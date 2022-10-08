Read full article on original website
D Ilene Roy
3d ago
He has done a great job providing help and support to Floridians. But, I have not been a fan of his – – up to this point.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
wflx.com
Florida's governor addresses school damage from Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday surveyed storm damage from Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County. Speaking at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center in Port Charlotte, the governor said all but three schools in Charlotte County have reopened as of Monday. DeSantis said crews have been responding to various issues...
wlrn.org
A Fort Myers development proposal may be the first gauge of the Gulf Coast's post-Ian approach
Most of Hurricane Ian’s destruction on Florida’s Gulf Coast was caused by water and storm surge — and that’s made many residents more wary of the coastal development plans that have become so common there, including one that officials will vote on next month. For the...
wflx.com
DeSantis, Crist to debate in Fort Pierce on Oct. 24
Florida's candidates for governor are set to go head-to-head on some of the top issues that are on voters' minds. Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic rival Charlie Crist have agreed on a date for a debate. The candidates will meet for a single public debate on Oct....
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water points of distribution
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Showers, storms return to Florida complicating ongoing Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida and are in the forecast for most of the week, which may hamper ongoing recovery efforts.
wflx.com
Badly damaged Sanibel Causeway to reopen to drivers on Oct. 21
The iconic Sanibel Causeway, which was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian nearly two weeks ago and left impossible to drive on, is expected to reopen to drivers next week. The two-lane Causeway — the only way on and off picturesque Sanibel Island — was severed in three places when the monster Category 4 storm made landfall on Sept. 28.
Matlacha and Pine Island residents searching for answers
Matlacha and Pine Island are some of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Ian. Many residents want answers on what the latest is on recovery and how long it could take to get basic services back.
wflx.com
Black Unity Coalition brings hurricane relief supplies to forgotten communities
The Black Unity Coalition, a Palm Beach County based group, is headed to Fort Myers to bring hurricane relief supplies to areas it says are being left out of the loop. The group is made up of Black community and religious leaders and spent the weekend collecting donations of water, non-perishable food items, and hygiene kits.
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
wflx.com
Palm Beach Gardens firm packs 5K sandwiches for Hurricane Ian victims
Echo Fine Properties in Palm Beach Gardens is packing peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for victims of Hurricane Ian on the west coast. On Tuesday, the firm created an assembly line and put together over 5,000 sandwiches to be taken to churches in Cape Coral and in Fort Myers. Jeff...
usf.edu
Looting in Lee County in Ian's wake finds several facing varied charges
Several instances of looting in the past few days in areas affected by Hurricane Ian have been reported by the Lee County Sheriff's Office with a number of arrests made. Two men from the Homestead, Florida area were charged after they were apprehended in the Fort Myers Beach area. “Those...
Solar-powered town takes direct hit from Hurricane Ian, never loses electricity
While hard-hit Fort Myers, Florida, continues its recovery from Hurricane Ian, some hope can be found 12 miles to the northeast at the planned community of Babcock Ranch. That's where Syd Kitson and his partners built an environmentally friendly, fully sustainable town that they hoped would be hurricane proof. Kitson, an eco-conscious developer and former pro football player, rode out the hurricane at Babcock Ranch. Unbelievably, none of the 5,000 people there lost power during the storm."We were in the bullseye," Kitson told correspondent Bill Whitaker for this week's 60 Minutes. "And I remember sitting here. I had the weather...
NBC 2
Prominent Naples family committed to helping SWFL rebuild after Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild, they’ll need a lot of help to get back to the way things were, and they have the full support of one of Naples’ most prominent families. As Hurricane Ian roared through Naples, the Hoffmann family, like everyone else in the area,...
As flood waters recede, a list of lessons learned emerges
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian will forever be remembered by Floridians for a number of different things: the immense destruction wrought on Fort Myers Beach, the historic flooding that tore through Central Florida., communities left to clean up and rebuild. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. As...
Homes are crumbling into the Gulf at the foot of temporary new Pine Island bridge
(MATLACHA, Fla.)-- Roughly three dozen pastel-colored cottages line the only road to Pine Island, the largest island along Florida's Gulf Coast where Hurricane Ian made landfall. To get to Pine Island from mainland Florida, drivers must first go over a bridge and through Matlacha, an island community of about 600...
santivachronicle.com
FEMA Assistance Available
FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
wflx.com
Fla. surgeon general's new COVID vaccine guidance sparks confusion
New coronavirus guidelines by the Florida Department of Health are causing controversy and confusion. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Friday advised men between the ages of 18-39 against getting an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. "We don't know what to believe anymore," Steve Chapman, who works in West Palm Beach...
