Andrews, SC

live5news.com

Standoff at Ravenel home continues into early morning hours

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies remained on the scene of a Ravenel neighborhood more than 11 hours after an armed man barricaded himself inside a home. Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning the sheriff’s office said deputies were continuing to make contact with the man, but there had been “no significant developments.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. deputies respond to man barricaded in home

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says its SWAT team has responded to a home in Ravenel. Deputies received a report about a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Farm House Road, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Road. Daniel Paul Hanf, from North Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The South Carolina Highway...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies make 2nd arrest in deadly highway shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office announced another man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway. Deputies said Quincy Direll Montgomery, 37, from Manning, is charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

S.C. man accused of killing 3 family members, including councilman, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in two South Carolina counties. Officials say Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at an apartment complex in Horry County Monday. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Troopers investigate deadly Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash

Sunscreen bans could save coral reefs but at the cost of human health, some researchers say. In an effort to save coral reefs from disappearing, sunscreen bans are now in effect across several islands. Sparks kindergarten teacher named 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year. Updated: 3 hours ago. This is...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
CONWAY, SC

