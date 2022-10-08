One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO