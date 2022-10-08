Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Fayette; Jessamine; Mercer; Woodford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Mercer, south central Woodford, Jessamine and central Fayette Counties through 545 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nicholasville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and half inch hail. Some rotation has been observed as well. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nicholasville around 525 PM EDT. Veterans Park, Fayette Mall and U K Arboretum around 535 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Chevy Chase, Cadentown and Bryan Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

FAYETTE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO