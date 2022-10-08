ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 review

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is an absolute unit of a graphics card that features an astounding gen-on-gen performance jump without a proportional jump in price, making it the best graphics card on the enthusiast scene, hands down. Pros. +. Jaw-dropping performance. +. DLSS 3 is game changing. +. Creatives...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia reportedly preparing RTX 4090 Ti cards with up to 20% increased performance over the RTX 4090

From what reviewers all over the world are reporting, the Nvidia RTX 4090 looks like overkill for today’s games, not only in 4K but also in 8K for some competitive titles like Overwatch 2, especially with DLSS 3 enabled. Admittedly, frame generation could introduce some more lag, but even without this feature, the frame rates are something else. Testers also demonstrated that the RTX 4090 is showing decent overclocking potential and can be pushed to almost 3 GHz core with only ~20 W additional TDP (470 W). It is highly unlikely that AMD would be able to top this performance with the RX 7900 XT cards, but just in case, Nvidia is now rumored to be saving all the best binned dies for some ungodly RTX 4090 Ti models.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ powered iQOO Neo 7 makes Geekbench debut

MediaTek's newest Dimensity 9000+ SoC made quite a splash by propelling the Asus ROG Phone 6D to the top of AnTuTu's performance charts. The high-end mobile AP was rumoured to power iQOO's upcoming iQOO Neo 7 smartphone. MySmartPrice has confirmed the said rumour via a Geekbench listing. Going by previous launch cycles, one can expect to see the smartphone hit shelves (at least in China) in the coming weeks.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best fanless laptops in 2022

We maintain a list of some of the best laptops you can buy, and they're certainly excellent machines. But most of them have something in common: they're fast performers with fans that can speed up and create a ton of noise. That's what makes a fanless laptop so attractive. Take...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes

In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | First-gen Black Shark VR hardware is scrapped as Tencent declines to acquire the Android gaming smartphone brand

Android Accessory Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Black Shark had reportedly been building a team that might have brought the brand's often distinctive, gaming-focused design and penchant for top-end mobile specs to the VR gaming hardware arena in the near future. However, the prospect of any resulting possible oneday headsets is now apparently off the table, as the Xiaomi subsidiary is not going to a new owner after all.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 today

At long last, Nvidia’s next-generation flagship is here, and although the RTX 4090 is certainly the fastest GPU for gaming (read our RTX 4090 review for testing details), it’s not exactly cheap. It might not be the best idea to buy a 4090 on launch day, but if you have $1,600 to burn and you’re in the market for a sparkling new GPU, here’s where you can find the RTX 4090.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Oppo Find X6 Pro: Alleged specifications and Hasselblad camera design surface

Leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed details about the Find X6 Pro, the assumed successor to the unique-looking Find X5 Pro. Based on the leaker's drawing, Oppo has decided to go down the route of a large circular camera housing like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Seemingly, there are a few missing elements though, such as an LED flash array.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards have dropped to US$669

Paving the way for the launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and the AMD RDNA 3 GPUs, Big Navi-based video cards such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT are now getting generous discounts with some retailers. Prices are now US$1,000 lower than in January 2022, so those interested can grab the Radeon RX 6900 XT for less than US$700.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

AMD Zen 4 vs Intel Raptor Lake Blender benchmark results paint the Core i5-13600K as the real value champion

Intel announced the 13th gen Raptor Lake CPUs on September 27, almost a month after AMD took the wraps off the Zen 4 processors. Team Blue’s Raptor Lake portfolio includes the Core i9-13900K, the Core i7-13700K, and the Core i5-13600K. While we already have detailed reviews of the Ryzen 7000 processors, the Raptor Lake chips are still under embargo. So, independent, third-party Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Zen 4 performance comparisons aren’t available yet. Fortunately, we’ve had a ton of leaks indicating the performance of Intel’s CPUs and new leaks keep coming out.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Key Poco F5 specifications revealed by new leak

The past few Poco F series devices were underwhelming due to the incremental upgrades between generations. To make matters worse, the "gaming-centric" Poco F4 GT was trounced by the Poco F3. Even our in-depth review concluded that it was not the best phone for gaming. Thankfully, Poco has grand plans for the upcoming Poco F5 and likely the eventual Poco F5 GT/Poco F5 Pro.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

MediaTek Dimensity 1080 likely to debut with the Redmi Note 12 series

Over the past few weeks, there have been plenty of rumours talking about the highly-anticipated Redmi Note 12 series. A 3C certification listing confirms that there are three devices in the works. At least one of them will use MediaTek's newly-launched Dimensity 1080 SoC, according to Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (via ITHome).
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 unveiled as a platform for "true mixed reality" as well as next-gen VR and AR hardware

5G Accessory Launch Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming. Meta mentioned that its new Quest Pro headset is based on Qualcomm's very latest platform for its form-factor during its launch, but more or less left it at that. Never fear, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1's maker has released a deeper dive into its use-cases and potential advantages over its XR2 predecessor.
ELECTRONICS
techunwrapped.com

AMD has its new graphics cards ready, but NVIDIA has an ace up its sleeve

A few days ago, a youtuber specializing in leaking information and speculating on future hardware dared to publicly state that an alleged NVIDIA Titan ADA, which would be its highest specification graphics card, and which will supposedly use a dual 16-pin connector, in the tests was melting the power supplies. Which we do not believe since advanced simulators are usually used for it. However, it is not the only nonsense that we have seen, however, all this needs an explanation.
