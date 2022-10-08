Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlanta's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Harrison Earns Top Honors at Wolverine Marching ClassicDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
saportareport.com
‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror
The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
What About Your Friends: TLC gets mural in Grant Park
The singular word that comes up when you bring up the legendary group, TLC, is ‘iconic’. On Sunday, October 9th, a mural was revealed in their honor in Grant Park. Fans came from all over the country to take part in this historic moment, including Allon Plummer, a life-long TLC fan, who came all the […] The post What About Your Friends: TLC gets mural in Grant Park appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Alyse Eady's family graces Dunwoody magazine cover
The communities around the metro are what make Atlanta so special, especially the people in them. That's the focus of "Dunwoody Neighbors" and "Buckhead Neighbors" magazines. Alyse Eady and her family got a unique opportunity to be a part of it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Visit haunted historic sites in Cumming with these tours
(Forsyth County, GA) Residents in Forsyth County will have the opportunity to get their spook on this Halloween season at two landmarks long thought to be living with active members of the dead.
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown
They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.” Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Around 100K expected to flock to ATL Pride Parade
The Atlanta Pride Parade is underway. The huge event returns after being canceled for two years straight because of the pandemic. Atlanta police say they're expecting big crowds.
saportareport.com
Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta
By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Happy top of the week! You know I like to start our week off on the entertainment side of things. Here are some of the hottest shows you can still grab tickets to. Plan accordingly and have fun!. Kelsea Ballerini. The country-pop star is making her way to The Eastern....
Automotive Addicts
Radio Host Fly Guy DC and the 2022 Lexus NX: Atlanta Lifestyle Tour
Experienced by Kimatni Rawlins, www.AutomotiveRhythms.com. Welcome to A-Town with cultural influencer and social advocate Fly Guy DC of Streetz 94.5 to explore the various levels of the broadcast specialist’s success. He gave Automotive Rhythms comprehensive insight into his lifestyle of entertainment, music, sports, and fashion while profiling Atlanta landmarks from the cockpit of the all-new, next-level 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Let’s ride.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AccessAtlanta
7 suspenseful Georgia-filmed movies and shows
Georgia has become a popular location for Hollywood films in recent years, thanks to the striking topography of the region (and state tax breaks). It just so happens that many films and television shows filmed in Atlanta are related to vampires, zombies, mass murderers and other general post-apocalyptic horrors (yikes!). So as we countdown to Halloween, grab your popcorn and rewatch these seven scary movies and television shows, then get in the car and explore the various sites around Georgia where they were filmed.
Cumming Fair opens to excited crowd on picture perfect day
The 2022 "Fair Nights under Midway Lights" Cumming Country Fair & Festival opened on Thursday, October 7(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 "Fair Nights under Midway Lights" Cumming Country Fair & Festival opened Thursday, October 7 to clear blue skies, bright sunshine and mild temperatures in the 70s.
cohaitungchi.com
16 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Atlanta
Are you looking for some ideas for a romantic date night in Atlanta? Look no further! Date nigh tin Atlanta can be super overwhelming to plan because there are so many options to choose from!. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta for couples at night | 16 Romantic...
AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series honored with national award
“Dangerous Dwellings,” the recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution series that revealed unsafe and unsanitary conditions in ...
Cold front on the move this week, rain in the forecast for Metro Atlanta
Rain has been missing from the forecast for the past 3+ weeks, but it finally returns on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the Southeast. Ahead of the cold front, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop over North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. These rain showers will potentially develop after 12pm Wednesday and continue through Midnight Thursday, with the heaviest rain likely Wednesday evening.
Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar coming to Perimeter Mall
The new location will be about 7,000 square feet. It will be the chain's 11th location.
matadornetwork.com
Atlanta’s New Margaritaville Vacation Club Brings Beach Vibes To the Center of the City
Nothing feels like vacation quite like sipping a strawberry margarita in a warm breeze. The tropical vibes crank up a notch when steel drums start playing and a whiff of saltwater hits your nose. Then life becomes one big Jimmy Buffet song when you kick back in a deck chair, take one more sweet boozy sip, and gaze out at…the Atlanta skyline?
Comments / 0