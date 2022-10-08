Read full article on original website
harlancountysports.com
Dylan Middleton, Harlan – Kellie Wilson Law Office Player of the Week (8th week)
Playing against the high-powered Williamsburg offense on Friday, Harlan senior defensive end Dylan Middleton responded with one of his best games. Middleton led the Dragons in several categories with 15 total tackles, including 10 solo stops and two sacks, as Harlan battled to the final minutes before falling 26-16. Middleton, who is second on the Harlan defense with 53 tackles for the season through seven games, earned the selection as the Kellie Wilson Law Office Player of the Week for his play against the Jackets.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Foul play suspected in Wayne County disappearance
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A southern Kentucky family is looking for answers in a missing person case. Ricky Griffis was last seen on July 4. However, in the days after, his family said he made some strange phone calls. Officials later found his car, wallet and cell phone, but...
Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It
Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A domestic violence call ended with one Southern Kentucky man in jail facing serious charges. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Highway 776. When police arrived at the home, the woman who answered the door told them she had made several attempts to leave the home and every time she did, the suspect, Hartman Godsey, 43, of Monticello, would stop her.
wymt.com
Central Kentucky man facing drug charges following crash in Bell County
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning call to a crash last week has left one man in jail facing charges. Last Thursday morning, Pineville Police were called to a possible crash on U.S. 25E near Pineville. When the officer arrived at the scene, he found David Anthony Hale,...
lakercountry.com
Fatal collision in Wayne County last week
Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred on KY 1894 in Wayne County last Thursday at approximately 5:34 PM. The initial investigation indicates that a 2005 GMC, operated by Sharon Y. Starry, 69 of Monticello, collided with a 2009 Toyota Camry operated by Ralph W. Jones, 59 of Monticello.
clayconews.com
ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky
HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
wvlt.tv
Men killed in ATV crash to be remembered with unique fundraiser
HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Scott County men are dead after an ATV crash in Campbell County over the weekend. Now, friends of the victims are joining together in a unique way to raise money for funeral expenses. Johnathan Hunter Newport, 22, and Garrett Baird, 22, were riding in a...
2 dead from Saturday night ATV crash in Campbell County, troopers say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A spokesperson for Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed two people died from an ATV crash Saturday night in Campbell County. THP confirmed the identities of the victims as Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, who were both 22 years old. According to a crash report, Newport...
clayconews.com
Alleged Vandalism Duo found with Meth during Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed along with Lt. Chris Edwards arrested two individuals on Thursday afternoon October 6, 2022 at approximately 4:10 PM. The arrests occurred off Old Whitley Road, approximately 3 miles South of London while deputies were...
somerset106.com
I-75 Rockcastle County exit to temporary close
The northbound Interstate 75 off-ramp at exit 59 in Rockcastle County will be temporarily closed tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, as crews perform surveying operations. The ramp will be closed Wednesday, October 12th, beginning approximately 12:00 p.m., and it will reopen at 2:00 p.m. Motorists will detour via Exit 62...
wvlt.tv
2 dead after ATV crash in Campbell County, THP says
CAMPBELL COUNTY Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men are dead after an ATV crash in Campbell County Saturday evening, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News. The men were traveling in a Polaris Razor ATV on Old Highway 63 in Campbell County around 5:16 p.m. on Oct. 8. When attempting to turn left, they traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a concrete train trestle, the report said.
lakercountry.com
Somerset woman arrested locally on theft charges
A Somerset woman was arrested Monday afternoon on theft charges, according to jail records. Melissa A. Roy, age 44, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but under $10,000. Roy was lodged in the Russell County Detention...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust
The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is facing charges and another was cited following what they call a ‘major drug bust’. It all started as one LPD Officer Joey Robinson and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor stopped a car on I-75 near the KY 909 exit. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, 45-year-old Barry Patton of Richmond, was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun. Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, 41-year-old Joshua Lopez of Berea, was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges. The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.
lakercountry.com
No school for students today; post office also closed
Russell County Schools are not in session today but the day does serve as a Professional Development Day for local educators. Students will return to class from Fall Break tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11th. Today also serves as Columbus Day, and now Indigenous People’s Day after a proclamation was signed last...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals Week 7 on-site location
The College GameDay crew is heading back to a familiar location for the on-site show in Week 7. College GameDay is headed back to Rocky Top. Plenty of people on social media reacted negatively to the news, but it seems like the obvious choice here. The game could potentially be a top 5 matchup and Tennessee’s fanbase will be rocking heading into a chance for their best start since 1998.
Union County deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
wymt.com
London Downtown, London Tourism host first ‘Honey Bun Day’
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - 1.3 billion honey buns are made each year at Flowers Bakery in London, and to make things even sweeter, those with London Downtown and London Tourism wanted to host a Honey Bun Day to celebrate the dessert. “We decided that today was a great day to...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other drug charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested on drug and other charges late Saturday night, according to jail records. Derrick A. Robertson, age 38, was arrested by Trooper Jacob Smith with the Kentucky State Police on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree drug unspecified, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear in court.
Knoxville car dealership owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
The owner of a large car dealership in Knoxville has pleaded guilty to tax evasion in connection a purchase of a boat in 2016.
