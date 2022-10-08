ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into residential garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage. Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home near Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One man faces charge in Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident

Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in Washington, D.C. First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Tactical vest, taser & Glock magazines among law enforcement items stolen from vehicle in Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Wisconsin that was believed to have left been unlocked ‘mistakenly’. According to the Janesville Police Department, multiple law enforcement equipment items were taken from a parked vehicle. An employee of a non-local law enforcement agency said the theft happened between October 7 and October 11.
JANESVILLE, WI
seehafernews.com

Madison Police Looking For Stabbing Suspect

Madison police are looking for a stabbing suspect. Police say a 46-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near Warner Park over the weekend. Police say the stabbing happened during a fight involving a group of teenagers on Northport Drive. Police say they know who the suspect...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

18-year-old accused of kidnapping at Madison park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An eighteen-year-old man has been arrested after a meeting in a Madison park turned into a kidnapping where the victim was driven to another town and attacked over the weekend, according to a police report. The kidnapping happened on Sunday when the suspect and victim, who...
MADISON, WI
WCIA

Illinois domestic violence suspect found dead in police standoff

HARMONY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County S.W.A.T. team said a domestic violence suspect was found dead inside a residence after a standoff lasting several hours. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m. on Monday, the 911 call center received a request for a welfare check on a man in the 5100 […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI
BET

Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior

Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Dodgeville Women arrested for Disorderly Conduct

Dodgeville Police responded to a traffic complaint with a car parked in a yard Friday. Following a brief investigation, 40 year old Katherine Jackson of Dodgeville was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was later released after posting bond.
DODGEVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
WAUKESHA, WI
dailydodge.com

Markesan Woman Accused Of Defrauding Juneau Bank Makes Initial Court Appearance

(Juneau) A Markesan woman accused of depositing checks from a closed account at a bank in Juneau made her initial appearance in court Monday. Crystal Steinike is facing three felony counts of Fraud Against a Financial Institution. According to the complaint, Steinike deposited funds from her closed bank account at...
JUNEAU, WI

