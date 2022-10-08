Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to be flown at half-staff.Funeral held for UC student killed in hit-and-run
The flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
