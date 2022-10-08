Read full article on original website
norwoodnews.org
East Bronx: Armed Robbery of 15-Year-Old at Gun Hill Road Subway Station
A 15-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint at Gun Hill Road subway station, serving the number 5 subway line in the East Bronx. Officers from the 49th Precinct are asking for the public’s help locating three people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to the incident which occurred in the Laconia section of The Bronx, northwest of Pelham Gardens.
fox5ny.com
Killings on mass transit in NYC
A man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx Sunday night. Two weeks ago, a man was fatally slashed on the L train in Brooklyn. Last week, a man was stabbed on a subway platform in Harlem.
NBC New York
Crowd Chases Mercedes Benz Driver to NYPD Precinct After Pedestrian Hit
A scary pedestrian collision in the Bronx had a group of bystanders chasing the driver to the nearby police precinct Sunday evening, city officials said. The driver behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz was traveling down Creston Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he slammed into a man crossing at 183rd Street, the Department of Transportation said.
Latimer: Shooting on Bee-Line bus may be gang-related
Westchester County Executive George Latimer says investigators believe a shooting last week on a Bee-Line bus in Yonkers was gang-related.
Woman, 49, bashed over head in unprovoked attack at Harlem subway station
A woman was struck in the head as she boarded a subway train in Harlem on Monday morning in what police said was an unprovoked attack.
Man fatally stabbed on MTA bus in the Bronx
It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near 149th Street and Gerard Avenue in Mott Haven.
The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area
While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
NBC New York
NYC Alternate Side Parking: 2022 Dates You Need to Know
It feels like virtually every day is a holiday around this time of year -- and people have alternate-side parking questions. Tired of asking them daily? We've got you covered. Here are all the NYC alt side holidays through the rest of 2022. Dates in bold are major legal holidays, which means New York City public schools are closed, too. See more holidays.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl from Fordham Manor who was reported missing on Friday, Oct. 6. It was reported to the police at the 52nd Precinct that Qulaya Daniels, 14, of 2681 Marion Avenue was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 6, at around 8.30 a.m., leaving her home.
themonitormmc.com
Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past
One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
EXCLUSIVE: Bronx tenant robbed after fire rips through basement of University Heights building
A Bronx tenant spoke one-on-one with News 12’s Julio Avila about being robbed just days after a fire tore through the basement of her apartment building.
6sqft
Apply for 37 mixed-income apartments at a new Williamsburg rental, from $1,576/month
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. On the site of a former bank and large parking lot, a new 123-unit rental is rising in Williamsburg. Located at 416 Metropolitan Avenue, the eight-story building opened an affordable housing lottery this week for 37 mixed-income apartments. Qualifying New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income can apply for the apartments, ranging from $1,576/month for studios to $3,733/month for two-bedroom units.
Residents of Yonkers apartment say major water leaks have been disrupting their lives for years
Residents of a Yonkers apartment building say a major water leak that causes flooding in some of the hallways has been disrupting their lives for too long.
nypressnews.com
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned.
Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large
A man was stabbed to death by a man and woman aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night—the first fatal transit stabbing in 10 days.
Alleged attacker held without bail in deadly Bronx subway station stabbing
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An alleged stabber was ordered held without bail Sunday in connection with a deadly subway station attack. Saquan Lemons, 27, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. He allegedly repeatedly stabbed Charles Moore at the 176th Street station in the Bronx on Thursday night. Moore, 38, […]
NYPD: 3 men wanted for multiple violent robberies across the Bronx
Police are asking for the public’s help to find three men in connection to multiple robberies in the last two weeks in the Bronx.
NY1
Your guide to understanding affordable housing in New York City
This summer, New York City’s rental market hit a shocking milestone: The average rent in Manhattan passed $5,000. Rents have skyrocketed since 2021, far surpassing the largely flat median costs in the years that led up to the pandemic, according to StreetEasy. Spiking rents, alongside other trends in the...
Major Stop and Shop update as retailer unveils $140million changes to stores to tailor them to individual needs
STOP & Shop has made major changes that will give customers a more individualized experience. Three of its New York stores have received high-end makeovers as part of a $140million upgrade program to improve the shopping experience. Two of the Stop & Shop locations in New York City, which now...
Teen wanted for fatal carjacking caught at Bronx subway turnstile
A teen wanted for a fatal carjacking was nabbed by cops as he entered a Bronx subway station, police said Sunday. The 17-year-old suspect, whose name police have not released because of his age, is the third suspect so far to be arrested for the Sept. 24 slaying of Jose Alvarado in Hunts Point. Police arrested two other suspects on Sept. 27, Ahkeem Chase and Latrell Fleming, both 18, after ...
