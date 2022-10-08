ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Peek-a-boo at the zoo

Cooler temperatures and a cloudless sky coaxed most of the residents of The Creation Kingdom Zoo out of hiding Sunday afternoon. The giraffe, the grey crowned crane and the leopard all made grand appearances to the delight of children and adults alike. The Creation Kingdom Zoo, located about 14 miles from Kingsport, sits on a gentle hillside northwest of Gate City.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Tipton Galleries announces “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self”

Beginning Thursday, October 13, Tipton Galleries in downtown Johnson City will be presenting the traveling exhibition, “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self” which discusses the LGBTQIA+ experience through self-representational works. “The Skin I’m In” will be coming to downtown Johnson City’s Tipton Galleries from...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville's Heritage Days Festival to take place this weekend

ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville will host its annual Heritage Days Festival this weekend, featuring traditional Appalachian music, an arts and crafts show, pioneer skills demonstrations, antique quilts and more. The weekend-long event kicks off on Friday with a chili cook-off, entertainment in the Hale Springs Inn courtyard, the children’s parade...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stories from the Pumpkin Patch slated for Saturday

JOHNSON CITY — The 29th annual Stories from the Pumpkin Patch will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site. The evening will feature several storytellers from the Jonesborough International Storytellers Guild and the East Tennessee State University Communication and Storytelling master’s program. These storytellers will be telling tales of old folklore, fall time stories and good family fables.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Times News to host blood drive

The Kingsport Times News is partnering with Marsh Regional BloodCenter and Holston Valley Broadcasting for a blood drive this week. All donors will receive a T-shirt in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will run from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Thursday, October 13.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Haunted Forest opens for first weekend in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Haunted houses, trails and all of the spooky attractions you could ask for are opening for the season this weekend. The Haunted Forest in Elizabethton kicked off Friday evening. The Short family said they’ve been hosting the attraction for about 16 years. “Bring your whole family, come out here, have fun,” […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/10)

Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings on tap throughout the region in coming weeks. To share an event in our list, email the details to cmusick@timesnews.net. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • Haunted...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival draws a crowd

BRISTOL- The 2nd annual Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival drew in a large crowd of vendors and individuals and featured all different kinds of art and fun activities. The festival took place on October 8 at Cumberland Square Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., highlighting a total of 70 art booths from all kinds of vendors.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Walk of Honor addition will provide space to honor newest Carter County veterans

ELIZABETHTON — As the number of veterans who has served in the armed forces of the nation continues to grow through the years, Carter County’s Veterans Walk of Honor has continued to grow longer. The walls surrounding the walk now have a total of 5,850 granite bricks, each carrying the name and branch of service of one veteran with Carter County connections. As anyone who takes a close look at the walls will realize, all of the spaces for the bricks are full.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

WETS-FM launches fall fund drive

WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU's campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
wjhl.com

VOTE: Best coffee in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Nominations poured into the News Channel 11 newsroom in early October, and now, viewers have chosen the finalists for the Tri-Cities Best Coffee title. Voting will remain open until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m., and votes are accepted once daily. The coffee shop with the most votes will receive a free feature story published on WJHL.com and aired on TV that shows the community what earned it the title.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Southwest Virginia church hosting free health fair

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A free health fair is happening on October 15 in one Southwest Virginia town, and everyone is welcome. It’s being hosted by Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon in partnership with the Washington County Health Department, Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition, Marsh Blood Mobile and Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corp. Reverend Kevin […]
ABINGDON, VA
cardinalnews.org

Elk Fest set in Buchanan County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Southern Gap Elk Fest will be October 20-22, 2022, in Buchanan County. The event included guided tours of Virginia’s elk herd for those who reserved a spot in advance for $10. (For...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Meet Cathy & Ashley: The Jonesborough duo on TLC’s ‘sMothered’

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn (WJHL) — When someone thinks of parents and their children being too close, it often can be put in a negative connotation. But one Jonesborough mother-daughter duo’s relationship has landed them on TLC’S ‘sMothered.’ Cathy Ellison and her daughter Ashley Hefner do almost everything together. “When we get bored, it’s dangerous,” Ashley Hefner […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough BMA hears update on Jackson Theatre, school project

In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building. Both projects, the board was told, are...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

77 TN Promise Mentors needed in Washington County by October 21

With less than two weeks remaining until the October 21 tnAchieves mentor application deadline, Washington County still needs 77 mentors to meet local student demand. Additionally, more than 3,300 volunteer mentors are still needed statewide. “Seven thousand fewer students have entered the college pipeline in Tennessee since 2021,” said tnAchieves...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

