Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Wednesday Sports Preview
–CLASS 2 DISTRICT 4 SEMIFINALS– — 2-JEFFERSON VS 3-MONTGOMERY COUNTY. –CLASS 3 DISTRICT 1 QUARTERFINALS– — 5-FREDERICKTOWN VS 4-NOTRE DAME (STL) –CLASS 4 DISTRICT 2 QUARTERFINALS– — 3-HILLSBORO VS 6-COR JESU ACADEMY. 4-WINDSOR VS 5-UNION. ==VOLLEYBALL==. ARCADIA VALLEY AT SOUTH IRON. ST. VINCENT AT...
mymoinfo.com
Andrew Jonah Johnson — Service 10/15/22 2 P.M.
Andrew Jonah Johnson of Hillsboro, most recently of Saint Louis, passed away on October 8th at the age of 26. Visitation will be Friday (10/14) evening from 4 until 8 at First Baptist Church of Arnold. A second visitation for Andrew Johnson will be Saturday (10/15) afternoon from 1 until...
mymoinfo.com
Washington County Company Wins Regional Logger of the Year Award
(Mineral Point) A logging company, located in Washington County is the recipient of prestigious award from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Jarvis Timber Company in Mineral Point is the winner of the 2022 M.D.C. Regional Logger of the Year award. Owner Shannon Jarvis says his company was given the honor...
mymoinfo.com
Trunk Or Treat And Petting Zoo Coming To Farmington High School
(Farmington) The Farmington High School Chapter of FFA and the JAG program are teaming up to put on a couple of fun community events this month. JAG is putting on a Trunk Or Treat on Thursday, October 20th starting at 4 o’clock on the high school parking lot. The FFA is holding a petting zoo that same night. The petting zoo was the idea of senior Riley Schrag.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Regional Radio Blood Drive Is Monday
(Farmington) The annual Regional Radio Blood Drive is coming up soon. It’ll be Monday in Farmington and Festus. Beth Elders is the executive director of the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis. She says while all blood drives are important, this one is a really big deal. We...
mymoinfo.com
A Success For Farmington’s Help The Hungry BBQ
(Farmington) Friday’s Help the Hungry Barbecue in Farmington was a huge success. Barbecue was served up at Auffenburg Chevrolet and the Memorial United Methodist Church. Organizer Chris Landrum says pre-sales were big-time this year. Friday’s money raised from the barbecue, which is the prelude event for the Help the...
mymoinfo.com
Paul W. Kinneman – Service 10/14/22
Paul W. Kinneman of Bonne Terre died Monday at the age of 65. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 1 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Paul Kinneman will be Thursday evening from 5 until 8 and Friday from 8 until 1 at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
mymoinfo.com
Yard Sale Fundraiser This Weekend At Shared Blessings In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) Shared Blessings Transitional Housing Ministry in Bonne Terre will hold a two day yard sale fundraiser this Friday and Saturday. Lisa Brotherton is the director of Shared Blessings. She says they’ll have a wide variety of items on display. Brotherton says the money raised will be put...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson College receives grant from State Board of Nursing
(Jefferson County) Jefferson College is among 11 higher education institutions across Missouri to receive a combined total of nearly $3 million in competitive grant funding in order to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. College spokesman Roger Barrentine says specifically Jefferson...
mymoinfo.com
Virginia “Jennie” L. White – Graveside Service – 10/14/22 at 11 a.m.
Virginia “Jennie” White of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 91. A graveside service will be held Friday morning at 11 at the Arcadia Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Arcadia.
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT updates on ongoing road work in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has roughly 5 road work projects ongoing in Jefferson County. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says each contractor will work as long as they can before the weather makes a turn for the worse this winter. My MO Info · KJ101022C.WAV.
mymoinfo.com
Juanita Crafton — Service 10/14/22 10 A.M.
Juanita Crafton of Festus passed away Monday (10/10), she was 94 years old. The visitation for Juanita Crafton will be Friday (10/14) morning from 9 until the time of the funeral service at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Hematite Methodist Cemetery in Festus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
Lowell “Brent” Nickless — Graveside Service 10/15/22 Noon
Lowell “Brent” Nickless of Pevely passed away on October 3rd, he was 63 years old. A graveside service will be held Saturday (10/15) at Noon at Charter Memorial Gardens in DeSoto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis teenager injured in car crash on Seckman Road
A St. Louis teenager was injured in a one-car crash on Seckman Road west of the West Outer Road on Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Hunter Gross of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road, and traveled off the roadway and overturned. While Gross was not injured, a passenger in his vehicle, 19-year-old Brandi Kennedy, who was was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 11:20 Friday night.
mymoinfo.com
Bill Baker – Funeral Mass 10am 10/12/22
William “Bill” Baker of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 78. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. Burial with full military honors in New Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation for Bill Baker will be 4:30 to...
mymoinfo.com
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann McCune – Service 10/22/22
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann McCune of Perryville died last Tuesday at the age of 68. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 22nd at 10 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Visitation will be Friday, October 21st frpm 4 until 8 and Saturday the 22nd from 8...
mymoinfo.com
George Warren Mendenhall – Funeral 10/12/22 At 4 P.M. And Graveside Service 10/14/22 At 10:30 A.M.
George Warren Mendenhall of French Village died Saturday at the age of 76. The funeral service is Wednesday afternoon at 4 in C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre. Graveside service and burial will then be held Friday morning at 10:30 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.
mymoinfo.com
Kenneth “Ken” Earl Crocker – Service – 10/14/22 at 8 p.m.
Kenneth “Ken” Earl Crocker of Park Hills died Sunday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Friday night at 8 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Ken Crocker is Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.
mymoinfo.com
Celebrate Halloween Early At Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park
(Middle Brook) Celebrate Halloween a few days early at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in Middle Brook. Dairan Elam is the park naturalist. She tells us about their annual Halloween Happenings event coming up on Saturday October 22nd. Elam tells us what the evening will consist of. For more information,...
mymoinfo.com
Monty Paul Johnston — Service 10/13/22 2 P.M.
Monty Paul Johnston of French Village passed away Friday (10/7), at the age of 88. The visitation for Monty Johnston will be Thursday (10/13) morning from 11 until the time of service at 2 at Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Pevely.
Comments / 0