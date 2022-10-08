Read full article on original website

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football at Michigan State Spartans Betting Preview
Last week, the Badgers picked themselves up off the mat in dominating fashion as they beat the Northwestern Wildcats 42-7. Both sides of the ball were impressive in the contest but the star of the game was quarterback Graham Mertz who set a career-high in passing yards (299) and tied a career-high in passing touchdowns (5).
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: How to watch Week 7 matchup
The Wisconsin Badgers hit the road again this weekend as they head to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans. It’s been a while since these two teams met with the last contest coming in 2019 where the Badgers won 38-0 in Madison. In fact, these two teams have played just twice in the last decade with the other game coming in 2016 where the Badgers won 30-6 in East Lansing. This will be the last time these two teams play until 2025 barring any changes to the schedule in the “new Big Ten” when USC and UCLA come aboard.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 375: Graham Mertz dominates Northwestern + Red/White Scrimmage Takeaways
Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty to discuss from a busy weekend of Wisconsin athletics. First, we talk about some news surrounding Wisconsin football before getting into the game itself. In the game discussion, we start with talking about the strong energy Wisconsin came out in this contest. After that, we talk about the dominating performance of quarterback Graham Mertz. Was this the best performance of his career? It’s up there for sure! After that, we talk about some other key takeaways.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Jim Leonhard talks long term possibilities, injury updates, and more
The Jim Leonhard era got underway on the right foot this weekend, but now the challenge of repeating it stands in front of him. Wisconsin has been up and down all season long but Leonhard seems confident that he can keep things going in the right direction. To open his presser he had this to say.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Depth chart and injury report against the Michigan State Spartans
The Wisconsin Badgers revealed their weekly depth chart and injury report ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Michigan State Spartans. Their 42-7 thrashing of the Northwestern Wildcats didn’t come without bad news, as running back Chez Mellusi suffered a wrist injury, which interim head Jim Leonhard confirmed would rule him against Michigan State.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Kamo’i Latu wins Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Wisconsin football put together one of their best performances of the season this past weekend, and some new faces really stepped up to help the Badgers. One of those players was Safety Kamo’i Latu. Latu had 3 tackles and 2 interceptions on Saturday in a 42-7 win Saturday. In turn, the Big Ten named Latu the Big Ten defensive player of the week. Latu is the second player to have two interceptions against a Big Ten opponent this year and the first Badger to do so since Colin Wilder against Nebraska in 2021.
