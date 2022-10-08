Sevin Harmanus Cleo James Christian was a senior at DeSoto High School with big dreams. The former high school football star explains his large name: “A name came from each side of the family. Harmanus is from my mom’s side. It’s a name from my uncle, my mom’s brother. Cleo is from my father. His name is Cleoma. James is from my uncle, who is my dad’s brother. Christian is my father’s last name.” And Sevin originated from a friend of his father’s he knew in school.

