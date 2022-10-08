ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Maledon, One-And-Done, Wembanyama, Ignite, Selden

After being waived by the Rockets this week, French point guard Theo Maledon isn’t eager to head back to Europe to resume his playing career, according to a Eurohoops report. He played for ASVEL in France from 2017-20 before being selected 34th overall in the 2020 NBA draft. Maledon...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Hoops Rumors

Pistons' Marvin Bagley III to undergo MRI Wednesday after non-contact right knee injury vs Thunder

The Pistons will find out the extent of Marvin Bagley III’s right knee injury when he undergoes an MRI on Wednesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports tweets. Bagley suffered a non-contact injury when he slipped during the opening quarter of Detroit’s preseason game against the Thunder on Tuesday. He had to be helped off the court. Detroit re-signed Bagley on a three-year, $37MM contract this summer.
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Rockets to waive veteran F Maurice Harkless

The Rockets intend to waive veteran forward Maurice Harkless, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Harkless was traded three times during the offseason. The first deal saw him head from Sacramento to Atlanta as part of the Kevin Huerter deal, then he was dealt to the Thunder in a cost-cutting move that put the Hawks under the luxury tax, and finally, he was part of the eight-player trade that saw Derrick Favors land in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Mcclung
Hoops Rumors

Suns exploring trade options for disgruntled F Jae Crowder

Rival teams are a little surprised by the way the Suns have handled the Jae Crowder situation, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, who notes that keeping a player away from the team generally lowers his trade value. Crowder didn’t join the Suns for training camp this fall as the two sides attempt to find him a new NBA home.
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Suns waive guard Frank Jackson

The Suns have waived guard Frank Jackson, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype tweets. Jackson signed a non-guaranteed contract with Phoenix last month. He appeared in two preseason games. Jackson, 24, has five years of NBA experience, though he missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury. He was...
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Canadiens first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky makes opening night roster

Slafkovsky was a surprising first pick after Shane Wright’s name dominated the draft headlines leading up to the July selection process. He was named MVP of the 2022 Olympics after scoring seven goals in seven games with Slovakia. Slafkovsky also played with Slovakia’s World Championship team, acting as a key piece of the team’s attack.
NHL
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy