdomen over a crossbow
SEATTLE — A man is recovering after he was shot in the face and the abdomen over a crossbow on Friday near Seattle, Washington. According to KIRO, the Seattle Police Department said on Friday just before 9 p.m. a man called 911 to report an injured driver who flagged him down. When officers arrived, they located the injured driver.
Man fatally struck by boat while wakeboarding
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 42-year-old wakeboarder has died after being struck by a boat at Hunts Point near Bellevue on Tuesday. At 4:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to the 4300 block at Hunts Point Road for a report of a person who had been injured in the water about 100 yards from shore.
King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted
KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
Suspect in custody following shootout with Renton police
RENTON, Wash. — Police swarmed an apartment complex after an exchange of gunfire erupted in Renton. At 4:18 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard for reports of a car prowler who was breaking into a vehicle at the Bella Vista Apartments, across the street from Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park.
Central Washington police officer shot, recovering at Harborview in Seattle
SEATTLE — A Sunnyside Police Department officer is recovering at Harborview Medical Center in stable condition after being shot while on duty in central Washington Monday night. Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen told NBC affiliate KNDU that the officer was shot near South 8th Street in Sunnyside around...
What gardeners need to know before the cold weather arrives in the NW ... eventually: Today So Far
Gardeners should be on the alert: Winter is coming ... and this year will require some special attention. Someone is poisoning wolves in northeastern Washington. SeaTac is the latest city to up its minimum wage these days. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 11,...
Here’s a look at how mail-in ballots are made in Arizona
PHOENIX — On Wednesday, ballots will be mailed out in Arizona and voters will begin filling in those customary bubbles. For Phoenix-based Runbeck Election Services, creating those ballots is a long, complex process that starts more than a year before the election. “We started, at Runbeck, planning for the...
Teenage Hiker Falls To Their Death After Slipping At Waterfall
Authorities don't suspect any foul play in the young hiker's death.
Arizona woman gets 18 months in prison for smuggling migrants
PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison last month for her role in smuggling migrants into the United States, authorities said. Dominque Trinidad Valdez-Velasquez of Tucson, 30, previously pleaded guilty to transporting migrants and placing the life of a person in jeopardy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Tuesday.
ADOT seeks public input on statewide freight plan
PHOENIX — Drivers are invited to submit comments to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s latest statewide freight plan. Comments will be accepted online through Nov. 4 for the plan that works to identify future improvements to the state’s transportation system, ADOT said in a press release. The...
Employee at Kirkland car dealership injured in a fire
KIRKLAND, Wash. — An employee of a Kirkland car dealership was taken to Harborview Medical Center after being injured in a fire Monday evening. According to a release from the city, firefighters were called to Volkswagen of Kirkland at about 6 p.m. for a report of an explosion. An...
Suspect in case involving woman's remains found near UW campus charged
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The following story contains graphic content. A 32-year-old man was charged in connection to the murder of an Indigenous woman whose remains were found near the Burke-Gilman Trail near the University of Washington campus in June. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Seattle police arrested Charles W....
Severe weather shelter activated in Seattle in response to poor air quality
SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is activating a severe weather shelter on Monday as wildfire smoke continues to cause poor air quality for much of western Washington. The Compass Housing Alliance, located at 77 South Washington Street in Seattle, will be extending its hours and providing...
Puyallup businesses damaged in apparent attempts to breach ATMs
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police officers are busy investigating three overnight incidents where a car was used to damage property. It’s unclear if the crimes are related, but one of those incidents happened at a bank. Police said that just after 2 a.m., they got a call about...
Washington youth facing mental health crises are stuck living in hospitals, waiting for care
Charlie Edgmon missed huge milestones the year he spent locked inside Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle. He didn’t celebrate his 18th birthday. He missed his high school graduation. Nearly every holiday was spent alone. But for all those months inside Seattle Children’s, Charlie wasn’t receiving the psychiatric care...
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
Australian family flies to King County to search for missing uncle
According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening. He disappeared shortly after.
Dare not to stare at Seattle's 'Crash Corner'
SEATTLE — Life is rarely dull at the corner of crash and crunch. "The corner is fast and dangerous," said resident Joy Hollingsworth. 23rd Avenue East and East John Street is one of Seattle’s most-watched intersections, thanks to Hollingsworth. "I just care about the community," she said. Hollingsworth...
Human remains found on Dungeness Spit identified as floatplane crash victim
SEATTLE — The human remains found in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the victims of the floatplane crash off Whidbey Island. On Sept. 16, Clallam County Sheriff's Department responded to the wildlife refuge after beachgoers found what was believed to...
