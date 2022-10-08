Read full article on original website
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live for Plus Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics
Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 is now live for Flipkart Plus subscribers. The sale brings offers and discounts for products across different categories including mobile phones, accessories, laptops, wearables, home, kitchen products, TVs and appliances. The five-day sale will open up to all shoppers from October 11, that is after 24 hours. Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale will also bring additional discounts for Kotak Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) credit card holders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and Paytm-based offers. The sale will go on till October 16.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: You Can Buy a Keurig K-Mini Coffee Brewer for Half the Original Price
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is upon us! It is taking place from October 11 to 12 only so there is a time limit when it comes to all the great deals available for the sale event. So there is absolutely not excuse for you to laze around, especially if you are looking to enjoy many of the deals available from Amazon!
Spend $50, Get $10 Free With This Amazon Flash Sale on Toys, Games & Gifts
The Prime Early Access Sale is almost over. Informally known as Prime Day 2, this shopping event was designed to help shoppers start their Christmas shopping early, and the sale officially ends at midnight PST. In the meantime, there are still plenty of deals to be had. Case in point: Spend $50 on select toys and games from Kinetic Sand, Bluey, Disney Store, Surprise 5 and LOL Surprise! and get $10 back. There are tons of popular toys (and potential Christmas gifts) included in this sale-within-a-sale, and we’ve got some of the highlights below. If you want to shop the Prime Early Access...
My All Time Favorite Amazon Home Decor Finds! | Thrifty Decor Chick
I’ve purchased some beautiful decor pieces from Amazon over the years, and because they’re holding their first early access sale for Prime members today and tomorrow, I thought I’d round up my all time favorites in one spot. I know so many of us like to “zhuzh...
Windows 11 22H2 bug breaks Windows Hello security feature
Windows 11’s first big update (22H2) has run into further trouble, this time related to Windows Hello logins. As Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab) reports, Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows 11 22H2 update is being blocked from some PCs due to compatibility issues with the security feature, namely that the upgrade breaks Windows Hello. Apparently the gremlin in the works doesn’t just affect biometric logins – like the webcam using facial recognition – but also PIN entry.
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 SoC Built on 5nm Process, Not 4nm Claims Report
Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were launched in India earlier this month. The company’s latest Pixel-branded smartphones debuted with the next-generation Tensor G2 SoC, which was earlier reported to be built using Samsung’s 4nm fabrication process. However, according to a new report, the Tensor G2 SoC is said to utilise a 5nm fabrication process instead of 4nm. Google at its keynote announcing the Pixel 7 series with the Tensor G2 SoC, claimed that the processor on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would offer a 60 percent speed gain and 20 percent battery efficiency gain over its predecessor, the Tensor G1 SoC, which was seen on the Pixel 6 series. Google didn’t actually confirm if this improvement is coming from an improved fabrication process or other optimisations and tweaks.
Creating Hope In A Business Owner’s Life With Bitcoin Adoption
This is an opinion editorial by Holly Young, Ph.D., an active builder in the Portuguese Bitcoin community. Like many women in Bitcoin, I was first introduced to it by my partner. He had been a banker, and spoke eloquently and knowledgeably about money. When he first told me about it in 2016 the thing that shocked me the most was how ignorant about money I was back then. He asked me if I knew what the gold standard was — to my embarrassment, I had only the vaguest of ideas.
Unreal Engine Injector Will Unlock VR Games
Welcome to the August 2022 edition of VR Modding Monthly, keeping you up to date about all the exciting things going on in the wonderful world of the Flat2VR Modding community!. For VR enthusiasts, the idea of picking up a brand new AAA flat game, pressing a button and then...
My virtual torso went to Meta Connect 2022 • TechCrunch
After merging my work Facebook account (Taylor Linguini) with Meta’s new universal login system, I pushed a software update, RSVPed to Mark Zuckerberg’s big keynote and popped on that bad boy. I also popped on its USB charger because this thing doesn’t last that long to begin with and sometimes Zuckerberg likes to do a lot of words.
