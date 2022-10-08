Freeland water boil advisory lifted
FREELAND BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, October 8, the Freeland Municipal Authority announced the end of the water boil advisory.
The water boil advisory was announced on Wednesday, October 5, due to a water main break.Water boil advisory in effect in Freeland
The Freeland Municipal Authority reports that all water usage can now return to normal.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
