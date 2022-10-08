Read full article on original website
Related
williamsonhomepage.com
Eddie Dean Kincaid
Eddie Dean Kincaid, age 72, of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed from this life and through the Gates of Glory with his children by his side on September 18, 2022. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Sammie D. and Maxine Brown Kincaid, also grandson, Aiden Matthew Kincaid. He is survived by daughter, Jennifer (David) Sewell; sons, Richard Dean Kincaid & Samuel Derrick (Ashley) Kincaid; brother, William Richard Kincaid; sisters, Linda Gail Johnson and Betty Jo Underwood; granddaughters, Shelsea (Seth) Moss, McKenzie Sewell, Annslee & Hazel Kincaid; and great grandchildren, Journey, Gracelynn & Paxton Moss.
williamsonhomepage.com
Ian Rollins Raines
Ian Rollins Raines, age 24, passed away on October 3, 2022 in Madison, WI. He was born on April 24, 1998 in Memphis, Tenn. He grew up in Franklin, Tenn., and is a 2016 graduate of Independence High School. He then attended Miami University in Oxford, OH and graduated in 2021 with a degree in finance. He began his career in Madison, Wisc.
williamsonhomepage.com
Lyle Douglas Sexton
Lyle Douglas Sexton, 88, passed away on October 8, 2022. He was born on June 9, 1934, in Romeo, Michigan. After high school he joined the army and served as a Pathfinder with the 11th Airborne at Fort Campbell during the Korean Conflict. In 1956, Lyle married Patricia Ligon and started a family. He earned a master’s degree in History from Western Kentucky University.
williamsonhomepage.com
Nashville approves $50M plan to address homelessness
Despite some skepticism, Metro councilmembers and local nonprofit leaders alike are celebrating the approval of a $50 million plan from the mayor's office as a big step forward in solving Nashville’s homeless crisis. “It's definitely moving in the right direction, and on paper, $50 million sounds like a lot,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
williamsonhomepage.com
Registration open for 2022 PumpkinFest costume and community scarecrow contests
Registration is now open for PumpkinFest's costume contest and community scarecrow contest ahead of the 37th annual celebration. This year's event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., on Franklin's Main Street and historic square with more than 50 arts and crafts vendors, 30 food and beverage vendors, KidZone, Autumn Alley interactive experiences, live entertainment and much more.
williamsonhomepage.com
Roundup: What analysts are saying about Nashville’s housing market
Greater Nashville Realtors reported last week that home sales in the Nashville area were down 13.5 percent in September. Here’s what analysts have been saying about the Nashville residential real estate market in recent weeks:. According to Redfin, Nashville saw the biggest year-over-year increase in the typical down payment...
williamsonhomepage.com
Fire 'significantly damages' Franklin's Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant
A fire "significantly damaged" Franklin's Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant on Monday night. According to a Franklin Fire Department news release, the fire caused more than $250,000 in damage but resulted in no injuries as the building and adjacent businesses were unoccupied at the time of the blaze.
Comments / 0