Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Allen; Edmonson; Green; Hart; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Green, southern Hart, Allen, southeastern Warren, Barren, northwestern Metcalfe and southeastern Edmonson Counties through 500 PM CDT At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Brownsville to 6 miles northwest of Scottsville to near Portland. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Scottsville around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Glasgow and Three Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ALLEN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO