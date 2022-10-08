ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Fightful

WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
WWE
Fightful

Mance Warner Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022

MLW Fightland (10/30) Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka. The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr. Other talent scheduled for the event include The Samoan SWAT Team, Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club, Microman, and the MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews Announced For NXT Halloween Havoc

Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews will clash at NXT Halloween Havoc,. The two stars have been feuding to some extent since Crews returned to NXT in June. Waller has accused Crews of trying to take his spot, while the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been determined to prove his foe wrong. The rivalry has continued to escalate since Waller poked Crews in the eye during their match on the August 30 episode of NXT, which the Australian went on to win. Since then, Crews has vowed to get revenge, and he has been teasing his dark visions regarding Waller's fate. He later seemingly blinded Waller to even the score.
WWE
Fightful

Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3

Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
WWE
Tommy Dreamer
Fightful

Mia Yim Thanks IMPACT Wrestling For Believing In Her

Mia Yim confirms her departure from IMPACT Wrestling. Fightful Select reported on October 10 that Yim's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired over the weekend. Yim faced Mickie James at IMPACT Bound For Glory and then Taylor Wilde at the TV tapings the following night. Yim took to Instagram to post...
WWE
Fightful

DDP: CM Punk Shot Himself In The Foot At All Out, But He'll Get Through It

Diamond Dallas Page weighs in on the latest controversy surrounding CM Punk. It's been over a month since the debacle between CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) took place at the All Out pay-per-view. In the time since that incident, AEW has crowned a new AEW World Champion along with new AEW Trios Champions. Punk and The Elite still reportedly remain suspended from the promotion as an inside investigation on the situation is currently ongoing.
WWE
Fightful

News On Rumored WWE Belt Design Changes

Word that WWE has newly designed championships has been rumored for weeks, and Fightful has learned more. Those that we've spoken to claim that there are at least three new sets of title belts that are finished and currently in hand by WWE. Belt Fan Dan highlighted a couple of those as new tag team belts. Dan noted they're the existing design with a black strap, dual plates and a big WWE logo in the middle of them. He also stated there are old never used tag team titles, which look like the women's tag titles on colored straps. WWE sources also indicated that other design alterations have been mentioned, though we didn't get much elaboration on that.
WWE
Fightful

Renee Paquette Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Renee Paquette is All Elite. All Elite Wrestling has added a new member to their broadcast team, as Renee Paquette is officially a part of the promotion. Paquette's signing was announced via Twitter earlier this afternoon. Paquette joins the current pool of backstage interviewers in AEW that includes names such...
WWE
Fightful

Anthony Bowens Discusses Working With Billy Gunn, Fans Loving To Scissor

Anthony Bowens as at the top of the tag team mountain in AEW as he and Max Caster currently reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions. The duo reached new heights while Bowens was injured, but they aligned with the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) and Billy Gunn. Billy, now known as "Daddy Ass," would remain aligned with The Acclaimed after his sons turned on him.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (10/12) Preview: AEW Invades Canada As Chris Jericho Defends ROH Gold Against Danielson

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight, AEW Dynamite makes its international debut from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Chris Jericho comes back to Toronto (even though he is from Winnipeg, you idiot) and will headline the card as he defends his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Christian Cage, Swerve Strickland, PAC, Toni Storm, and more are all leading the charge as AEW invades Canada for the first time ever.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

