Russia’s Putin tightens security for Kerch Bridge and energy infrastructure near Crimea, puts security service in charge

Read full article on original website
Related
UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to condemn Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal, a sign of strong global opposition to the seven-month war and Moscow’s attempt to grab its neighbor’s territory.
WTOP
Putin: Russia ready to resume gas supplies via one link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline that remains operational
MOSCOW (AP) — Putin: Russia ready to resume gas supplies via one link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline that remains operational. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
The Hunt: Massive strike on Ukraine a ‘genocidal terror attack’
Earlier this week, Russia unleashed its most widespread strike against Ukraine in months. The deadly attack hit civilian targets with both missiles and drones. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s minister of defense, says it was a miracle that he and many others survived an attack on a school playground.
WTOP
Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years
BANGKOK (AP) — Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Analysis: Why latest Russian move on Ukraine ‘feels different’
At 7:25 a.m., as I prepared to do a live update with the morning broadcast team on WTOP, anchor Joan Jones said in a brief off-air prep chat, “This feels different.”. She was undeniably correct, because this time, Russia’s attack is different. About two hours earlier, just after...
WTOP
Lula, Bolsonaro seek to firm up support ahead of Brazil vote
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s two presidential candidates sought to firm up support in their traditional bases Wednesday, with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva campaigning among the poor in Rio de Janeiro'(s Alemao slum and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro appearing among the faithful at the vast Aparecida basilica in Sao Paulo state.
WTOP
Protests reach 19 cities in Iran despite internet disruption
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protests swept across at least 19 cities in Iran on Wednesday sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained last month by the country’s morality police, even as security forces targeted demonstrators in the streets, activists said. The protests over the...
North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests
North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has supervised tests of long-range cruise missiles, which he described as a successful demonstration of his military's expanding nuclear strike capabilities and readiness for "actual war."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former New Zealand PM John Key says he would have voted for Trump and Bolsonaro
Influential National party figure said he had never voted ‘anything other than right’, but that some on the right were ‘getting pretty crazy’
WTOP
Biden acknowledges a ‘slight recession’ is possible, even if he doesn’t think it’ll happen
President Joe Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday that the prospect of a “slight recession” is possible but that he doesn’t anticipate it — even as experts are sounding the alarm about the future of the American and global economies. “I don’t think there...
US will take in some Venezuelans, expel others to Mexico
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land, the U.S. and Mexico said Wednesday. Effective immediately, Venezuelans who walk or swim across the border will be immediately returned to Mexico under a pandemic rule known as Title 42 authority, which suspends...
Climate Point: Lithium holds promise and risk, and Biden's new national monument
Plus: Ducks quack back, but other birds are declining sharply
Comments / 0