WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
Mance Warner Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022
MLW Fightland (10/30) Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka. The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr. Other talent scheduled for the event include The Samoan SWAT Team, Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club, Microman, and the MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker.
Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews Announced For NXT Halloween Havoc
Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews will clash at NXT Halloween Havoc,. The two stars have been feuding to some extent since Crews returned to NXT in June. Waller has accused Crews of trying to take his spot, while the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been determined to prove his foe wrong. The rivalry has continued to escalate since Waller poked Crews in the eye during their match on the August 30 episode of NXT, which the Australian went on to win. Since then, Crews has vowed to get revenge, and he has been teasing his dark visions regarding Waller's fate. He later seemingly blinded Waller to even the score.
New Inductees In Japan Wrestling Hall Of Fame, KC Navarro And Kevin Knight Fight In LA | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, October 11, 2022. - Masa Saito, Great Kojika, The Great Kabuki are set to be inducted into Japan Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame:. - Battle Slam has released apparent footage of a altercation between Kevin Knight and KC Navarro in LA:. -...
Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3
Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses A Potential MMA Run, Pitches Fight With PewDiePie?!?
Mike Bailey talks about a potential run in MMA. There are few wrestlers in today's world that can say that represent multiple different styles of fighting, but 'Speedball' Mike Bailey is one of them. Bailey, who currently represents IMPACT Wrestling, incorporates a lot of martial arts into his wrestling style.
Celtic Warrior Workouts Returning, Adebayo Akinfenwa Set To Appear In PROGRESS | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, October 12, 2022. - Celtic Warrior Workouts are returning this Friday!:. - Former Soccer player Adebayo Akinfenwa is set to accompany Anthony Ogogo to the ring at a PROGRESS event later this month. - Fans can expect Anthony Bowens to be on...
Xcite Wrestling Tales From The Xcite Side Results (10/9): Mike Bennett In Action
Xcite Wrestling held its Tales From The Xcite Side event on October 9 from The X in Johnson City, NY. The event streamed on Twitch. Full results (courtesy of Xcite) are below. Xcite Wrestling Tales From The Xcite Side Results (10/9) - Xcite Wrestling International Title Qualifier: Vince Valor def....
Bray Wyatt! | WWE Raw 10/10/22 Full Show Review & Results | Denise Salcedo & Will Washington
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) talk WWE Raw for October 10, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at Miracle.com/Fightful!
Mia Yim Thanks IMPACT Wrestling For Believing In Her
Mia Yim confirms her departure from IMPACT Wrestling. Fightful Select reported on October 10 that Yim's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired over the weekend. Yim faced Mickie James at IMPACT Bound For Glory and then Taylor Wilde at the TV tapings the following night. Yim took to Instagram to post...
Trey Miguel Discusses Becoming A Booker, Says 'The Juice Is Worth The Squeeze'
Trey Miguel discusses becoming a booker in pro wrestling. There are plenty of wrestling companies around the world that are either ran or owned by active in-ring competitors, and IMPACT star Trey Miguel is now joining that list. Miguel is the booker of Universal All Pro Wrestling, which is an independent promotion ran out of Toledo, Ohio.
Jon Moxley Says Taking Time Off After AEW All Out Had To Do With The Story They Were Telling
Jon Moxley explains his vacation that wasn't. Moxley lost the AEW World Title to CM Punk at AEW All Out and was scheduled to take time off following the event. Plans changed due to Punk getting injured in the match and suspended due to an altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). Omega and the Bucks were also suspended.
DDP: CM Punk Shot Himself In The Foot At All Out, But He'll Get Through It
Diamond Dallas Page weighs in on the latest controversy surrounding CM Punk. It's been over a month since the debacle between CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) took place at the All Out pay-per-view. In the time since that incident, AEW has crowned a new AEW World Champion along with new AEW Trios Champions. Punk and The Elite still reportedly remain suspended from the promotion as an inside investigation on the situation is currently ongoing.
Halloween Havoc Ladder Match Qualifier | 10/11/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Enofe & Blade vs. Briggs & Jensen vs. The Dyad for top tag title contender. -Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jane ...and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. Make sure your...
AEW Dark Stream & Results (10/11): Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Toni Storm, More Compete
AEW Dark - October 11. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter def. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue. Zack Clayton signs with AEW. Dalton Castle and The Boys def. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein. Action Andretti promo. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) def. Brandon Cutler. AEW...
News On Rumored WWE Belt Design Changes
Word that WWE has newly designed championships has been rumored for weeks, and Fightful has learned more. Those that we've spoken to claim that there are at least three new sets of title belts that are finished and currently in hand by WWE. Belt Fan Dan highlighted a couple of those as new tag team belts. Dan noted they're the existing design with a black strap, dual plates and a big WWE logo in the middle of them. He also stated there are old never used tag team titles, which look like the women's tag titles on colored straps. WWE sources also indicated that other design alterations have been mentioned, though we didn't get much elaboration on that.
Christian Cage: AEW 'Breaking Ground' In Canada Is Huge From A Personal & Company Standpoint
Christian Cage talks about AEW's debut in Canada. For the first time since the company's inception, All Elite Wrestling is set to come to Toronto, Canada on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13 for AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage tapings. This venture will also mark the first time that the company has done a show outside of the United States.
Renee Paquette Signs With All Elite Wrestling
Renee Paquette is All Elite. All Elite Wrestling has added a new member to their broadcast team, as Renee Paquette is officially a part of the promotion. Paquette's signing was announced via Twitter earlier this afternoon. Paquette joins the current pool of backstage interviewers in AEW that includes names such...
Anthony Bowens Discusses Working With Billy Gunn, Fans Loving To Scissor
Anthony Bowens as at the top of the tag team mountain in AEW as he and Max Caster currently reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions. The duo reached new heights while Bowens was injured, but they aligned with the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) and Billy Gunn. Billy, now known as "Daddy Ass," would remain aligned with The Acclaimed after his sons turned on him.
AEW Dynamite (10/12) Preview: AEW Invades Canada As Chris Jericho Defends ROH Gold Against Danielson
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight, AEW Dynamite makes its international debut from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Chris Jericho comes back to Toronto (even though he is from Winnipeg, you idiot) and will headline the card as he defends his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Christian Cage, Swerve Strickland, PAC, Toni Storm, and more are all leading the charge as AEW invades Canada for the first time ever.
