Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Jessamine, Mercer, Woodford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Fayette; Jessamine; Mercer; Woodford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Mercer, south central Woodford, Jessamine and central Fayette Counties through 545 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nicholasville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and half inch hail. Some rotation has been observed as well. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nicholasville around 525 PM EDT. Veterans Park, Fayette Mall and U K Arboretum around 535 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Chevy Chase, Cadentown and Bryan Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Nicholas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Nicholas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Nicholas County through 515 PM EDT At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Carlisle, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Nicholas County, including the following locations... Blue Licks Springs, Barterville, Ellisville, Pleasant Valley and Myers. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
