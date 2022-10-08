Read full article on original website
Related
Napier outlines challenges of big recruiting weekend
Even before Florida’s season began, the weekend of its Oct. 15 home game against rival LSU had been circled on the calendar. It’s the weekend the program targeted for a significant chunk of its in-season official visits and the list of attendees is as good as any the program has put together in recent years with several five-star prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes expected to be in attendance, among many others.
Myreon Jones more confident and comfortable, believes UF can make NCAA Tournament
In a desire to hold himself to a high standard, Florida guard Myreon Jones is hesitant to make excuses for his play during the 2021-22 season, his first at UF after transferring from Penn State. Though, numerous reasons exist when it comes to explaining Jones’ dip in production. There’s...
247Sports
54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0