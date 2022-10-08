Yellowstone Season 5: Fans Are Rooting For Jamie Dutton To Redeem Himself

Ol’ Jamie Dutton…

The adoptive son of the great John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the patriarch of the Yellowstone empire, and the object of his sister Beth Dutton’s (Kelly Reilly) wrath, he’s the black sheep of the Dutton family.

He also murdered a journalist to bury a news story that he created when he threw a hissy fit and started singing like a canary…

We did see see him grow a pair in the Season 4 finale when he put a bullet in his scumbag biological father’s Garret Randall’s (Will Patton) head, but time and time again… Jamie (Wes Bentley) has proved to be the gutless weasel of the Dutton family.

However… is it his fault? Some would say it’s not.

He was adopted by the Duttons after his aforementioned scumbag father killed his crackhead mother, and then as a teen, took Beth to get an abortion without her father finding out. The free clinic said they would have to sterilize Beth to perform the operation (not sure why), but it rendered Beth unable to have children.

Needless to say Beth would love to see Jamie dead, John seems like he can’t stand him even though he admittedly still loves him, Kayce seems to give him the benefit of the doubt, and Rip would probably kill him if he knew what happened with Beth (of course, he’d have to ask John first).

Ultimately, Jamie is the character you love to hate, but he has also gotten the short end of the stick in a lot of ways. However, by the end of Season 4, we saw the tides turn.

Beth has become a bit of a villain, especially the way she treats Carter (Finn Little) as well as Jamie, meanwhile fans are hoping for a redemption story form Jamie.

Will Jamie eventually redeem himself?

When posed the question on the Yellowstone Reddit thread, many fans seem to be hoping for the best for Jamie. But many also expressed their doubt in Taylor Sheridan to actually write it that way.

Here’s what Yellowstone fans had to say about Jamie’s path to redemption:

“I hope he does, otherwise he’ll just be another character without a story arc. I know people git tired of watching Jimmy in Texas but at least his story evolved over the seasons.”

“Jamie has the potential, if Taylor Sheridan takes advantage of it, to be perhaps the most complex character on the show. A ton of possibilities for his redemption, not all of which may benefit the Duttons. Would certainly twist some things up.”

“Agree wholeheartedly. But will Taylor Sheridan take advantage? Or is Jamie just gonna be linear or, worse, continue his downward wuss trajectory.”

I really hope so. I’m tired of seeing him be tortured and make bad decisions.”

“Well it seems Beth could be in hot water in season 5 after the CEO lady goes after her so it would be Jamie a good op to step in and help when she needs it the most.”

“I’d love for Jamie to stop being the whipping boy, but I doubt the writers suddenly change their tune in the fifth season of a series.

He has good in him. Not convinced Rip, Beth, or John do… yet people love them.”

“I’d rather see John finally offer his love and approval and Jamie to have developed enough self esteem to reject it and John.”

“I mean with the threat to Beth about jail time and destroying her life and ranch by Market Equities’ I can totally see her having to face the music and John going to demand Jamie’s help.”

“Yes, I really believe he will. I know it’s popular to think he’ll become the villain, but Kayce loves and trusts him and I trust Kayce’s judgement. Jamie also gets along with the wranglers, and Rip, which says a lot for him as well.”

“The real question for me is who exactly is Jamie supposed to redeem himself to? His murdering family?”

“I’m in the minority of those who actually like Jamie. I don’t know if watching it all at once blocked me from developing a dislike towards him, but it is really Beth that I dislike and Jamie who I side with in their feud.”

“Beth’s behavior towards Jamie has causes me to despise her.”

“Jamie is likable to me because I feel sorry for him. He’s always tried to seek his father’s approval and love even when its been obvious he’ll never get it. He has low self esteem in a way that I just feel bad and want to protect him.”

“Hot take: Not only will he redeem himself, he will save the Yellowstone and will make the ultimate sacrifice, Beth and Rip will adopt his child, giving her the child he took, and the succession lines merge again since John is Jamie’s uncle.”

“Jamie is willing to literally kill his own father in cold blood rather than face the consequences of his actions… but yes, that does make me sad for his character. Jamie has potential, but he seems to have let John just beat him down, and it’s awful to watch.”

“I definitely hope he does, too. And Kelly Reilly has stated her hope that Beth finds peace and lets go of the hatred she’s been caring around, which would mean making peace with Jamie.”

“Beth would have to apologize to Jamie first. All he did was protect the family. It’s really Beth’s vendetta. I do hope he comes back stronger.”

“Jamie will be redeemed, in my eyes, if he assassinates old man Dutton & gets away with it.”

“I like Jamie, but if Sheridan has it in him to write a believable redemption arc that doesn’t end in Jamie at least dying, I’ll be shocked.”

All signs would point to Jamie’s redemption arc being a very possible direction for Taylor Sheridan to go in.

