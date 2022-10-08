Read full article on original website
WSFA
Tuskegee, Central State to faceoff Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Central State Marauders will faceoff Saturday evening. The game was moved to the capital city amid construction delays at Tuskegee’s Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. Tuskegee is 4-2, while Central State is 2-4 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15,...
thehornettribuneonline.com
University first HBCU in state to receive NCTA certification
Alabama State University has gained another important designation. The Testing and Psychological Services Center (TPSC) has earned “Test Center Certification” by its accrediting organization, the National College Testing Association (NCTA). The certification is in recognition of the centers outstanding testing practices. Alabama State University is the only Historically...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
WAPT
Coach Prime on being called 'not SWAC' after beating Alabama State: 'Who is SWAC if I ain't SWAC?'
JACKSON, Miss. — Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said he refused JSU Coach Deion Sanders' embrace at the end of the game because he was disrespectful in the media, tried to unnecessarily run up the score late and, unlike him, "wasn't SWAC." Prime responded to each comment...
WAPT
JSU has the answer to the question, Who Is SWAC?
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders believes his team is SWAC because they are undefeated so far this season and have been dominant. That very well could be all the answer you need to the question Who is SWAC? Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr said that during his postgame press conference following an unsavory interaction between himself and Coach Prime after JSU defeated them 26-12 on their homecoming.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher reflects on interference being a factor in final play against Alabama
Jimbo Fisher admits that the final play against Alabama could have been called interference. “They all can. That’s a judgement, that’s their opinion. I’m not going to get into that,” Fisher said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. As the Aggies have a bye week this...
Bryce Young injury update on ‘progress’ made in practice for Tennessee
The search for breadcrumbs in Nick Saban’s comments about Bryce Young’s injured right shoulder continues as Alabama hits the midweek point of Tennessee prep. After sitting out last week’s win over Texas A&M, the Saturday trip to Tennessee always seemed like a more realistic return date after spraining his shoulder at Arkansas on Oct. 1. Saban anticipated the question about Young during his opening statement of a Wednesday morning appearance on the SEC coaches teleconference.
selmasun.com
Selma City Schools Board of Education to meet Oct. 18
The Selma City Schools monthly Board of Education meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. All board meetings are open to the public. The meeting will be held in the Media Center of Selma High School on 2180 Broad Street.
Long-time OL Target Vysen Lang Returning to Rocky Top for Alabama Game
Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang took an official visit to Tennessee on the weekend of September 24th, and he is now set return to Knoxville this weekend to take another look at the Vols as they host Alabama. The visit will allow Lang to take another look at Tennessee before his ...
lowndessignal.com
Board of Education receives Community Service Grant
The Lowndes County Board of Education recently received a Community Service Grant of $7,500.00 to help students in the Career and Technical Education Program cover the necessary fees to participate in programs and clubs and will help pay for dual enrollment classes. These funds, derived from the Education Trust Fund, were presented to Board of Education Superintendent Jason Burroughs and Career and Technical Education Counselor DeAndre Crowell by District 23 Senator Malika Sanders-Fortier. “It is our hope that this grant will help you continue to do what you are doing for our students and our children, they are our greatest resource,” Sanders-Fortier said. The goal of Lowndes County’s Career Technical Education Program is to provide students access to a flexible system of rigorous academic and work-based learning through a sequence of courses designed to prepare them for life after high school. “Mr. Crowell primarily works with the students at our two high schools to try to put them on a path where they can get a credential so when they leave high school, they can go into the workforce with that credential and seek employment,” Burroughs said. “The primary reason for having a career tech counselor is to make sure these students are ready for college or the workforce.”When Sanders-Fortier started her first term as an Alabama State Senator, she invited the entire community throughout District 23 to advise her and to help rebuild rural communities. The invitation was extended to all citizens and residents of the district.
WSFA
Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
WSFA
Montgomery Public Schools approves pay raises for substitute teachers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is having a hard time finding enough substitute teachers. School officials believe it is because surrounding counties are paying more. “We’re trying to get into the same market that they are,” said MPS school board president Clare Weil. That is why...
WSFA
Tallassee moving forward with cleanup plans for old Mount Vernon mill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cleanup efforts are finally beginning for an east Alabama mill site. A fire destroyed the historic Mount Vernon mill in Tallassee in 2016, leaving the rubble barely touched for over six years. “We are ready for it to go. It’s an eyesore,” said Tallassee Mayor Sarah...
altoday.com
‘Accelerating Alabama’ panel looks to the state’s economic present – and future
Accelerator programs are seen as key to Alabama’s ongoing emergence as a growth center for technology, innovation and entrepreneurialism. Their role and contributions – facilitating access to investors, mentors, services and other critical support for startup and early-stage companies – was the subject of “Accelerating Alabama: The Rise of Accelerator Programs,” a panel discussion hosted by the Alabama Collective on October 6.
Auburn Plainsman
What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?
With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
wvasfm.org
2022 Magic City Classic
Media outlets report the McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola has announced Outkast member “Big Boi” will be the postgame concert performer. “Big Boi” will perform at Legion Field immediately following the 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic on October 29th. Tickets start at $25...
Jalen Milroe ‘played with a lot of anxiety’ against Texas A&M, Saban says
The lights were bright and the stage grand for Jalen Milroe’s first start as Alabama quarterback. Stepping in for injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the redshirt freshman had a primetime network audience for Saturday night’s showdown with Texas A&M. Though ultimately successful, the native Texan’s night ran hot and cold.
WSFA
Montgomery DA, others working to prevent bullying in schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Wednesday is National Stop Bullying Day. The idea is to create a world without bullying. According to the National Bullying Prevention Center, more than one out of every five students reports being bullied, and 33% of students who reported being bullied at school indicated that they were bullied at least once or twice a month during the school year. It also says more than half of bullying situations stop when a peer intervenes on behalf of the student being bullied. School-based bullying prevention programs are said to decrease bullying by up to 25%.
wvasfm.org
ASU Dress and Etiquette Forum
A Dress and Etiquette Forum will take place this week at Alabama State University. ASU’s Counseling Center will present the forum on Wednesday, Oct.12 , 2022 from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Student Union Theater. The event will be hosted by Muhammad Alli. Melanie began her career as a...
