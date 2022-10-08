Read full article on original website
Virginia Basketball: Two Recruiting Targets Cut UVA From Lists
UVA is no longer in the running for two recruiting targets, one in the class of 2023 and one in the class of 2024
cbs19news
Brunelle back to 100 percent ahead of first season with UVA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- From Green County to Charlottesville plenty of fans and family are excited to see Sam Brunelle in a Virginia uniform. Brunelle said she heard the lower bowl at John Paul Jones Arena is almost sold out of season tickets for women's basketball. But for Brunelle, she is just excited at the prospect of suiting up on any basketball court again after a long offseason of rehab following shoulder surgery.
Louisville pushing hard for another St. John Bosco player in OL Sean Na'a
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei took down Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco 17-7 on Friday in a matchup of the nation's top two programs. Even in defeat, Braves offensive lineman Sean Na'a still had a strong showing. Na’a is one of the top un-committed lineman out West. He transferred in...
Kenny Payne to Louisville fans: "I need you" at Louisville Live
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kenny Payne delivered a message the day he was hired as the men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville in March. The former star at U of L told all of the former players and the fans in general that he needed help taking the program back to national prominence. Payne said he couldn't do it alone and noted there would be times when he needed more backing.
Louisville's Kenny Payne and El Ellis address the Cardinals' backcourt situation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne knows there has been a lot of talk about the depth - or lack thereof - in his backcourt. The first-year Cardinals' head coach isn't listening to any of the chatter, instead, he said getting the guys he has on the roster ready to compete.
Louisville to Host Multiple Elite Prospects for 2022 Louisville Live
The annual preseason basketball event for the Cardinals will host several high-caliber men's basketball recruits.
Transcript: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne and players said at ACC Tip Off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne, along with players El Ellis and Sydney Curry visited with the media at the ACC Tip Off on Wednesday. Payne and the players were asked several questions on the main stage by the moderator. Q. Coach, thoughts about how...
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Pittsburgh in Cardinal Stadium will be played at 8 p.m. on Oct. 22. The U of L-Pittsburgh game will be on the ACC Network and will end a streak of three straight noon games for the Cardinals. Louisville is...
streakingthelawn.com
Everything UVA women’s basketball’s Coach Mox, Sam Brunelle, and Camryn Taylor said at ACC Media Tipoff
With the men’s basketball team less than a month away from its season opener, so is the Virginia Cavaliers women’s team. As such, representatives from both squads are down in North Carolina for ACC Media Tipoff. The women went first, so we’ve got the full transcript from their moderated conversation:
Louisville Men's Basketball Announces Three Captains for 2022-23 Season
The first year of the Kenny Payne era begins on November 9.
Augusta Free Press
Tony Elliott likes benching guys for mistakes: How about benching his offensive coordinator?
UVA Football coach Tony Elliott is now benching guys for making mistakes. Wonder if he’ll bench his offensive coordinator next week for the massive mistake that ended the Cavaliers’ comeback effort in Saturday’s 34-17 loss to Louisville?. The setting: Brennan Armstrong connected with wideout Demick Starling on...
wina.com
Albemarle High reschedules two football games, including this weekend against CHS
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School has rescheduled two football games in coming days… both of them home games. The Patriots have rescheduled this weekend’s homecoming game against Charlottesville to Saturday at noon, instead of Friday night, in order to better manage the large number of spectators that game usually draws. Remnants of Ian cancelled Albemarle’s game against Orange, and the VHSL has been able to get that game rescheduled for next Tuesday — the 18th.
Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal
DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike. ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with: Wagner's ...
Augusta Free Press
UVA breaks ground on new hotel and conference center, slated to open spring 2025
The University of Virginia and its partners have broken ground on a new 223,000-square-foot hotel and conference center in Charlottesville, which is targeting a spring 2025 debut. The hospitality center, whose official name will be revealed at a future date, will be managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality. “We are pleased...
wdrb.com
The local restaurant community has come together for 'The Taste of Louisville' for almost 3 decades
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate Louisville's food and drink scene and give back to a great cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of "The Taste of Louisville." The Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter presents the 48th annual event. Mellwood Art Center will host more than 25 Chefs ready to serve you. Sample more than 25 signature dishes including 15 different creative cocktails and mocktails.
WHSV
Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs
LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they offered “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened...
theflucobeat.com
The New Law at FCHS
Fluvanna County High School has a new school resource officer (SRO), Carter Henley. If you are interested in law enforcement, she is someone you can definitely talk to. Henley was an eighth grade English teacher last year. This is her second year at Fluvanna, and her first year being an SRO at Fluvanna County High School.
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices rising across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia
Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
247Sports
