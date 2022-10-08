Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Hinds County secures funding for White Oak Creek erosion that has plagued N. Jackson residents for years
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Help is on the way for residents who live along White Oak Creek. Hinds County leaders say they now have millions of dollars in funding to address erosion issues in the area. Some residents along Carolwood Drive, like Larry Stacy, say they’ve lost multiple feet of their backyard.
Waste Management expected to take over Jackson’s garbage collection
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has agreed to pay Richard’s Disposal $4.8 million for the work they have completed since April 1, 2022. The city council has also agreed to allow Waste Management to take over garbage collection on or before January 1, 2023. City Council Attorney Deshun Martin believes that this […]
WLBT
Water distribution sites are still taking place despite lift of city-wide boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 400 people came out for Saturday’s giveaway at Greater Deliverance Church in Jackson. Although the city lifted its boil water notice, capital city residents say they are still concerned about the water flowing into their homes. “I mean, I know they say we...
Residential recycling makes a comeback in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Recycling across the City of Jackson is coming back. The city has been without official recycling since the city ended residential recycle pick-up due to a lack of funds in 2019. Keep Jackson Beautiful is partnering with Replenysh, and EnvironMentality to continue recycling in the city. “The difference is not an […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Low MS River levels disrupting barge traffic in Vicksburg - clipped version
Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 11. A preview of what to expect at this year's Fall for Greenville festival.
WLBT
Recycling returns to the Capital City thanks to local organizations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recycling is back in the Capital City thanks to a couple of local organizations. Keep Jackson Beautiful, Replenysh, and EnvironMentality partnered to implement a recycling program for the citizens of Jackson. “The water crisis placed the focus on collecting water bottles, but this recycling program is...
WLBT
Jackson could take over downtown holding facility this month, city attorney says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson could take over the third floor of the downtown Jackson jail later this month. However, even if the takeover occurs, it will likely be at least a couple of more months before the facility is again opened for use. Tuesday, City Attorney...
WLBT
Supervisors break ground on new detention facility in Hinds County
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County could have a new jail in the next few years, and supervisors celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony today. “We know that it’s going to be one of the finest facilities in Mississippi when it comes to a detention center and a jail,” said District 2 Supervisor David Archie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Soybean farmer describes how the low Mississippi River levels are impacting harvest season
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side is breaking down how the low Mississippi River is causing a hit to the pocketbook for different industries. We met with one farmer who has been forced to re-evaluate his usual harvest timeline. The Mississippi River is getting so low that the...
WLBT
Low Mississippi River levels are impacting everything from farming to barge traffic and tourism
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi River is just over four feet in Vicksburg as of Monday. It’s a level low enough to slow down river-based business and stop it in some cases. It’s unusual to see so much exposed ground along the banks of the Mississippi River at...
WTOK-TV
Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for Mississippi teen
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Jeremy Horton of Terry, Miss. Horton is a Black male, 5′ 2″, weighs 83 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He was last seen Oct. 7, 2022, in the 1100 block of Flowers Road in Terry. At the time Horton was wearing black jeans, a black hoodie and black tennis shoes.
Deputies investigating multiple shootings in Holmes County
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating three shootings in Durant, Tchula, and Goodman. According to Sheriff Willie March, a teen was shot and killed inside his home Monday, October 10 in Durant. March said suspects fired shots into the home from the outside, killing the unidentified teen. The second shooting happened […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
Things To Know for Tuesday, October 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Hinds County could have a new jail in the next few...
WLBT
Uncertainty over future trash collections leads to frustrations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will continue collecting trash after the Jackson City Council agreed to a settlement for the six months of services. Some homeowners want the city to come up with a permanent solution. Garbage collection day in some north Jackson neighborhoods brought relief to the...
WLBT
Staffing shortages and equipment failures the norm, not the exception at Curtis plant, 2020 report reveals
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 2020 report included in Jackson’s request for state ARPA funding reveals equipment failures and staffing shortages have been the norm, not the exception, for years at the city’s main water treatment plant. The city recently submitted its request for funding to the Mississippi...
WLBT
Rankin Co. business owner arrested for aggravated assault
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood businessman has been arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault. Jason Todd Mardis, 53, was arrested Oct. 7 at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Flowood Police confirmed they had been waiting to arrest Mardis when he got off of his private jet. Flowood...
Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
Jackson Public Schools to host Thursday job fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced a job fair will take place on Thursday, October 13. The job fair will be held at Kirksey Middle School, located at 5677 Highland Drive, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. JPS is seeking applicants for the following departments: • Campus Enforcement• […]
WLBT
Richard’s Disposal CEO to host press conference regarding trash collection in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal Owner and CEO Alvin Richards is holding a press conference regarding trash collection in Jackson. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Jackson, Mississippi residents facing high water bills amid crisis
In Jackson, Mississippi, residents are now struggling to pay inflated bills for water they can’t drink or use. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke with frustrated residents and has more details on how the city is reacting.Oct. 10, 2022.
Comments / 0