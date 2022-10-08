Read full article on original website
Standoff at Ravenel home continues into early morning hours
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies remained on the scene of a Ravenel neighborhood more than 11 hours after an armed man barricaded himself inside a home. Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning the sheriff’s office said deputies were continuing to make contact with the man, but there had been “no significant developments.”
Charleston Co. deputies respond to man barricaded in home
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says its SWAT team has responded to a home in Ravenel. Deputies received a report about a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Farm House Road, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
Deputies to ‘maintain a presence’ in Ravenel neighborhood as standoff stretches into 2nd day
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies said they will “maintain a presence in the community” Wednesday afternoon as a standoff in a Ravenel neighborhood neared 16 hours. The sheriff’s office said the Charleston Police Department would help maintain the presence, but many resources had cleared the scene...
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family vacation...
CCU lifts the shelter in place, asks people to remain out of the area of The Cove apartments
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University issued an emergency alert to students Tuesday night telling them to shelter in place. The alert stated multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area of The Cove, an apartment complex just minutes away from CCU’s campus. The shelter in place was...
Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge did not set a bond on Wednesday morning for a man accused of killing his father, mother and another relative. Matthew Dewitt made his first court appearance at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where a judge officially read him the charges that he faces in Horry County.
Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Road. Daniel Paul Hanf, from North Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The South Carolina Highway...
‘I was awestruck’: Parents of North Charleston man lose home in Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man drove down to southwest Florida to help with cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian made his parent’s mobile home unlivable. “You could see it on television, but until you’re there seeing it in person, it’s… I was awestruck,” Edward Boggio said....
Deputies make 2nd arrest in deadly highway shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office announced another man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway. Deputies said Quincy Direll Montgomery, 37, from Manning, is charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied.
1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
Coroner identifies boy who stopped breathing at unlicensed childcare facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 6-month-old boy who died last month. Micah Boyd died after being transported to Summerville Medical Center from Titi’s House of Care in Ladson, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause of death is still under investigation.
S.C. man accused of killing 3 family members, including councilman, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in two South Carolina counties. Officials say Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at an apartment complex in Horry County Monday. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off.
VIDEO: Troopers investigate deadly Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
Sunscreen bans could save coral reefs but at the cost of human health, some researchers say. In an effort to save coral reefs from disappearing, sunscreen bans are now in effect across several islands. Sparks kindergarten teacher named 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year. Updated: 3 hours ago. This is...
52-year-old woman found dead in Conway-area home; homicide investigation underway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old woman was found dead Sunday evening at her home in the Conway area, and a homicide investigation is underway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Natasha Stevens was found dead at about 5:45 p.m. at her home along Highway 319, Willard said. The coroner’s office […]
Woman found dead in Conway area connected to homicide investigation in Richland County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman found dead in her home near Conway is leading police to investigate her death as a homicide. Police were called around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to a home on Highway 319 where they found 52-year-old Natasha Stevens’ body. The coroner’s office said Stevens...
Black woman in Myrtle Beach gets parking space repainted after hers is only one painted black by HOA
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — An HOA repainted a parking space to match the other spaces after a Black woman told News13 she had an “uneasy feeling” when the HOA initially painted her parking space black, while the rest were painted white. News13 ran the initial story on Monday. By Wednesday, the parking space was painted […]
December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
Turf war between Charleston, North Charleston continues over property in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks a new chapter in the turf war between two cities, as the City of Charleston and the City of North Charleston will go to court to over a plot of land in West Ashley, which could shake up the landscape of the town.
Search underway for suspect after series of vehicle break-ins in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriffs Office is seeking help to find a suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins in the Andrews area. Deputies also say that the suspect is involved with the theft of the Infinity in the photo. Anyone with information about this...
