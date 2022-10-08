The Rockets intend to waive veteran forward Maurice Harkless, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Harkless was traded three times during the offseason. The first deal saw him head from Sacramento to Atlanta as part of the Kevin Huerter deal, then he was dealt to the Thunder in a cost-cutting move that put the Hawks under the luxury tax, and finally, he was part of the eight-player trade that saw Derrick Favors land in Houston.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO