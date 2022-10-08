Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were launched in India earlier this month. The company’s latest Pixel-branded smartphones debuted with the next-generation Tensor G2 SoC, which was earlier reported to be built using Samsung’s 4nm fabrication process. However, according to a new report, the Tensor G2 SoC is said to utilise a 5nm fabrication process instead of 4nm. Google at its keynote announcing the Pixel 7 series with the Tensor G2 SoC, claimed that the processor on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would offer a 60 percent speed gain and 20 percent battery efficiency gain over its predecessor, the Tensor G1 SoC, which was seen on the Pixel 6 series. Google didn’t actually confirm if this improvement is coming from an improved fabrication process or other optimisations and tweaks.

