Mavericks pick up 2023-24 option on former first-round pick Josh Green
The Mavericks have exercised Josh Green‘s fourth-year option for the 2023-24 season, the team announced. Green, who is set to earn approximately $3.1M in his third NBA season this year, is now also guaranteed of receiving his $4,765,339 salary for 2023-24. Green didn’t play much as a rookie in...
And-Ones: Maledon, One-And-Done, Wembanyama, Ignite, Selden
After being waived by the Rockets this week, French point guard Theo Maledon isn’t eager to head back to Europe to resume his playing career, according to a Eurohoops report. He played for ASVEL in France from 2017-20 before being selected 34th overall in the 2020 NBA draft. Maledon...
Suns C DeAndre Ayton: Relationship with coach Monty Williams 'back to normal'
After Suns head coach Monty Williams downplayed what from the outside appeared to be a somewhat contentious relationship with Deandre Ayton, as the two hadn’t spoken for months during the offseason after Ayton was benched in a Game 7 blowout to Dallas and then entered restricted free agency, the center says he’s communicating with his coach again.
Heat's Duncan Robinson on last season's disappointing production: 'Lots to learn from'
Duncan Robinson is in the second year of a five-year, $90M contract. The first year of the pact didn’t go well for the Heat swingman, as he lost his starting job late in the season and was the subject of numerous trade rumors. Robinson is ready to hit the...
Pistons F Marvin Bagley III out at least 3-4 weeks with knee injury
Pistons big man Marvin Bagley III has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and a sprained MCL in his right knee, the team announced today in a press release. Bagley underwent an MRI after sustaining the injury during Detroit’s preseason game vs. Oklahoma City on Tuesday. According to the...
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III to undergo MRI Wednesday after non-contact right knee injury vs Thunder
The Pistons will find out the extent of Marvin Bagley III’s right knee injury when he undergoes an MRI on Wednesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports tweets. Bagley suffered a non-contact injury when he slipped during the opening quarter of Detroit’s preseason game against the Thunder on Tuesday. He had to be helped off the court. Detroit re-signed Bagley on a three-year, $37MM contract this summer.
Rockets to waive veteran F Maurice Harkless
The Rockets intend to waive veteran forward Maurice Harkless, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Harkless was traded three times during the offseason. The first deal saw him head from Sacramento to Atlanta as part of the Kevin Huerter deal, then he was dealt to the Thunder in a cost-cutting move that put the Hawks under the luxury tax, and finally, he was part of the eight-player trade that saw Derrick Favors land in Houston.
Suns exploring trade options for disgruntled F Jae Crowder
Rival teams are a little surprised by the way the Suns have handled the Jae Crowder situation, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, who notes that keeping a player away from the team generally lowers his trade value. Crowder didn’t join the Suns for training camp this fall as the two sides attempt to find him a new NBA home.
Suns waive guard Frank Jackson
The Suns have waived guard Frank Jackson, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype tweets. Jackson signed a non-guaranteed contract with Phoenix last month. He appeared in two preseason games. Jackson, 24, has five years of NBA experience, though he missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury. He was...
Canadiens first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky makes opening night roster
Slafkovsky was a surprising first pick after Shane Wright’s name dominated the draft headlines leading up to the July selection process. He was named MVP of the 2022 Olympics after scoring seven goals in seven games with Slovakia. Slafkovsky also played with Slovakia’s World Championship team, acting as a key piece of the team’s attack.
