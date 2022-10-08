Effective: 2022-10-12 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Davidson County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Williamson County in Middle Tennessee South central Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 354 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near White Bluff, or 10 miles east of Dickson, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Kingston Springs around 400 PM CDT. Pegram around 405 PM CDT. Bellevue around 415 PM CDT. Franklin, Forest Hills and Belle Meade around 420 PM CDT. Brentwood around 425 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Natchez Trace At Highway 96 and Bells Bend. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 178 and 204. Interstate 840 between mile markers 3 and 4, and between mile markers 7 and 10. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO