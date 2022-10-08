Even before Florida’s season began, the weekend of its Oct. 15 home game against rival LSU had been circled on the calendar. It’s the weekend the program targeted for a significant chunk of its in-season official visits and the list of attendees is as good as any the program has put together in recent years with several five-star prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes expected to be in attendance, among many others.