Or… he could go full rogue and become the bad guy that ultimately takes down the Dutton empire. Some fans might even prefer it that way…

Stay tuned…

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Breaks Records With 14.4 Million Views

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that Yellowstone Season Five is arguably the most highly anticipated premier in America right now.

However, I don’t even think Taylor Sheridan himself saw this coming.

According to Deadline, Paramount announced that the Season Five trailer shattered records, with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its release on September 29th.

We’re talking about three times as many organic views, and six times more organic engagements than the trailer release for Season Four.

The trailer also got 30,000+ mentions on social media, four times more than Yellowstone Season Four.

It was also shared 190,000 times on social media, and ranked on TikTok and Facebook as the number one and two most-watched videos in the TV world.

Featuring Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Rip (Cole Hauser), and more, the video offers a promise from the new Governor of the state of Montana, John Dutton (Kevin Costner):

“I John Dutton, do solemnly swear, to uphold the Constitution of the State of Montana, against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

With Beth as his Chief of Staff, Jamie presumably involved in a legal capacity and Kayce unable to stay off the ranch, it’s going to be an “all hands on deck,” all-out war for the Dutton family.

And as John states:

“We’re already at war”

With Caroline Warner, the CEO of land developers Market Equities, hellbent on revenge, Thomas Rainwater always in the mix, and Kayce & Monica’s marriage perpetually on the rocks, everybody will have to fight to preserve the legacy that they love.

Season 5 will also feature Lainey Wilson added to the cast, and a few other familiar faces return as cast members, including Josh Lucas, (who returns for the first time since 2019 as young John Dutton), as well as Kylie Rogers (playing a young Beth Dutton) and Kyle Red Silverstein (playing a young Rip Wheeler), who both last appeared in 2020.

Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry), Jen Landon (Teeter), and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) have been promoted to series regulars for Season 5, as well.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres in a special two-hour event Sunday November 13th, only on Paramount Network.

Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Says People Will Die In Season 5

We’re a little more than two months away from the release of Yellowstone Season 5, and we’re getting little pieces of info as far as what Season 5 could hold.

We already know that Season 5 will be split into two parts, expanded into 7 episodes each, and… here’s the kicker… the season would be used to ” launch several new streaming shows from Taylor Sheridan.”

Get ready for the spinoffs…

However, thanks to Taylor Sheridan, we also know something else… people are gonna die.

According to Entertainment Tonight, blood will be spilled in Yellowstone Season 5, and it sounds like it won’t just be from those who choose to cross the Dutton family.

It sounds like some major players in the show might be seeing their final moments.

“If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board.”

Uh oh…

At the end of Season 4, Kayce said he saw “the end of us,” and at the time it sounded like the end of him and Monica (especially with Avery sniffing around), but in light of Taylor’s comments about the direction of the show, it sounds like that vision quest might have much bigger implications.

We’ll find out soon enough…

The two-part premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount Network.

Kelly Reilly Confirms Season 5 Won’t Be The Last Season Of ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone is the hottest show on television right now, Kevin Costner is the highest paid actor on television right now, and yet, fans are constantly wondering… when will it end?

After a bit of a slow Season 4, fans started to wonder if the show will meander around for a few seasons to milk the popularity for everything its worth. But rest assured, they’re not gonna pull a Walking Dead.

And that’s a good thing.

Anybody who started watching The Walking Dead right at the beginning was obsessed with it. But 11 season later, it got stale, viewership dropped, and it’s ultimately remembered for being the show that didn’t know when to end.

So with Yellowstone hitting the peak of its popularity right now, creator Taylor Sheridan is letting fans know that his show won’t be repeating the same mistakes.

In fact, according to an interview with the New York Times, the end is actually in sight.

“Well, I know how it ends. I’m writing to that ending. There’s only so much hovering one can do before the story starts to lose its locomotion; you can’t put it in neutral just because it’s successful.

It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it. No way.”

He echoed that sentiment in a previous interview with Deadline, hinting that show could possibly conclude after Season 6, which might be sooner than fans want, but there’s no sense in dragging the story out for the sake of more seasons (looking at you How I Met Your Mother).

“Well, I know how it ends. I know how the series ends, and you have to move in a straight line toward that end. You can’t walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate.

So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion. Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could.”

So, with Season 5 already in production, and the end of the story in sight… could this be the last season?

Kelly Reilly, who plays the ultimate badass Beth Dutton, says no.

In an interview with Vulture, Kelly confirmed that Season 5 is in fact, not the end of Yellowstone, despite what people might be thinking.

“People keep saying, ‘Is it the end? It must be the end… it’s not the end.”

Seems like 6 or 7 seasons might be the lifespan of this show, and since they’ve been using it to launch other prequels and spinoffs, Taylor Sheridan has no shortage of work on his hands.

So even when Yellowstone does inevitably end, it seems like the Yellowstone universe will live on.

