Freeland, PA

Freeland water boil advisory lifted

By Victoria Brousseau
 4 days ago

FREELAND BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, October 8, the Freeland Municipal Authority announced the end of the water boil advisory.

The water boil advisory was announced on Wednesday, October 5, due to a water main break.

The Freeland Municipal Authority reports that all water usage can now return to normal.

