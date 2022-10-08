ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

D Ilene Roy
3d ago

He has done a great job providing help and support to Floridians. But, I have not been a fan of his – – up to this point.

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Florida's governor addresses school damage from Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday surveyed storm damage from Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County. Speaking at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center in Port Charlotte, the governor said all but three schools in Charlotte County have reopened as of Monday. DeSantis said crews have been responding to various issues...
DeSantis, Crist to debate in Fort Pierce on Oct. 24

Florida's candidates for governor are set to go head-to-head on some of the top issues that are on voters' minds. Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic rival Charlie Crist have agreed on a date for a debate. The candidates will meet for a single public debate on Oct....
Badly damaged Sanibel Causeway to reopen to drivers on Oct. 21

The iconic Sanibel Causeway, which was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian nearly two weeks ago and left impossible to drive on, is expected to reopen to drivers next week. The two-lane Causeway — the only way on and off picturesque Sanibel Island — was severed in three places when the monster Category 4 storm made landfall on Sept. 28.
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
Solar-powered town takes direct hit from Hurricane Ian, never loses electricity

While hard-hit Fort Myers, Florida, continues its recovery from Hurricane Ian, some hope can be found 12 miles to the northeast at the planned community of Babcock Ranch. That's where Syd Kitson and his partners built an environmentally friendly, fully sustainable town that they hoped would be hurricane proof. Kitson, an eco-conscious developer and former pro football player, rode out the hurricane at Babcock Ranch. Unbelievably, none of the 5,000 people there lost power during the storm."We were in the bullseye," Kitson told correspondent Bill Whitaker for this week's 60 Minutes. "And I remember sitting here. I had the weather...
FEMA Assistance Available

FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
Fla. surgeon general's new COVID vaccine guidance sparks confusion

New coronavirus guidelines by the Florida Department of Health are causing controversy and confusion. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Friday advised men between the ages of 18-39 against getting an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. "We don't know what to believe anymore," Steve Chapman, who works in West Palm Beach...
