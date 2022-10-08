Electric aggregation is the lead topic in the Fall 2022 Newsletter published by the City of Delaware and available online. The upcoming vote on that topic is the focus of the “City Seeking Approval for Electric Aggregation” post on the publication’s front page, as well as as set of Frequently Asked Questions on that subject which can found on page three. City voters will be considering a measure in November granting City Council the ability to negotiate electric rates.

DELAWARE, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO