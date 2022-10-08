Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Edmonson, Green, Hart, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Allen; Edmonson; Green; Hart; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Green, southern Hart, Allen, southeastern Warren, Barren, northwestern Metcalfe and southeastern Edmonson Counties through 500 PM CDT At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Brownsville to 6 miles northwest of Scottsville to near Portland. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Scottsville around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Glasgow and Three Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Davidson, Giles, Hardin, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Coffee; Davidson; Giles; Hardin; Lawrence; Lewis; Marshall; Maury; McNairy; Rutherford; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 549 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD CANNON COFFEE DAVIDSON GILES HARDIN LAWRENCE LEWIS MARSHALL MAURY MCNAIRY RUTHERFORD WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Hickman; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVIDSON...SOUTHEASTERN DICKSON...WESTERN WILLIAMSON...SOUTHEASTERN CHEATHAM AND NORTHEASTERN HICKMAN COUNTIES At 352 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near White Bluff to 10 miles east of Centerville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ashland City, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, Pegram, Burns, Fairview, Bellevue, Bells Bend, Primm Springs, Leipers Fork and Natchez Trace At Highway 96. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 176 and 202. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 23. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Davidson County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Williamson County in Middle Tennessee South central Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 354 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near White Bluff, or 10 miles east of Dickson, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Kingston Springs around 400 PM CDT. Pegram around 405 PM CDT. Bellevue around 415 PM CDT. Franklin, Forest Hills and Belle Meade around 420 PM CDT. Brentwood around 425 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Natchez Trace At Highway 96 and Bells Bend. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 178 and 204. Interstate 840 between mile markers 3 and 4, and between mile markers 7 and 10. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheatham by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVIDSON...NORTH CENTRAL WILLIAMSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL CHEATHAM COUNTIES At 408 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Bellevue, or 12 miles northwest of Franklin, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Franklin, Forest Hills and Belle Meade around 420 PM CDT. Brentwood around 425 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Natchez Trace At Highway 96 and Bells Bend. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 191 and 204. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Rutherford, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davidson; Rutherford; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Davidson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Eastern Williamson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Belle Meade to near Thompson`s Station, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Franklin, Nashville, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Thompson`s Station, Hermitage, Bellevue, Antioch, Rural Hill, Berry Hill, Bells Bend, Natchez Trace At Highway 96, Triune and Percy Priest Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 194 and 222. Interstate 65 between mile markers 56 and 86. Interstate 24 between mile markers 47 and 72. Interstate 840 between mile markers 23 and 51. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
