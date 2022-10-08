Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Peek-a-boo at the zoo
Cooler temperatures and a cloudless sky coaxed most of the residents of The Creation Kingdom Zoo out of hiding Sunday afternoon. The giraffe, the grey crowned crane and the leopard all made grand appearances to the delight of children and adults alike. The Creation Kingdom Zoo, located about 14 miles from Kingsport, sits on a gentle hillside northwest of Gate City.
Kingsport Times-News
Tipton Galleries announces “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self”
Beginning Thursday, October 13, Tipton Galleries in downtown Johnson City will be presenting the traveling exhibition, “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self” which discusses the LGBTQIA+ experience through self-representational works. “The Skin I’m In” will be coming to downtown Johnson City’s Tipton Galleries from...
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville's Heritage Days Festival to take place this weekend
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville will host its annual Heritage Days Festival this weekend, featuring traditional Appalachian music, an arts and crafts show, pioneer skills demonstrations, antique quilts and more. The weekend-long event kicks off on Friday with a chili cook-off, entertainment in the Hale Springs Inn courtyard, the children’s parade...
Kingsport Times-News
Stories from the Pumpkin Patch slated for Saturday
JOHNSON CITY — The 29th annual Stories from the Pumpkin Patch will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site. The evening will feature several storytellers from the Jonesborough International Storytellers Guild and the East Tennessee State University Communication and Storytelling master’s program. These storytellers will be telling tales of old folklore, fall time stories and good family fables.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Times News to host blood drive
The Kingsport Times News is partnering with Marsh Regional BloodCenter and Holston Valley Broadcasting for a blood drive this week. All donors will receive a T-shirt in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will run from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Thursday, October 13.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city staff highlighting celebrity goats on Facebook page
Cement Hill may be home to the newest line of superstars. The latest celebrities, though, aren’t even people. They are goats — superstar goats.
Haunted Forest opens for first weekend in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Haunted houses, trails and all of the spooky attractions you could ask for are opening for the season this weekend. The Haunted Forest in Elizabethton kicked off Friday evening. The Short family said they’ve been hosting the attraction for about 16 years. “Bring your whole family, come out here, have fun,” […]
Kingsport Times-News
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/10)
Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings on tap throughout the region in coming weeks. To share an event in our list, email the details to cmusick@timesnews.net. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • Haunted...
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival draws a crowd
BRISTOL- The 2nd annual Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival drew in a large crowd of vendors and individuals and featured all different kinds of art and fun activities. The festival took place on October 8 at Cumberland Square Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., highlighting a total of 70 art booths from all kinds of vendors.
Kingsport Times-News
Walk of Honor addition will provide space to honor newest Carter County veterans
ELIZABETHTON — As the number of veterans who has served in the armed forces of the nation continues to grow through the years, Carter County’s Veterans Walk of Honor has continued to grow longer. The walls surrounding the walk now have a total of 5,850 granite bricks, each carrying the name and branch of service of one veteran with Carter County connections. As anyone who takes a close look at the walls will realize, all of the spaces for the bricks are full.
Kingsport Times-News
WETS-FM launches fall fund drive
WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU's campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjhl.com
VOTE: Best coffee in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Nominations poured into the News Channel 11 newsroom in early October, and now, viewers have chosen the finalists for the Tri-Cities Best Coffee title. Voting will remain open until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m., and votes are accepted once daily. The coffee shop with the most votes will receive a free feature story published on WJHL.com and aired on TV that shows the community what earned it the title.
Southwest Virginia church hosting free health fair
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A free health fair is happening on October 15 in one Southwest Virginia town, and everyone is welcome. It’s being hosted by Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon in partnership with the Washington County Health Department, Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition, Marsh Blood Mobile and Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corp. Reverend Kevin […]
cardinalnews.org
Elk Fest set in Buchanan County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Southern Gap Elk Fest will be October 20-22, 2022, in Buchanan County. The event included guided tours of Virginia’s elk herd for those who reserved a spot in advance for $10. (For...
Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s ‘sMothered’
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn (WJHL) — When someone thinks of parents and their children being too close, it often can be put in a negative connotation. But one Jonesborough mother-daughter duo’s relationship has landed them on TLC’S ‘sMothered.’ Cathy Ellison and her daughter Ashley Hefner do almost everything together. “When we get bored, it’s dangerous,” Ashley Hefner […]
Dog Days: 210-foot-long mural taking shape near city hall in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another mural is in progress this week in Johnson City — this one with an animal-heavy summer theme and stretching more than 200 feet along a wall near city hall and the Legion Street swimming pool. Leigh Ann Agee was hard at work Tuesday morning affixing panels painted with whimsical […]
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough BMA hears update on Jackson Theatre, school project
In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building. Both projects, the board was told, are...
Kingsport Times-News
77 TN Promise Mentors needed in Washington County by October 21
With less than two weeks remaining until the October 21 tnAchieves mentor application deadline, Washington County still needs 77 mentors to meet local student demand. Additionally, more than 3,300 volunteer mentors are still needed statewide. “Seven thousand fewer students have entered the college pipeline in Tennessee since 2021,” said tnAchieves...
wjhl.com
Model City Antique & Flea Fall & Holiday Market happens this weekend in Kingsport
Robin Griswold shares with us all the details of this weekend’s Model City Antique & Flea Fall & Holiday Market!. For more information go to modelcityantiqueandflea.com.
Comments / 0