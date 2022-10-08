Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into residential garage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage. Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home near Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact...
nbc15.com
One man faces charge in Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident
Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in Washington, D.C. First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
‘Why don’t you love me?’: Complaint alleges teen kidnapped ex-girlfriend
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County court this week alleges a Madison teen lured his ex-girlfriend to his car before forcing her inside.
wearegreenbay.com
Tactical vest, taser & Glock magazines among law enforcement items stolen from vehicle in Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Wisconsin that was believed to have left been unlocked ‘mistakenly’. According to the Janesville Police Department, multiple law enforcement equipment items were taken from a parked vehicle. An employee of a non-local law enforcement agency said the theft happened between October 7 and October 11.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison police arrest man who allegedly drove 52 mph in school zone
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Monday morning after they said he was driving over 50 mph in a school zone. Police said the incident occurred near the intersection of South Segoe and Mineral Point roads, which is only a few blocks away from Van Hise Elementary School and Hamilton Middle School. Officers allegedly saw the 23-year-old...
Taser, ammunition taken from squad car; Janesville police investigating
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are searching for a person or people who they say stole a Taser, tactical vest and ammunition from a squad car in Janesville sometime between Friday and Tuesday morning. In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Janesville Police Department said the items were taken from...
seehafernews.com
Madison Police Looking For Stabbing Suspect
Madison police are looking for a stabbing suspect. Police say a 46-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near Warner Park over the weekend. Police say the stabbing happened during a fight involving a group of teenagers on Northport Drive. Police say they know who the suspect...
nbc15.com
18-year-old accused of kidnapping at Madison park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An eighteen-year-old man has been arrested after a meeting in a Madison park turned into a kidnapping where the victim was driven to another town and attacked over the weekend, according to a police report. The kidnapping happened on Sunday when the suspect and victim, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ammo, body armor stolen from police car in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say someone stole handgun ammunition, a Taser, body armor and more items from an unlocked police car. Police said the car, belonging to an employee with an unnamed law enforcement agency besides the Janesville Police Department, was parked in front of a residence in the area of Birdsong Lane […]
wearegreenbay.com
33-year-old Wisconsin man arrested for 7th OWI after driving ‘erratically’ on Hwy 60
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was arrested for his 7th OWI after authorities reportedly saw him weaving all over Hwy 60. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about a recent OWI incident that happened on October 10 around 5 p.m. Authorities saw a vehicle driving on Hwy 60 at a ‘high rate of speed’.
Illinois domestic violence suspect found dead in police standoff
HARMONY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County S.W.A.T. team said a domestic violence suspect was found dead inside a residence after a standoff lasting several hours. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m. on Monday, the 911 call center received a request for a welfare check on a man in the 5100 […]
BET
Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
x1071.com
Dodgeville Women arrested for Disorderly Conduct
Dodgeville Police responded to a traffic complaint with a car parked in a yard Friday. Following a brief investigation, 40 year old Katherine Jackson of Dodgeville was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was later released after posting bond.
Man charged after shootout between cars in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Timothy Gentry, 44, of Loves Park, in connection with a shootout between occupants of two vehicles and a crash on Saturday. According to police, at 2:45 a.m. on October 8th, officers were called to 9th Street and Reed Avenue for reports of a traffic crash and shots […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
Driver in crash that killed 9-year-old arrested, Janesville police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 39-year-old Janesville woman after a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in the city late last month. In a news release Monday, the Janesville Police Department said they arrested the woman on a felony charge of operating without a license causing death. The woman has been cooperating with the investigation, police said.
dailydodge.com
Markesan Woman Accused Of Defrauding Juneau Bank Makes Initial Court Appearance
(Juneau) A Markesan woman accused of depositing checks from a closed account at a bank in Juneau made her initial appearance in court Monday. Crystal Steinike is facing three felony counts of Fraud Against a Financial Institution. According to the complaint, Steinike deposited funds from her closed bank account at...
nbc15.com
Ho-Chunk Nation leaders call on U.S. DOJ to investigate Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ho-Chunk Nation is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate an incident where a group of high school students were allegedly forced out of a vehicle with a “torch like device” last week, noting that one of the youth involved was a young tribal member.
Comments / 0