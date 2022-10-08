ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Waste Management expected to take over Jackson’s garbage collection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has agreed to pay Richard’s Disposal $4.8 million for the work they have completed since April 1, 2022. The city council has also agreed to allow Waste Management to take over garbage collection on or before January 1, 2023. City Council Attorney Deshun Martin believes that this […]
WJTV 12

Residential recycling makes a comeback in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Recycling across the City of Jackson is coming back. The city has been without official recycling since the city ended residential recycle pick-up due to a lack of funds in 2019. Keep Jackson Beautiful is partnering with Replenysh, and EnvironMentality to continue recycling in the city. “The difference is not an […]
WLBT

Recycling returns to the Capital City thanks to local organizations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recycling is back in the Capital City thanks to a couple of local organizations. Keep Jackson Beautiful, Replenysh, and EnvironMentality partnered to implement a recycling program for the citizens of Jackson. “The water crisis placed the focus on collecting water bottles, but this recycling program is...
WLBT

Supervisors break ground on new detention facility in Hinds County

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County could have a new jail in the next few years, and supervisors celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony today. “We know that it’s going to be one of the finest facilities in Mississippi when it comes to a detention center and a jail,” said District 2 Supervisor David Archie.
WTOK-TV

Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for Mississippi teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Jeremy Horton of Terry, Miss. Horton is a Black male, 5′ 2″, weighs 83 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He was last seen Oct. 7, 2022, in the 1100 block of Flowers Road in Terry. At the time Horton was wearing black jeans, a black hoodie and black tennis shoes.
WJTV 12

Deputies investigating multiple shootings in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating three shootings in Durant, Tchula, and Goodman. According to Sheriff Willie March, a teen was shot and killed inside his home Monday, October 10 in Durant. March said suspects fired shots into the home from the outside, killing the unidentified teen. The second shooting happened […]
WLBT

Things To Know for Tuesday, October 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Hinds County could have a new jail in the next few...
WLBT

Uncertainty over future trash collections leads to frustrations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will continue collecting trash after the Jackson City Council agreed to a settlement for the six months of services. Some homeowners want the city to come up with a permanent solution. Garbage collection day in some north Jackson neighborhoods brought relief to the...
WLBT

Rankin Co. business owner arrested for aggravated assault

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood businessman has been arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault. Jason Todd Mardis, 53, was arrested Oct. 7 at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Flowood Police confirmed they had been waiting to arrest Mardis when he got off of his private jet. Flowood...
WJTV 12

Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
WJTV 12

Jackson Public Schools to host Thursday job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced a job fair will take place on Thursday, October 13. The job fair will be held at Kirksey Middle School, located at 5677 Highland Drive, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. JPS is seeking applicants for the following departments: •    Campus Enforcement• […]