EA Desktop PC App Now Available to Download, Replaces Origin
EA’s desktop PC app is out of beta and is now available to download. The gaming client will fully replace Origin for PC, launched in 2011, and promises a “faster, more reliable, and more streamlined” Windows gaming experience. Mac users, however, won’t be receiving this update and can continue using the Origin app. Shifting to the appropriately titled “EA app” carries over your save files, purchased games, and achievements seamlessly. The update will be available as an invite, or you can visit the official website. With this, the Origin name is gone for good — on PC anyway.
Hong Kong-Based Asset Management Firm Acquires Controlling Stake in Asian Crypto Exchange Huobi – Bitcoin News
Li Lin’s controlling stake in Huobi, one of Asia’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, was recently acquired by About Capital Management for an undisclosed sum. Huobi’s acquisition by the Hong Kong-based asset management firm came shortly after the crypto exchange had exited the Chinese market. Lin’s Arrest in 2020...
Binance-Backed Blockchain Completes Hard Fork to Mitigate Future Cross-Chain Bridge Hacks – Bitcoin News
The Bnb Smart Chain commenced the blockchain’s hard fork on October 12, at block height 22,107,423, in order to add a security patch to “mitigate the cross-chain infrastructure between [the] Beacon Chain and Smart Chain.” Binance and the Bnb Smart Chain suspended withdrawals and deposits on Wednesday in order to execute the upgrade. Not too long after, Binance noted that the upgrade was complete a touch after 5 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday morning.
Blogger’s notebook: File Explorer tabs, Ignite, and Windows 11 22H2
Has Microsoft started to roll out items in Windows 11 that make us crusty old timers finally upgrade, that make us think, “Hmm, that’s kinda cool,” instead of wanting an older feature back?. It’s starting to look that way. File Explorer tabs. I’m thinking specifically about...
Roblox CEO Says Policing Virtual World Is Like Shutting Down ‘Speakeasies’ as Firm Confronts Lawsuit
As online gaming platform Roblox confronts a lawsuit alleging it enabled a California girl’s exploitation, its chief scientist said finding dangerous content in the company’s virtual world is nothing like spotting it in video. “It’s such a challenge to moderate 3D,” said Morgan McGuire in an interview at...
LAW・
XRP Holds Gains When Almost The Whole Market Turns Into Red
The broader crypto market remains in a bad state regardless of the few positive movements of some tokens. Even popular tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum do not give investors any hope. This is evident from their current prices of $19,005 and $1,282, respectively, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Multiple factors...
The most important takeaways from Meta Connect 2022
Meta Connect keynote has just finished: for 90 minutes, Mark Zuckerberg and Andrew Bosworth guided us in discovering the upcoming products and partnerships that Meta is developing on its road to the Metaverse. Like every year, in a few days I will write a super big roundup of the event with EVERYTHING announced (you can subscribe to my newsletter not to miss it), but for now, let me just point out what are for me the main takeaways from the keynote.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Will Require Phone Number Verification Like Overwatch 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require mobile number verification. A newly updated article on the Battle.net website claims that players are required to register with a phone number to play the game. The verification system, which Blizzard Entertainment likes to call SMS Protect, is aimed at cutting down on toxic behaviour from players and multiple free accounts. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.
The first exascale supercomputer has a hardware failure every day
In brief: Frontier, the world’s most powerful supercomputer, is online but still far from operational. Its director has confirmed reports that it is experiencing a system failure every few hours, but insists that’s par for the course. Frontier is in a class of its own. It has 9,408...
Microsoft Addresses Zero-Days, but Exchange Server Exploit Chain Remains Unpatched
For its October Patch Tuesday update, Microsoft addressed a critical security vulnerability in its Azure cloud service, carrying a rare 10-out-of-10 rating on the CVSS vulnerability-severity scale. The tech giant also patched two “important”-rated zero-day bugs, one of which is being actively exploited in the wild; and further, there may...
Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X in January 2023
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable are coming to modern consoles next year. In a tweet, developer Atlus confirmed that its two critically-acclaimed JRPGs are headed to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, in January 2023. While the promotional image only notes Microsoft platforms and Xbox Game Pass, Atlus had previously guaranteed their arrival on other consoles too. Persona 4 Golden has been up on the Steam marketplace since 2020, and even got verified for the Steam Deck, earlier this year.
