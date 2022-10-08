ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 98.7

Vox

New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.

New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America

When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
YONKERS, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island woman busted for $40M counterfeiting operation

NEW YORK - A Long Island woman is accused of operating a store with $40,000,000 worth of counterfeit luxury products. Lindsay Castelli, 31, of Smithtown is the owner of Linny's Boutique on Old Country Road in Plainview. Nassau County Police say the United States Postal Inspectors helped carry out an...
PLAINVIEW, NY
George J. Ziogas

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
BEACON, NY
Q 105.7

Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York

According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sheriffs question New York's concealed carry law

Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith says he’s never handled a gun-related crime with a legal firearm owner. For him, the state’s new concealed carry law raises too many questions. "I just think they’ve gone too far," he said. "They go too far, they go to the extreme and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley

Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
CORNWALL, NY
WIBX 950

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

