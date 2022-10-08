Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
universitystar.com
Texas State baseball trounces Weatherford College in fall scrimmage
Texas State baseball kicked off its new season in dominant fashion, defeating the Weatherford College Coyotes 21-6 in a 14-inning scrimmage on Friday at Bobcat Stadium. For its first of two scrimmages this weekend, the Bobcats welcomed Weatherford College, a team coming off a successful 2022 season where they achieved a 38-21 record and reached the final four of the NJCAA Region V Baseball Tournament.
universitystar.com
Bobcats win against Louisiana from last second goal
Texas State soccer (10-2-2, 4-1-1 Sun Belt Conference) defeated the University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-7-5, 0-4-2 Sun Belt Conference) in a 2-1 photo finish win on the road. Texas State came out aggressive in the first half with nine shots compared to Louisiana’s four. The Bobcats' aggressiveness...
universitystar.com
Texas State pulls off upset win against Appalachian State
A crowd of over 25,000 gathered to watch Texas State (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) defeat Appalachian State University (3-3, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference) for the first time in program history 36-24. The attendance of Saturday's game broke the record for the largest home crowd for a Sun Belt Conference...
universitystar.com
DeWalt looks to continue playoff appearances in final season
Emily DeWalt has been the starting setter for Texas State volleyball since she began to play for the team in 2018. Since then, she's racked up four Sun Belt Conference Setter of the Year awards, was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team four times and was the first player in program history to be Division I American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
universitystar.com
Third Frights and Sounds Festival takes over San Marcos
The San Marcos underground music scene came to light to open up the Halloween season during the Frights and Sounds Music Festival on Friday and Saturday. Sean Patrick's Irish Pub transformed into a spooky lagoon, decked with vines and creepy signs directing folks to the stages and East San Antonio Street became a monster bash block party with vendors and costumed audience members and performers wandering about partaking in the ghoulish spirit of the season.
Comments / 0