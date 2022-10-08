ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

Nicholls awards 90 students at Colonel Leaders and Scholars Ceremony

Nicholls awarded 90 students at the Colonel Leaders and Scholars award ceremony on Oct. 4, 2022. The Colonel Leaders and Scholars Award is given to the university’s highest achievers in extracurricular activities and academics. Scholars have to be nominated by their department or organization. “Receiving this award means students...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute to host Annual Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Luncheon

Circle of H.O.P.E. will host its Annual Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Luncheon on Saturday, October 22, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. This year’s luncheon theme is “Hope is the Bright Light” and will feature Dr. Laura Chauvin, Medical Oncologist with Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute, and Attorney Gerald Block. The luncheon will provide information about breast health and breast cancer, as well as stories by domestic violence survivors.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Named Louisiana Development Ready Community

Louisiana Economic Development has recognized Lafourche Parish as a Louisiana Development Ready Community, the 53rd parish or municipality to receive state certification of local investment readiness since the program began in 2008. The Louisiana Development Ready Communities program helps participants become more competitive for new investment and jobs by guiding...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Houma, LA
Government
Houma, LA
Education
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Houma, LA
Health
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

FMTC Safety to host GWO Basic Safety Course in Houma

FMTC Safety will host a Global Wind Organization Basic Safety Course on Monday, October 17. The GWO Basic Safety Course is geared towards those who work in the offshore wind industry, and will discuss the risks and dangers of working in the field. FMTC shared the importance of knowing what...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish Indian Education celebrates National Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Lafourche Parish Indian Education celebrates National Indigenous Peoples’ Day today. In addition, the organization is preparing for a month long celebration in November, recognized as Native American Heritage Month. The organization is hosting several upcoming events in celebration:. Family Night- On Thursday, October 20, Lafourche Parish Indian Education students...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

In $150M deal, LCMC acquires Lakeview and two Tulane hospitals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a hyper-competitive hospital market, Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (LCMC) is expanding its foothold in the North Shore and Greater New Orleans area. LCMC announced Monday (Oct. 10) a $150 million expansion deal in which it will acquire Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Lakeviews...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#General Health#Bsn#Capa#Msn#Cgrn#Cer#The Great 100 Nurses Of#Louisiana Foundation
houmatimes.com

Nicholls College of Business to host Open House Event

Nicholls College of Business is set to host an open house event on Saturday, October 15, 2022 for high school students interested in a business major. The open house offers an opportunity to learn about the different pathways to a business degree. The event will take place in 108 Powell...
THIBODAUX, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Louisiana

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is seafood, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that have amazing online reviews and are known for serving exquisite food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to pay them a visit.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
houmatimes.com

Sharon Jo Kennedy Collins

Sharon Jo Kennedy Collins, 68, passed away surrounded by her loving husband and family on October 9, 2022 at 10:40am. Sharon is a native of Dayton, TX and resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

TPL to host Audio/Visual Sale at Main Branch

If you’re feeling nostalgic and miss when times were simpler, and DVDs and vinyls were all the rage, you’re in luck! Terrebonne Parish Library will host an Audio/Visual Sale this weekend, October 15 and 16, in an effort to reduce the library’s inventory. The Friends of the...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

2022 Bayou Country Christmas Toy Drive is underway

Explore Houma Visitors Center announced that the 2022 Bayou Country Christmas Toy Drive has begun. “Help us make this year a Merry Christmas by donating a toy to a child or teen in need,” reads a statement from the visitors center. Donate toys of your choice or visit the Amazon wishlist for ideas at https://www.amazon.com/…/holiday/1W3RLW6UHXCBD/guest-view.
HOUMA, LA
workboat.com

Shipyards are building several unconventional new barges

Covid-19, worker shortages, and the price of steel curbed the number of inland barge deliveries over the past year. Conrad Shipyard LLC, Morgan City, La., was awarded a $140 million contract in March from the Navy for the design and construction of up to eight 151'×49'×14' yard, repair, berthing, and messing (YRBM) barges.
MORGAN CITY, LA
WWL-AMFM

More riverboat casinos abandoning ship

More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy