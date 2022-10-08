Read full article on original website
HV Thieves Crash On New York’s Most Dangerous Road At 100 MPH, 2 At Large
Suspects fleeing an alleged robbery caused a very scary situation as they fled on a very dangerous road in the Hudson Valley at speeds of 100 MPH. On Tuesday around 11 a.m., New York State Police were told about a reported robbery attempt at the Walgreens on Freedom Plains Road in Poughkeepsie.
Vox
New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.
New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Almost ‘Ultimate Destination’
A "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley is almost ready to become an "ultimate destination" with many "good-paying jobs." We have a first look. The highly anticipated Resorts World Hudson Valley is set to open in the very near future in Newburgh. Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines inside the Newburgh Mall.
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
Long Island woman busted for $40M counterfeiting operation
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman is accused of operating a store with $40,000,000 worth of counterfeit luxury products. Lindsay Castelli, 31, of Smithtown is the owner of Linny's Boutique on Old Country Road in Plainview. Nassau County Police say the United States Postal Inspectors helped carry out an...
Did You Know New York State Is Home To The Oldest Winery In America?
Here's a smooth delicious fact- Did you know that New York State is home to the oldest winery in all of America?. For a state that's well known for the Finger Lakes and classic wine, we are also well known for historic winery. Brotherhood Winery was founded before the American Civil War. It's been going strong since 1839.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facbeook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is Terrifying
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New York's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York
Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
weatherboy.com
New England Seismic Activity Wanes After Quakes in New York, New Hampshire
According to USGS, three weak earthquakes hit New England last week; however, activity has since waned with no seismic activity since Friday and Saturday’s quakes in New York and New Hampshire. The earthquakes were too weak to create any damage and were likely too weak to be felt by many people.
Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge embarking on new journey
The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he's a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region.
Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York
According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
New ‘Wordle-Like Game’ About New York Housing Shocking Nation
A new online game about the New York housing market is sweeping the nation and leaving out-of-towners shocked. NBC 4 New York called "Lord of the Rent" a new "World-like" game. This online game tests how much you know about real estate in New York. New Wordle-Like Game Is About...
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sheriffs question New York's concealed carry law
Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith says he’s never handled a gun-related crime with a legal firearm owner. For him, the state’s new concealed carry law raises too many questions. "I just think they’ve gone too far," he said. "They go too far, they go to the extreme and...
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
Another Challenge to New York’s Gun Law: Sheriffs Who Won’t Enforce It
LYONS, N.Y. — Robert Milby, Wayne County’s new sheriff, has been in law enforcement most of his adult life, earning praise and promotions for conscientious service. But recently, Milby has attracted attention for a different approach to the law: ignoring it.
