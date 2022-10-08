ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunelle back to 100 percent ahead of first season with UVA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- From Green County to Charlottesville plenty of fans and family are excited to see Sam Brunelle in a Virginia uniform. Brunelle said she heard the lower bowl at John Paul Jones Arena is almost sold out of season tickets for women's basketball. But for Brunelle, she is just excited at the prospect of suiting up on any basketball court again after a long offseason of rehab following shoulder surgery.
Kenny Payne to Louisville fans: "I need you" at Louisville Live

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kenny Payne delivered a message the day he was hired as the men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville in March. The former star at U of L told all of the former players and the fans in general that he needed help taking the program back to national prominence. Payne said he couldn't do it alone and noted there would be times when he needed more backing.
Albemarle High reschedules two football games, including this weekend against CHS

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School has rescheduled two football games in coming days… both of them home games. The Patriots have rescheduled this weekend’s homecoming game against Charlottesville to Saturday at noon, instead of Friday night, in order to better manage the large number of spectators that game usually draws. Remnants of Ian cancelled Albemarle’s game against Orange, and the VHSL has been able to get that game rescheduled for next Tuesday — the 18th.
Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal

DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike.  ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with:  Wagner's ...
The local restaurant community has come together for 'The Taste of Louisville' for almost 3 decades

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate Louisville's food and drink scene and give back to a great cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of "The Taste of Louisville." The Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter presents the 48th annual event. Mellwood Art Center will host more than 25 Chefs ready to serve you. Sample more than 25 signature dishes including 15 different creative cocktails and mocktails.
Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs

LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they offered “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened...
The New Law at FCHS

Fluvanna County High School has a new school resource officer (SRO), Carter Henley. If you are interested in law enforcement, she is someone you can definitely talk to. Henley was an eighth grade English teacher last year. This is her second year at Fluvanna, and her first year being an SRO at Fluvanna County High School.
Gas prices rising across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia

Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
