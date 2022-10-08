A St. Louis teenager was injured in a one-car crash on Seckman Road west of the West Outer Road on Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Hunter Gross of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road, and traveled off the roadway and overturned. While Gross was not injured, a passenger in his vehicle, 19-year-old Brandi Kennedy, who was was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 11:20 Friday night.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO