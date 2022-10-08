Tottenham End Brighton's Unbeaten Home Run On Emotional Night For Antonio Conte's Team

Tottenham ended a difficult week on a high by beating Brighton 1-0 on Saturday.

Spurs had been rocked by the death of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone on Thursday.

Manager Antonio Conte was pictured in tears before kick-off at the AMEX Stadium after players, staff and supporters had held a minute's applause for Ventrone.

During their pre-match warm-up, Spurs players had worn tee-shirts carrying the message: "Always in our hearts, Gian Piero."

After the match, captain Hugo Lloris held up a jersey printed with "Gian Piero" in front of the Spurs fans.

Those supporters responded by signing: "There's only one, Gian Piero."

Players from Brighton and Tottenham pictured stood applauding in the center circle at the AMEX Stadium to pay tribute to Gian Piero Ventrone, two days after his death IMAGO/PA Images/Gareth Fuller

Tottenham's victory had been hard fought.

They scored the game's only goal on 22 minutes when Harry Kane produced a clever flicked header to redirect a Son Heung-min shot into the net.

Kane has now scored 12 goals in his last 12 EPL appearances.

Spurs, who lined up in a 3-5-2 formation rather than their regular 3-4-3, then made it very difficult for Brighton to get back into the game.

Tottenham's win saw them climb to third in the Premier League table.

It also ended Brighton's impressive unbeaten run at the AMEX Stadium.

Brighton had not been defeated in seven home matches since losing 2-0 to Tottenham in this fixture last season.