Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Tom Kim’s equipment at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open
After becoming an overnight sensation at the Presidents Cup just a few weeks ago, Tom Kim became the second-youngest player to win multiple times on the PGA Tour with a win at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. He won by three shots over Patrick Cantlay at TPC Summerlin.
Golf.com
Why this pro isn’t feeling overconfident after breakout rookie season
Nearly two months after his rookie-season run to the Tour Championship, Sahith Theegala is still trying to soak it all in as a PGA Tour member. “I’m still trying to learn as much as possible and I’ve just been getting more and more comfortable,” Theegala said ahead of the Zozo Championship Wednesday in Japan. “I think I mentioned that at The Open as well. Yeah, still feel very excited and very nervous about each and every event I tee it up at. I haven’t lost that yet, which is good, but I still feel every single event is very, very important.”
Golf.com
Greg Norman tells golf stakeholders to ‘grow up’ and give LIV world ranking points
LIV Golf marched on last week in Thailand for its first Asia-based event and Greg Norman took the opportunity to evangelize for his tour to anyone who would listen. In an exclusive interview with India’s WIO News, Norman chatted for 15 minutes with journalist Digvijay Singh Deo about anything and everything LIV. Norman hit all the normal talking points (growing the game, innovations in golf, etc.) during their sit down, but he also used the opportunity to yet again lobby for LIV to secure World Ranking points — and he wasn’t subtle about it.
Golf.com
A heroic triple bogey, LIV’s shifting strategy, Tiger Woods’ surprise showing | Monday Finish
Welcome back to the Monday Finish, where we’re considering adding a cut halfway through the column, so the MF Tour is better positioned for world ranking points. Let’s get to it!. An intriguing hodgepodge of golf action this week — let’s fork through it with a rousing round...
Golf.com
After mystery ailment, Steve Stricker’s miraculous recovery continues with latest victory
Perhaps the best way to understand how right things have gone for Steve Stricker in 2022 is to understand how wrong they were just a few months earlier. After notching his fourth win of the PGA Tour Champions season at this weekend’s Constellation Furyk and Friends — a victory that places him third in the Champions Tour standings — Stricker had a moment to reflect on the path that led him here. A path that, as fate would have it, nearly ended his career.
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Can a caddie use the shadow of the flagstick to help a player read a putt?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I’m a caddie. On a recent loop, my guys were atrocious putters — they never hit the line I gave them. On the last hole, one of them had a six-footer that needed to start on the left edge. I pulled the pin and held it up in the air so that its shadow made a line from his ball to the left edge of the hole. He sank the putt while I was holding the shadow on that line. Assuming this isn’t legal, what if I take the shadow away just before the golfer putts the ball?
Golf.com
How this pro became one of the longest players in golf — by the age of 18
NEW YORK — Watching Pia Babnik hit her driver on the driving range is much like watching a machine gun at a shooting range. One after another, range balls pop off the clubface and and soar into the air — and she wastes no time in between shots. Just as one ball is coming to rest 275 yards away, she’s already in the backswing for her next.
Golf.com
2022 Zozo Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming
The PGA Tour heads across the Pacific Ocean this week for the 2022 Zozo Championship in Japan. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. Last year, the Zozo Championship returned to Japan for the first time in two years after the tournament was temporarily moved to the United States due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And the fans who showed up in person for the tournament’s grand return to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club were treated to a triumphant victory by Japan’s own Hideki Matsuyama.
Golf.com
I walked in Tiger and Rory’s footsteps — and hit a shot they never could
In 2006, Tiger Woods took apart Royal Liverpool like an archaeologist. He’d uncover a win eventually, he was sure, as long as he didn’t make any big-time mistakes. Pulling driver to challenge a faraway fairway bunker? May as well bring dynamite to a prehistoric excavation. Woods left the blasting to his desperate competition, making his way around Hoylake with chisel and brush, using smaller, finer tools: 2-irons off tees and long irons to the middles of greens. With every fairway and green he hit, the inevitability of his victory drew closer.
Golf.com
Tiger’s Old Course goal, and the happiest PGA Tour winners ever? | Rogers Report
Hello, friends! The wrap-around season can feel slow at times, but the last week has been plenty eventful off the course. LIV Golf and the MENA Tour formed an alliance, I watched Boston College get crushed by Clemson in football and Tiger has been out and about. In other words, we have lots to discuss! Let’s get into it.
Golf.com
How to watch the 2022 Zozo Championship on Wednesday night: Round 1 live coverage
The 2022 Zozo Championship begins with the first round at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 1 on TV or online. The Zozo Championship marks only the fourth official event of the new 2022-23 PGA Tour season,...
Golf.com
After stunning 72nd-hole meltdown, Patrick Cantlay explains risky strategy
It was Tom Kim and Patrick Cantlay, duking it out in what seemed like a Sunday singles match we might see at the Presidents Cup for years to come. When the final group came to the 18th tee Sunday at the Shriners Children’s Open, they were tied at five under and it looked like we might be headed for bonus golf for the second straight week.
Golf.com
‘It’s a simple suggestion that will pay off’: 3 major winners offer 3 foolproof gear tips
Professional golfers see more than their fair share of amateur equipment setups during pro-ams and charity events. While they don’t claim to be experts in the equipment field, they have a good understanding of what weekend golfers need to improve (or fix) when it comes to their gear. During...
Golf.com
Ping scores major gear upset in Las Vegas | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Tour launches can be hit-or-miss. Depending on the product an equipment manufacturer is releasing, it could take weeks before players are comfortable enough with a new driver or iron set to pull the trigger in competition.
Golf.com
‘I knew what could happen’: Harold Varner keeps it real with OWGR controversy
On Wednesday, ahead of this week’s LIV event in Saudi Arabia, Harold Varner listened to Graeme McDowell make an impassioned plea as to why the new circuit deserves World Ranking points. “The word ‘Official’ has to go away from OWGR if they don’t take care of the players out...
Golf.com
How to watch the 2022 Aramco Team Series event in New York this week
This week some of the stars of the LPGA Tour head to New York City for the latest Aramco Team Series tournament at Trump Ferry Point, which runs from Thursday October 13 through Saturday, October 15. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the event on TV or online.
Golf.com
How to pack for a golf trip, according to a golf-equipment junkie
Packing for any trip is tough. But packing for a golf trip as a gear junkie with an armada of clubs from which to choose? That’s downright terrifying. OK, let me back up for a minute and acknowledge the “problem” isn’t much of a problem, but as any gear nerd knows, there can be a crippling amount of indecision when it comes to which clubs to put in the bag for any given round.
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: Tiger Woods’ next start, LIV’s thwarted ranking scheme and underrated golf cities
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss Tiger Woods next competitive start, LIV Golf’s failed attempt at earning OWGR points, underrated golf cities and more.
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Kyle Long talks where PGA Tour players could fit in on the gridiron
Subpar’s Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz are joined by 3-time NFL Pro Bowler Kyle Long who shares his take on where current PGA Tour players would best fit in on the gridiron. Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars.
Golf.com
Next year’s Open Championship host isn’t afraid to make drastic changes
The first day I laid eyes on Royal Liverpool, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was doing something wrong. It was a Sunday afternoon and I was there just to see the property, no swings attached. A bit disoriented (and at the behest of a flustered Uber driver) I entered the abnormal way, between the 7th and 8th holes, actually about three-quarters of a mile from the clubhouse. I worked my way in that direction, past a public path that leads to the beach. “STOP,” a sign read. “Beware of golf balls from right & left.”
